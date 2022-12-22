Analysis-Euro zone governments must court private buyers for mountain of debt

FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt
Yoruk Bahceli and Harry Robertson
·4 min read

By Yoruk Bahceli and Harry Robertson

(Reuters) - Euro zone governments will have to charm private buyers to step in and buy 400 billion euros of additional debt next year, which will keep the bloc's battered bond markets under pressure as the European Central Bank further unwinds its support.

The ECB, effectively a guaranteed debt buyer since it launched quantitative easing (QE) in 2015, even hoovering up all the new bonds governments sold from at least 2019 to 2021, will start offloading its holdings.

As governments scramble to soften the blows from soaring energy prices, they require extra funds. Germany is set to issue a record amount of debt next year. The amount of new public-sector debt investors will have to absorb in 2023 will be twice as much as the previous record a decade ago, BofA notes.

That means issuers are going to have to work harder to find takers, and risk paying up further after an unexpectedly hawkish ECB last week prompted investors to price in half a percentage point of additional rate hikes next year.

Though it will still reinvest maturing debt bought during the pandemic, the central bank will offload bonds from its 5 trillion euro portfolio at a rate of 15 billion euros a month between March and June. What happens afterwards is not clear, which adds to uncertainty.

As early as November, the ECB's bond market contact group cited the high amount of debt private investors would have to buy as the most frequently mentioned concern.

"We do see little appetite among investors to be buyers of European bonds next year," said Julian Le Beron, chief investment officer for core fixed income at Allianz Global Investors.

He is selling German bonds to buy U.S. Treasuries, which many investors favour, saying there is less uncertainty around growth and inflation.

"You've got this triple-whammy, you've got a hawkish ECB, you've got the pace of quantitative tightening and then you've also got this quite large government bond issuance in the first quarter," Le Beron said.

German yields have already shot up 250 basis points (bps) this year and Italian yields are up more than 300 bps, including 50 bps in the last week alone.

Analysts at BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, three of the four leading banks running euro government debt sales according to Refinitiv, expect yields to continue rising into next year.

BNP cites debt sales as one factor that it expects to push up Germany's 10-year yield another 45 bps to 2.75% in the first quarter.

(Graphic: Many investment banks expect Bund yields to rise in Q1: https://www.reuters.com/graphics/EUROZONE-BONDS/myvmooqklvr/chart.png)

BofA says quantitative tightening is starting earlier than investors it surveyed had expected, increasing the likelihood of a "breakdown", where markets cannot digest more issuance without investors demanding higher yields.

Investors will also have to grapple with Italy's debt sustainability. Yields are now above the 4% level that begins to worry investors. A "higher for longer" ECB adds to those concerns, BofA said.

However, not all banks believe yields will rise next year. JPMorgan, the leader for euro government debt sales, expects a fall. Others, including BNP, also see yields falling after an initial rise.

The hope is that higher yields will lure buyers and a likely recession will eventually make lower-risk assets like bonds more attractive - a wider theme across global bond markets.

"If we see, as we expect, some sort of a slowdown but not a heavy, deep recession then there is scope... to look at the euro zone as a market in which it could be interesting to increase duration," said Cosimo Marasciulo, a fund manager at Europe's largest asset manager Amundi, referring to interest rate risk.

WHO BUYS?

Chris Jeffery, head of rates and inflation strategy at Legal and General Investment Management, said without the ECB, the region's banks would have to buy the debt.

"The banks are the only kind of sector which can create their own liabilities when buying assets," Jeffery said.

That they have, as JPMorgan noted last month, already stepped in since the summer in some countries, may be a positive sign.

To make the debt more attractive, Jeffery said there also needed to be a further drop in swap spreads - which measure the premium on the fixed-leg of an interest rate swap, used by investors like banks to hedge against rates risk, relative to bond yields.

Pension funds and insurer clients are also interested, said Gerard Fitzpatrick, head of fixed income at Russell Investments.

The biggest challenge for governments will be timing, Dutch debt office head Saskia van Dun told Reuters last week.

They will also have to be careful when picking maturities to issue and compensate investors enough to buy the debt, investors said.

"With QE having been in the system for a long time, which was taking out that net supply, now you're going to see private investors be the marginal price setter," said Snigdha Singh, co-head of fixed income, currencies and commodities trading for EMEA at BofA.

(Graphic: European issuance to surge: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdkkqjxvo/bofa%20issuance%20chart.png)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Harry Robertson; editing by Amanda Cooper, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. current account deficit shrinks in third quarter

    The U.S. current account deficit narrowed sharply in the third quarter as exports jumped to a record high, data showed on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, contracted 9.1% to $217.1 billion last quarter. The current account gap represented 3.4% of gross domestic product, down from 3.8% in the second quarter.

  • Bond Traders Push EU Rebels Into Deals They Long Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- In the span of 18 hours last week, years of rigid intransigence from the European Union’s two most rebellious nations melted away. First Hungary and then Poland agreed to take steps to address shortcomings in their democracies in exchange for billions of euros of funding that the EU is withholding.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as

  • Here's What's New in Japan for Travelers Planning a Trip in 2023

    An expert deep-dives into how the Land of the Rising Sun has changed over the last three years.

  • Eutelsat: suspending programmes in Russia and Iran will hit financial results

    PARIS (Reuters) -Eutelsat will take a bottom-line hit of around 10 to 15 million euros ($16 million) to its full-year revenues following the suspension of several television programmes in Russia and Iran, the company said. The moves to stop carrying three Russian programmes as well as ending all broadcasting activities in Iran, will cost the company's EBITDA operating profit 15-20 million euros ($15.96 -21.28 million) and reduce available cash flow by around 10 million euros. Eutelsat said in a statement it had now ended all involvement in the broadcast of three Russian channels, Rossiya One, Pervyi Kanal and NTV, after France's Arcom television regulator urged the company to do so.

  • Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar

    The rouble slumped to its weakest since late April past 72 against the dollar on Thursday as fears over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas took the currency's losses this month to more than 15%. Falling export revenues in recent months have been exacerbated by a European Union oil embargo that began in December, when an oil price cap come into force as well.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • Micron sets 10% job cuts in 2023 due to 'supply-demand mismatch'

    "Due to the significant supply demand mismatch entering calendar 2023, we expect that profitability will remain challenged throughout 2023," Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said. Micron, reporting earnings on Wednesday, forecast second-quarter revenue of $3.8 billion, plus or minus $200 million, above Wall Street estimates.

  • How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets

    Trillions of dollars wiped off world stocks, bond market tantrums, whip-sawing currency and commodities and the collapse of a few crypto empires - 2022 has been perhaps the most turbulent year investors have ever seen, and for good reason. Yes, global equities are down $14 trillion and heading for their second worst year on record, but there have been nearly 300 interest rate hikes and a trio of 10%-plus rallies in that time making the volatility freakish. The main drivers have been the war in Ukraine, combined with rampant inflation as global economies broke out of the pandemic, but China remained shackled by it.

  • Sheer outfits were one of the hottest red-carpet trends of 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks of the year.

    Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh consistently rocked the trend at several film festivals.

  • Global Stocks Advance for Third Day; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global stocks rose for the third day and Asian equities snapped a five-day losing streak after US shares climbed on improved consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deduct

  • Brazil's lower house passes bill to raise spending cap for welfare program

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to increase the government spending cap to maintain welfare payouts to poor families next year, a centerpiece campaign pledge by the country's next president. In a major victory for incoming leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the chamber voted 331 against 163 to pass the bill that would raise the spending cap by 145 billion reais ($28 billion) for one year to fund payments of 600 reais a month under the Bolsa Familia welfare program. The bill, which now passes to the Senate for a second vote, would also exclude 23 billion reais of windfall revenue on public investment from the spending cap, among other measures to secure social spending.

  • Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling. The ‘Chart’ Is in Control.

    Since electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported third-quarter numbers in October, negative stock-price momentum has been building, helping to complete a troubling head-and-shoulders stock-chart pattern that began in early 2021.

  • Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks

    This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla, Amazon.com and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years. Short sellers - investors who bet on declines in a company's share price - are sitting on $303.7 billion in realized and unrealized gains, a fourfold increase compared with 2018, their last profitable year, data from analytics firm S3 Partners showed. Bets against electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc lead the pack in terms of dollar gains, with investors seeing $15 billion in realized and unrealized profits on some $19.3 billion of shares sold short.

  • Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

    The company is giving a $7,500 credit in the United States and a $5,000 credit in Canada on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before the end of the year, and also free supercharging for 10,000 km (6,000 miles), the pages showed. Tesla has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers rebates of up to $7,500 on EV purchases as part of a law intended to push automakers to reduce their reliance on China. The latest discount comes just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed releasing its proposed guidance on the required sourcing of electric vehicle batteries.

  • FedEx Earnings Fall as Package Shipments Decline Again

    FedEx said it continues to encounter weak demand for packages, resulting in another quarter of lower profit and fresh plans to cut more costs from its operations. FedEx spooked investors in September when it warned that a slowing global economy had led to lower volumes of packages moving around the world. FedEx shares plunged and the company said it would park planes, suspend some Sunday delivery and look to slash costs.

  • FedEx Earnings Drop Highlights a Slowing Economy

    The company delivers packages for businesses and consumers all over the globe. Its commentary isn't good news.

  • What's open and closed for Christmas (and the day after)? What to know about banks, post offices, more

    Most businesses will not be open on Christmas Day. Check here if you're planning to run out to the store because you forgot to buy something.

  • Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

    The consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel's client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data center and artificial intelligence (AI) business, the company said. The move comes as Intel doubles down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges. Raja Koduri, who led the graphic chips unit, will return to his role as chief architect and oversee the company's long-term technology and chip design strategy.

  • JPMorgan, Goldman Say Stocks Recovery Won’t Be Easy in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors ready to turn the page on the worst year for equities since the global financial crisis should brace for more pain heading into 2023.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesThat’s the blunt me

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes