Analysis-Fed faces balance sheet dilemma as U.S. economy slows

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·5 min read

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With the recent slowdown in inflation, the Federal Reserve is faced with a conundrum ahead of a plan next month to double the rate at which it is shrinking its massive $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

The move to accelerate quantitative tightening (QT), as it's referred to, is meant to further drain pandemic-era stimulus from the financial system and increase borrowing rates for long-dated assets to weaken inflation. But that is taking place as the U.S. central bank pushes ahead with interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation, which is currently running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target.

The double tightening, however, makes it harder for the Fed to achieve a "soft landing" in which the economy slows but avoids a recession. With some investors believing the economy is already in a recession, speculation has grown that if something has to give, it could be the pace at which QT unfolds. The odds, however, remain long that the Fed would change its plan in the near term, some bond investors say.

"There is some latitude for the Fed to either eventually go on a slow trajectory on quantitative tightening or even end earlier than expected. But it is hard to know (as to how) the Fed balances things out," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management in Dallas.

"At what point does the Fed view that financial conditions have tightened enough? That's nebulous ... and you don't really know until after the fact if you have gone too far."

The U.S. economy contracted in the first and second quarters, amplifying an ongoing debate over whether the country is, or will soon be, in recession.

Along with the contractions, two reports last week that suggested inflation had likely peaked in July took some pressure off the Fed to deliver another oversized rate hike at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting. The annual U.S. consumer price index rose by a weaker-than-expected 8.5% last month, following a 9.1% rise in June, while U.S. producer prices also unexpectedly fell 0.5% on a monthly basis in July.

Graphic: US CPI https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdpxozazqvx/US%20CPI.PNG

Traders of futures tied to the federal funds rate, the central bank's policy rate, are now pricing in a 63.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike at the September meeting. [FEDWATCH]

"We really think the Fed slows down sooner rather than later. The data is starting to adjust and we're seeing a slower economy," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

Still, her base case is for the Fed to run QT as is, but use that as a lever that can be adjusted in conjunction with rate hikes.

"If the rate hikes go fast and furious and they reverse, then they have to stop QT," Jones said. "If the rate hikes slow and level off, they can continue QT for a longer time period and tighten policy through the back door instead of the front door."

Following the tamer CPI reading, several Fed officials said it was too early to declare victory on the inflation front.

"Inflation remains far, far above anything that could be considered price stability. It remains a very long journey back towards acceptable levels of inflation," said Jamie Dannhauser, an economist at London-based asset manager Ruffer LLP.

Dannhauser does not believe falling inflation numbers will affect the Fed's QT plan.

He added that more unexpected good news on inflation, to the extent that it alters the baseline view for monetary policy, will be reflected in the downward shift in Fed forecasts for the central bank's policy rate.

'BEHIND THE CURVE'

The Fed's balance sheet was at nearly $9 trillion as of last week. Its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities have not declined significantly since June when the Fed started QT, but should come down over time, although it won't occur in a straight line.

"The effects of QT are very small at the moment," said Thomas Simons, an economist at Jefferies in New York.

Graphic: Fed's balance sheet https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mopangygqva/Fed%20balance%20sheet%20-%20QT.PNG

But bank reserves held at the Fed have fallen to $3.3 trillion, down about $1 trillion from a high of $4.3 trillion in December 2021. Analysts said the contraction in reserves has been faster than many anticipated. In the Fed's previous QT, $1.3 trillion in liquidity was withdrawn over five years.

The Fed has not announced a target size for its balance sheet. Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities, thinks the Fed's ultimate goal would be to reduce the balance sheet to a point where bank reserves reach around 9% of GDP, which is where they stood prior to the September 2019 liquidity crunch.

Slowing down QT would be an option if it creates a shortage of bank reserves that starts to limit bank activities such as lending or market-making, analysts said.

Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management in New York, thinks the Fed should slow the pace of QT, as the market doesn't need another $1 trillion reduction in bank reserves.

"That would be catastrophic for bonds and stocks," Hatfield said. "Unfortunately, the Fed almost universally ignores liquidity and money supply. That's why the Fed is perpetually behind the curve in controlling inflation and anticipating deflation."

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alden Bentley and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • 2nd fatal shooting this month occurs near George Floyd Square

    One man died and another was seriously hurt in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody more than two years ago.

  • Home Capital Rejects Offer, Five Years After Buffett Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- Home Capital Group Inc., the Canadian mortgage lender that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. helped rescue five years ago, says it turned down an approach from an unnamed buyer because the price was too low. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderIkea Shoppers Panic After Security

  • America’s alarm bells never stop ringing in this age of anxiety. Each of us must slow down

    Former President Trump tries to keep things stirred up. | Commentary

  • Piedmont Lithium Stock Joins Elite Group With RS Ratings Over 90

    Piedmont Lithium saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, with an increase from 83 to 92. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score.

  • Success tastes so sweet at sauerkraut recipe contest in Finger Lakes

    Creativity, looks, and of course, taste wow judges as kraut takes center stage in Phelps.

  • Rio Tinto’s Offer to Take Over Giant Copper Mine Is Rebuffed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group’s $2.7 billion offer to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has been rejected, blocking its efforts to gain greater control of a giant copper mine it’s developing in Mongolia.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderIkea Shoppers Panic After Security Lock

  • 'A self-inflicted wound': US withdrawal from Afghanistan still haunts Biden's presidency one year later

    The chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan undercut Biden’s pledge to restore competence to the White House. It continues to haunt his presidency.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Walmart streaming service needs ‘to get it right,’ analyst says

    Lopez Research's Maribel Lopez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the streaming landscape as Walmart looks to launch its own service.

  • U.S. Navy Size Could Grow 77% in Size in 20 Years

    The Navy just picked six defense companies to do "studies" on the use of unmanned warships -- but which of them will win contracts?

  • John Wick Prequel Series Moves to Peacock, on Track for 2023 Premiere

    The John Wick prequel series is now gunning for the Peacock streaming service, and not Starz. Peacock and Lionsgate announced on Monday that The Continental, the three-part “special event” that was originally developed for Starz, instead will premiere exclusively on Peacock in 2023. Told from the perspective of the titular hotel’s manager, a young Winston […]

  • Hot Markets, China's Economy, Busy Week Ahead, Retail Earnings, Trading Lockheed

    If the economy does happen to contract for a third consecutive quarter, will anyone in Washington call that a "recession"?

  • a16z says 'WeBack' to WeWork's Neumann with its biggest check ever

    The storied venture firm wrote its largest individual check ever, at $350 million, to Flow, Neumann's new residential real estate company focused on rentals, the New York Times reported today. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added. In a blog post on a16z's website today, Marc Andreessen described Neumann as a "visionary leader" and credits him with "revolutionizing" real estate.

  • California Plans Delay to Solar-Subsidy Reform, ClearView Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A California judge proposed delaying reforms to a solar-incentive program that’s helped rooftop systems flourish in the state, according to research firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderIkea Shoppers Panic After Security Locks Down St

  • Fed Minutes May Reveal Inclinations on Size of Next Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- An account of the debate at the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, set to be published after two weeks of whiplash on Wall Street, will probably offer clues as to what would push the central bank to go big with tightening yet again in September.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or C

  • Walmart Stock on a Hot Streak Ahead of Earnings

    Shares of retailer Walmart are back on track. The retailer’s shares were recently up 0.5% in Monday trading. That puts them on track to rise for a seventh straight day -- their longest winning streak since an eight-day run that ended in October, according to Dow Jones Market Data. + The stock plummeted in July after the company [reported disappointing revisions](https://www.wsj.com/articles/walmart-cuts-profit-outlook-as-it-lowers-prices-to-move-goods-11658781617) to its second-quarter and full-

  • Dutch court to announce ruling in MH17 murder trial on Nov. 17

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch court handling the murder trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 said on Monday it would hand down its verdict on Nov. 17. The prosecution is seeking life terms for all suspects. Lawyers for Oleg Pulatov, the only defendant who has chosen to participate in the proceedings through counsel, have argued that the trial was unfair and prosecutors did not properly examine alternative theories about the cause of the crash or the involvement of Pulatov.

  • Rudy Giuliani told he’s a target of Georgia criminal election probe, report says

    Former Trump attorney had law license suspended over election fraud conspiracies

  • Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt

    At least three Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 20 others wounded in the latest artillery barrages from the Russian military, Ukrainian officials said Monday. The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbas that has been the focus of a Russian offensive, has faced the most intense shelling. Regional officials said at least three people died and another 13 were wounded by Russian shelling that hit numerous towns and villages in the Donetsk region during the last 24 hours.

  • Ready to cash out some gains on this stock market run? This strategist says an exit path is about to emerge.

    Our call of the day from Michael O'Rourke, strategist at JonesTrading, says investors should be harboring doubts about this stock market.