Analysis-ECB has to fight housing bubble with its hands tied

FILE PHOTO: General view of the city center in Vienna
Francesco Canepa
·4 min read

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - From Luxembourg to New Zealand, global house prices have been surging as pandemic stimulus and a shift to work from home added fuel to a multi-year boom driven by historically low interest rates.

But whereas authorities from Auckland to Stockholm have shown they can pull monetary and regulatory levers to tame property prices, the euro zone's fragmentation into 19 national markets means the European Central Bank's hands are tied.

Five of the 10 countries worldwide that experienced the biggest increase in house prices in 2020 were in the euro zone, according to International Monetary Fund data.

This is raising concerns at the ECB about a new housing bubble that could wreak economic and financial havoc just as memories of the 2008 crash start to fade.

But the ECB cannot jack up interest rates too fast or far to help some euro zone members because it would hammer the most indebted euro zone countries, such as Italy and Greece, and the central bank is keen to avoid another debt crisis.

Instead, it must rely on often reluctant governments to cool off property markets with so called macro-prudential tools, which also have the benefit of targeting real estate directly rather than the economy at large.

They range from making banks build up extra capital when they make home loans to introducing deeply unpopular caps on the size of mortgages based on the purchase price or the income of the buyer.

"Especially in the euro zone, with one rate for different countries, macro-prudential tools are much better suited to fighting housing bubbles," said Grégory Claeys, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think-tank.

The trouble is the ECB cannot apply these brakes directly and can only issue warnings and recommendations via the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), the European Union's financial stability watchdog.

In the latest such move, the ERSB - which is based inside the ECB and headed by Christine Lagarde - urged Germany and Austria to impose limits on mortgages and raise capital demands for banks.

But its prescriptions are not binding. Germany's finance minister, for example, pushed back on the recommendation to introduce a loan-to-value ratio for home buyers.

Euro zone house prices are booming - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdwambdvo/Pasted%20image%201645601339690.png

SUCCESS?

History shows this type of regulation can work.

South Korean authorities were able to slow down house price growth by imposing a debt-to-income ratio in the early 2000s.

And Sweden briefly managed to bring down the cost of a dwelling in 2018 by demanding that homeowners repay at least 1% of their loan balance every year if they took mortgages greater than 4.5 times their household income.

"That would have a very strong impact and very fast," said Matthias Holzhey, who co-authors UBS's annual Global Real Estate Bubble Index.

Yet it would also require some unpopular choices, like making mortgages all but unaffordable to poorer households.

This is why national regulators in the euro zone, who often include government officials who would pay the electoral price of public backlash, have been dragging their feet.

Germany for example has only just announced plans to apply some brakes, a decade after the start of its housing boom and with house prices already 20%-35% over-valued according to the Bundesbank.

"When you implement tough macroprudential measures, you disturb the party," said Commerzbank's chief economist Joerg Kraemer. "It requires a very independent position."

The ESRB said this month that Finland and the Netherlands were not doing enough to curb mortgage lending despite its recommendations.

"There’s no cost for a politician for not acting," said Bruegel's Claeys. "We need an independent financial stability council that can bite."

Mortgage lending is booming - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/myvmnxmlkpr/Mortgage%20lending%20is%20booming.png

DOUBTS

Yet research shows monetary policy still matters and can either make macro-prudential regulation more effective if it supports it or it can trump if it works in the opposite direction.

That could be the case in the euro zone, some economists say, doubting regulation will make much of a difference as long as mortgage rates remain below inflation, making property investments appealing for households and professional investors alike.

Borrowers were locking in an annual mortgage interest rate of just 1.3% for 10 years in December, according to the latest ECB data, compared to an expected inflation rate of just under 2% over that period.

Commerzbank's Kraemer is one of many economists who expect these negative real yields to persist, blunting the effect of regulatory curbs.

"When rates are too low it’s an uphill struggle," he said.

Ireland is a case in point.

Home prices there rose by 14.4% last year despite tough limits introduced in 2015, which cap mortgages at 3.5 times a borrower's gross annual income.

With that in mind, some ECB policymakers suggest the central bank should give house prices greater weight when estimating inflation and setting interest rates, as it happens in New Zealand.

Mortgage rates have never been so low - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoegdlpr/Mortgage%20rates%20have%20never%20been%20so%20low.png

(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Could Flirting Be Good For Your Health?

    Studies show flirting reduces stress, increases confidence and can even strengthen your relationships. Psychologist Dr. Alexandra Solomon joins The Doctors to share some tips on flirting, whether you are single or partnered. Why Hair Loss Is on the Rise during the Pandemic

  • Biden: US sanctioning Russian oligarchs, debt

    President Joe Biden says the US will sanction Russian oligarchs and Russian sovereign debt in retaliation for the country’s invasion of Ukraine. "None of us will be fooled," by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine, Biden said. (Feb. 22)

  • Factbox-Britain publishes full list of Russia sanctions

    Britain published sanctions against five banks and three individuals on Tuesday, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent. Britain said Bank Rossiya expanded in Crimea after Russia's 2014 annexation and supported Russia's consolidation of the peninsular.

  • EU, Germany expect Novavax deliveries to begin this week

    The European Commission and the German government said on Monday they expect deliveries of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin over the course of this week. Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines in Germany made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. A spokesperson for the European Commission said deliveries were expected to start this week.

  • IMF urges Bank of England to be clear about stimulus plans

    The International Monetary Fund told the Bank of England on Wednesday to be clear about its plans to withdraw stimulus for Britain's economy, following criticism of the central bank's communications in recent months. While IMF directors backed the BoE's decision to raise interest rates in December and February and start winding down its 895 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion) quantitative easing programme, they had some communications advice for the BoE. "In this regard, they emphasized that predictability and clear communications about forward guidance would improve policy effectiveness."

  • 10 Things in Tech: Slack's time off

    In today's edition, we're covering yesterday's Slack outage and Spotify's first gadget: the "Car Thing."

  • Turkey's Erdogan says cannot abandon ties with Russia or Ukraine - media

    President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine, and he criticised Western diplomatic efforts with Moscow as achieving little, broadcaster NTV and others cited him as saying on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Africa, Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and said NATO member Turkey, which has good ties with both, would take steps that do not harm its bilateral ties. He called on Ukraine and Russia to resume negotiations, and said NATO needed to "determine its stance" after the summit on Wednesday.

  • Russian Markets Reeling, With Ruble Record Low in Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian markets have taken historic losses this year and the message coming from traders is that more declines may be ahead for the ruble. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapOptions pric

  • Apple drops mask mandate in most US stores

    The tech giant has dropped its mask mandate and is also preparing for the return of in-person classes at its stores, according to Bloomberg.

  • US home price growth stalls in the final month of 2021

    Home price growth in the U.S. paused in the final month of 2021, but the full year logged in record gains.

  • The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

    The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

  • Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy

    On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.

  • Stimulus Update: Monthly Cash Payments May Return for Children and Families -- But With a Few Big Changes

    The end of the monthly Child Tax Credit had a big impact on families, but a new proposal could reduce some of the financial burdens that millions of parents are facing.

  • Jen Psaki Recounts How Biden Reacted To Trump's Oval Office Letter

    The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • This map shows rebels' expansive claims to Ukraine that Putin just threw his weight behind

    Moscow has recognized two "breakaway" regions of Ukraine whose Russian-backed leaders claim more territory than they currently control.

  • Sri Lanka inflation hits record high as crisis worsens

    Sri Lanka's inflation hit a record high for the fourth consecutive month, official data showed Tuesday as an economic crisis driven by a crippling foreign exchange shortage worsens.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • U.S. consumer confidence slips, migration to the South fuels house price inflation

    U.S. consumer confidence fell to a five-month low month in February, with fewer consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and go on vacation over the next six months amid concerns about the short-term economic outlook. Consumers accumulated more than $2 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic, which should help to underpin spending. "Though inflation is high and a major concern for consumers, it hasn't historically restricted spending," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia.

  • Massachusetts governor pushes $700 million tax cut plan

    The proposal doubles the dependent care credit, doubles the senior property tax credit, and doubles the renter deduction to $5.000.