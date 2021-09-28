Analysis-End of furlough brings uncertainty for UK jobs and economy

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk towards Tower Bridge in London, Britain
David Milliken
·5 min read

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) - More than a million British workers face an uncertain future this week as the UK becomes the world's first big economy to wind up its COVID-19 jobs support scheme.

The programme, which at its peak paid a third of employees to stay at home, cost more than 68 billion pounds ($93 billion) - the most expensive single piece of UK economic support during the pandemic.

It also marked a sharp shift in policy in Britain where unemployment benefits are low by European standards.

"I think it's been an absolute lifesaver ... and was exactly what the government needed to put in," said Sabby Gill, chief executive of human resources software firm Thomas International, which furloughed staff until the start of this year.

The approach to pandemic job support in Britain and elsewhere in Europe differed from the United States, which increased unemployment benefits a lot but made much less effort to preserve the link between employers and staff.

Other European countries with more tradition of short-time working programmes such as Germany are keeping furlough support longer, at least for harder-hit sectors.

But with employers reporting record-high job vacancies - and acute shortages of workers such as truck drivers - most observers think Britain is right to end its programme on Sept. 30.

"Now we need to start focusing more on active measures to help people take up the jobs that are available, rather than passive measures that pay people not to work," said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies think tank.

However, the short-term impact of the scheme's end on unemployment and the broader economy is unclear.

Last week the Bank of England called it a key source of uncertainty for its thinking on when to raise interest rates, and Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech on Monday that the situation posed a puzzle for central bankers.

Policymakers had a "range of views" on the likely path for unemployment and wanted to wait for data on the impact of the scheme's expiry, minutes of their September meeting showed.

Official data shows 1.56 million jobs were fully or partly on furlough at the end of July, down from a peak of 8.86 million in May 2020 shortly after the programme launched. Of those, just over half were fully furloughed, while the remainder had staff working some of their pre-pandemic hours.

A more timely - but more approximate - survey of employers by the Office for National Statistics suggests there was no big fall in total furlough numbers over August with between 0.3 and 0.8 million people completely off work.

Wilson thinks the number of people who will find themselves newly unemployed on Oct. 1 is at the bottom end of this range, in part because some will have been working side jobs while on furlough, while others have dropped out of the labour market.

Britain's unemployment rate was 4.6% in the three months to July, up from 4.0% before the pandemic. But the 'inactivity rate' - measuring working-age people who are studying full-time, long-term sick, caring for family or have given up hunting for work - has risen more to 21.1% from 20.2% before.

INFLATION RISK

Even if the jobless rate rises, that would not necessarily stop the BoE raising interest rates early next year.

If the newly unemployed lack skills to work in areas most in need of more staff - from plucking a turkey to programming a computer - then supply-chain bottlenecks risk pushing up inflation over the medium term.

"This could feel a lot more like the early 2000s - when there was a strong recovery ... and really significant labour shortages driving up wages and inflation - than the early 2010s when the opposite was happening," Wilson said.

Similar to the early 2000s, and unlike the 2010s, British firms cannot easily employ workers from poorer parts of eastern Europe, due to post-Brexit visa rules.

Employers with hard-to-fill tech roles needed to be less picky about new recruits, said Bev White, chief executive of recruitment consultancy Harvey Nash.

"Not all of those jobs require you to be a rocket scientist," and roles such as chatbot managers only required motivation and willingness to learn something new, she said.

Not every economist thinks the bottlenecks will last. Slack in the job market will weigh on wages and inflation, as it did after the global financial crisis, some say.

"We expect underemployment to rise sharply as people return to their former employers but work fewer hours than they would like," said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics, who expects the jobless rate to peak at 5.0%.

LONGER-TERM LESSONS

Whether the furlough programme should reappear during future economic downturns in Britain is up for debate.

Britain's budget deficit shot up more than most advanced economies last year to its highest since World War Two, and finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced big increases to payroll taxes to fund greater health and social care spending.

For now, targeted support for sectors still hurting from the pandemic, such as aviation, is what is needed, the Confederation of British Industry's deputy chief economist, Anna Leach, said.

Britain's Trades Union Congress would like furlough to become a permanent part of the landscape, allowing businesses to delay lay-offs and give scope for retraining.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said the government should keep an open mind, especially as general unemployment benefits in Britain are low.

In 2019, a British person on an average salary who became unemployed for three months would have received 34% of their previous income in benefits, compared with 68% in France, 59% in Germany and 40% in the United States, OECD data shows.

Fears that furlough would keep workers tied to employers with weak long-term prospects appeared misplaced, based on early evidence including OECD studies looking at Britain, Australia and New Zealand last year.

"I'd say it has worked very well," OECD senior economist Alexander Hijzen said. "It definitely should be part of the toolkit that governments have to deal with other economic crises, not just pandemics."

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • R. Kelly trial: A look at the key moments after star found guilty

    The five-week trial heard harrowing details of abuse and assault. Here are the key moments.

  • Faith groups aid Haitian migrants, denounce mistreatment

    Faith-based groups — many of them longtime advocates for a more welcoming immigration policy -- have been scrambling to keep up with fast-paced developments in the Haitian migrant crisis, trying to assist those in need while assailing the harsh Border Patrol tactics employed against them. Before thousands of Haitian migrants dispersed last week from a camp in the border city of Del Rio, Texas, a coalition of churches and other groups was providing them with sandwiches, water and other essentials. Since dispersing, many of the migrants have received help from faith-based groups in Houston and El Paso as they seek to connect with relatives and sponsors throughout the United States.

  • U.S. deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia -TASS

    A Russian hacker, sentenced in June 2020 to nine years in a U.S. jail for cyber crimes, was detained at a Moscow airport on Tuesday after being deported by the United States, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Interior Ministry as saying. Alexei Burkov was jailed by the United States for operating two websites devoted to the facilitation of payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice said when he was sentenced.

  • COVID-era criminals go free: Prosecutors dismiss cases as backlog mounts

    The pandemic slowed the criminal justice system to a crawl in much of the U.S., and now an increase in violent crime is straining the system even further.Why it matters: COVID-19 has caused backlogs in criminal cases across the U.S. to swell, forcing district attorneys to focus on the most violent offenses — and decline, delay or deal down a slew of other cases.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"For the prosecution, the older a ca

  • France's Le Pen proposes referendum on immigration if elected president

    French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that if she is elected president in the 2022 election, she will call a referendum proposing drastic limits on immigration. Le Pen said on France 2 television the referendum would propose strict criteria for entering French territory and for acquiring French nationality, as well as giving French citizens priority access to social housing, jobs and social security benefits. "The referendum will propose a complete draft bill that will aim to drastically regulate immigration," said Le Pen, who will be the candidate of the Rassemblement National party in the vote for president in April.

  • Canada's Green Party chief resigns, calling it 'worst period' of her life

    Annamie Paul announced her resignation as head of Canada's Green Party on Monday after losing in her own district in last week's parliamentary election, stepping aside just under a year after becoming the nation's first Black leader of a mainstream national party. Paul, 48, said she felt she was never truly allowed to lead the fractious environmentally focused party and was not interested in going through a fight to remain its chief. "When I was elected and put in this role, I was breaking a glass ceiling," Paul told reporters in Toronto.

  • Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop under 7,000. Full vaccinations rise by 30,813

    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 6,914 COVID-19 patients reported from 262 Florida hospitals.

  • Analysis-Huawei CFO's admissions won't help U.S. in its case against the company -legal experts

    The admission by Huawei's chief financial officer that she misled a bank about the company's business dealings in Iran likely won't help the United States as it continues to prosecute Huawei for the same charges. While Meng Wanzhou's admissions last week https://www.reuters.com/technology/huawei-cfo-meng-appear-court-expected-reach-agreement-with-us-source-2021-09-24 go to the heart of the financial fraud charges, legal experts say it will be difficult and perhaps impossible for prosecutors to use them against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd at trial. And if the government were to try to use her admissions as leverage in any negotiations aimed at avoiding a trial, experts said, Huawei would likely say what she admitted was the result of extortion, or even a fabrication.

  • 3 research-based things a doctor says should be part of your weight loss efforts

    A woman exercising on a stationary bike. Exercise is an important component of weight loss, most experts agree. CC BY-SAImagine that you are running a company, but you cannot get to your goal because all of your good workers keep quitting. For 30 years, your response to this problem has been to criticize the workers and say they are stupid and weak for quitting. As a result, you never reach your goal. You don’t change your formula or alter your plan, just keep blaming and shaming the workers for

  • This fourth grader just wants to go to school. Florida’s risky Covid policies force her to stay home

    Governor DeSantis’s ‘soft-on-Covid approach’ makes the classroom too dangerous for immuno-compromised children Reefy Kinder and her mother, Jamie. Photograph: The Kinder Family The only place nine-year-old Reefy Kinder wants to be is in school with her friends. She has missed so many lessons in six years battling a long-term gastro-intestinal condition, including more than 30 surgeries during many months as an inpatient at Orlando’s Arnold Palmer children’s hospital, that she figures she has a l

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago Pals Aimed To 'Monetize' Veterans Medical Records, House Probe Finds

    The inexperienced trio operated as a shadow administration in the Department of Veterans Affairs to pursue personal interests, says a joint House investigation.

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • Expect ‘Cataclysmic’ Impact on Social Security, Child Tax Credit If Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised

    Failing to raise the U.S. debt limit in time would mean the first U.S. government debt default in history and a list of complications, including a delay in Social Security benefits. Read More: Social...

  • New York health-care workers who are fired for refusing to be vaccinated won’t be eligible for unemployment benefits — in most cases

    Hospital, adult care and long-term care workers had until Monday to get an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • The ‘Loathsome’ Option the Fed Has If The Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised, According to Powell

    The U.S. government has only three days left to make a final decision on increasing the federal debt ceiling -- and their alternative options could bring serious financial strain. See: Fourth Stimulus...

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets