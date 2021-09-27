Analysis: Europe's IPO market roars back to life but where are the SPACs?

FILE PHOTO: Overview of Euronext stock exchange interior in Amsterdam
Arno Schuetze, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Toby Sterling
·5 min read

By Arno Schuetze, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Toby Sterling

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European stock market listings have come back with a bang after the summer lull but blank cheque firms are nowhere to be seen.

So far this quarter, 42 initial public offerings (IPOs) in Europe have raised $8.5 billion, the highest amount for a decade, but there hasn't been special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal since July, according to Refinitiv data.

The SPAC frenzy in the United States during 2020 and the first half of 2021 was widely tipped to spill over to Europe but despite a flurry of activity before the holiday season, the market appears to have fizzled out.

"The SPAC IPO market is almost dead," said German entrepreneur Christoph Gerlinger, who considered setting up a SPAC but has shelved those plans to focus on his job as a private equity manager investing in technology firms.

A SPAC is a blank cheque firm that raises funds in an IPO with the aim of merging with a private company. Once that happens, the target becomes a listed stock, sidestepping the traditional IPO route which is heavily regulated.

SPACs became one of Wall Street's hottest investment trends last year as many retail investors stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns placed speculative bets on them.

In Europe so far this year, SPAC issuance peaked in the second quarter with 15 deals raising $3.7 billion, followed by seven more in July worth $1.4 billion, but there have not been any since, the Refinitiv data showed.

Overall, 26 SPACs have listed in Europe this year, raising $6.6 billion. Over the same period in the United States, 433 new SPACs have raised $118 billion.

The last time there were more European IPOs in a third quarter was in 2007 with 99 deals and the amount raised was the highest since 2011, when IPO proceeds came in at $9 billion, according to the Refinitiv data as of Sept. 24.

SELECTIVE ISSUES

SPACs offer companies such as technology firms with high growth potential but little near-term visibility on revenue and profit an avenue to raise funds in a less onerous way than a full-blown IPO.

They also offer profit opportunities for SPAC sponsors - usually well-known entrepreneurs - as well as investors, who get the chance to buy into private companies via the stock market rather than less liquid venture capital funds.

But SPAC sponsors and bankers say demand has dried up in the face of poor performance, a regulatory crackdown https://reut.rs/3m6ezlU in the United States, and waning market sentiment.

The European Union's markets watchdog also warned in July https://reut.rs/3kB5dyF that SPACs might not be for everyone due to risks of dilution, conflicts of interests and uncertainty as to the identification and evaluation of the target company.

"I only expect selective new issues of quality SPACs coming to market," said Christoph Stanger, co-head of equity capital markets in EMEA at U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs.

In the third quarter globally, only 85 SPACs listed, raising $14 billion, down from 309 SPACs raising $95 billion in the first quarter, according to the Refinitiv data.

While some investors in U.S.-listed shell companies made fortunes overnight when the shares surged, many who held onto their investments are nursing losses.

"When an investor can buy an existing SPAC at a discount to list price it's less attractive to buy a new SPAC," said one equity capital markets banker.

HOMETOGO DEBUT

In Europe, shares in the first company to be created via a SPAC merger this year started trading last week, but with a whimper rather than a bang.

German travel tech startup HomeToGo, the target of Lakestar SPAC I, backed into the Frankfurt stock market on Sept. 22 by completing its union with the listed shell company.

HomeToGo's shares edged higher on the day, but were still 10% lower than the price Lakestar listed in February and 33% below the peak the shell company's shares hit that month.

European companies such as air taxi startup Lilium, car seller Cazoo, payments firm Paysafe and Global Blue, electric vehicle charging firm EVgo and cyber security company Arqit have all successfully gone public in the United States via SPAC deals.

But most are below their SPAC issue price, with a few notable exceptions such as Arqit. Globally, about 60% of SPACs that have bought their target company are now trading below their issue price, analysts say.

There was a different mood in the spring when the buoyant U.S. market triggered the start of a European SPAC wave.

Tikehau Capital-backed Pegasus Europe raised $606 million in April followed by Hedosophia European Growth which raised $483 million, both listing in Amsterdam.

Then the market started to cool as investors realised the hunt for targets was pushing up valuations, making investments less attractive, analysts said.

"Investors are currently unwilling to buy into new SPACs while there are 423 SPACs with $131 billion in raised capital out there waiting to find takeover targets," entrepreneur Gerlinger said.

HERE TO STAY?

German investor Primepulse, for example, explored a SPAC deal this year and held some meetings with investors, but has said it decided to drop the project due to waning demand.

Many of the SPAC mergers that did get done also struggled in the final stretch as some shareholders opted to redeem their money rather than staying invested after the merger. Lilium, for example, had redemptions of 66% while it was 37% for Hometogo.

That meant SPAC managers had to put more of their own money into deals, forfeit lucrative compensation or abandon the mergers altogether. And SPACs that don't seal a merger within two years of their IPOs have to return the money to investors.

Rene van Vlerken, head of listing at Euronext Amsterdam - which has attracted a number of Europe's SPAC deals - said the current weakness would eventually be overcome.

"There are a lot of SPACs in the market, all looking for attractive business combinations. The market is waiting for a number of good acquisitions by European SPACs," he said.

Giacomo Ciampolini, head of EMEA Alternative Capital at Citi, also said the SPAC market would eventually rebound.

"SPACs have already started to arrive in Europe, combinations have been announced and closed and there are many sponsors, companies and investors who recognise the merits of the instrument," he said.

(Additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by David Clarke)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: China's green car credit system to be replaced as country pursues carbon neutrality

    China may replace its green car credit system with a new policy focusing more broadly on reducing carbon emissions, industry executives say. One option being considered is a carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS), three industry executives said. The policy discussions are ongoing and are not final, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Southeast Asian Startup Deals Hit Record Number in First Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture backers made a record number of investments in Southeast Asian startups in the first half of this year, though the value of those deals declined as investors focus on early stage deals in the region’s burgeoning internet scene. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Deter

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australian authorities announced plans on Monday to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for COVID-19 more freedoms than the unvaccinated for several weeks. Movement restrictions the most populous state of New South Wales will be lifted gradually from Oct. 11 to Dec. 1 as vaccination rates push through 70%, 80% and 90%. There were greater drops in life expectancy for men than women in most countries, with reductions in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries overall.

  • Gold prices rise as soft dollar supports safe-haven appeal

    Gold prices firmed on Monday, propped up by a subdued dollar and slight retreat in the U.S. Treasury yields, with investors gearing up for a week of speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers for cues on the central bank's rate hike path. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,759.06 per ounce, as of 0400 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,759.00. While the dollar index softened, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields eased after hitting their highest since early-July.

  • Stocks Steady, Futures Up as China Eyed; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated Monday as investors weighed the implications of surging energy prices and risks from China. The dollar dipped.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingMSCI Inc.’s index of Asian shares edged up. Hong Kong had modest

  • China’s latest crypto crackdown is its toughest yet

    In China, the crypto market has been under constant threat, but it’s never fully been shut down. China’s regulators clarified on Friday (Sept. 24) that cryptocurrency transactions and mining are illegal, the country’s strongest stance against the non-government-issued currencies to date. In a statement, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the rules are necessary to “maintain national security and social stability.”

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    High yields can be alluring, but dividend growth stocks are where the real money is to be made. Dividend Aristocrats are among the best dividend growth stocks, having proved their mettle with at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. If you have $500 cash right now, take advantage of the market volatility and check out these three Dividend Aristocrats that are really smart buys at current prices.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Looming? Here's What the Data Says You Should Be Focused On

    History may not be investors' friend in the near term, but it's one of their greatest long-term allies.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]