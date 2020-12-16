Analysis: As Fed meeting looms, investors brace for higher Treasury yields in 2021

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve on Mayday in Washington
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve on Mayday in Washington
Kate Duguid and April Joyner

By Kate Duguid and April Joyner

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are betting that longer-dated Treasury yields are headed higher in the near term, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely at its meeting on Wednesday to reconfigure its purchases to tamp down a rise in longer-dated yields.

The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields, the most common measure of the yield curve, has risen in recent months and is up more than 10 basis points in December alone. Bearish bets on longer-dated Treasuries are near records in futures markets, while options investors have also piled into positions that would profit if yields rose.

A survey by Bank of America Global Research showed on Wednesday that a record 87% of fund managers expect long-term higher yields, while a record 76% expect a steeper yield curve.

"Our view is that rates go higher next year," said Blake Gwinn, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest Markets. "I'm in the steepener camp for the balance of 2021."

Expectations that a vaccine against COVID-19 will lead to widespread business reopenings and spur economic growth have bolstered the case for investors to sell safe-haven Treasuries in favor of comparatively riskier assets such as stocks. That has boosted Treasury yields, primarily those of long-dated bonds, which reflect investors' growth expectations over a longer-term horizon. Yields nevertheless remain low by historical standards, having hit all-time lows in March.

The recent bets on steepening show investors believe the Fed is unlikely this week to cap a rise in yields by shifting its bond purchases to the long end of the curve, a tool known as Operation Twist. Rising yields can increase the cost of borrowing for companies and individuals.

"We're definitely in the minority view," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities, who believes the Fed will announce an increase in longer-dated Treasury debt tomorrow.

Only a fifth of 43 economists in a recent Reuters poll expect the Fed to ramp up economic stimulus at its December meeting.

But some investors do believe a vaccine-fueled surge in economic growth could test the Fed's framework next year by pushing yields higher.

Goldman Sachs expects yields on the 10-year Treasury to end next year at 1.3%, up from 0.911% on Tuesday. Analysts at Deutsche Bank forecast a rise to 1.5% by late summer 2021. Charles Schwab expects yields to trade in a range between 1% and 1.6%.

A flood of so-called steepener trades, bets that the long end of the yield curve will rise more quickly than the short end, can be seen in the steeper five-year, 30-year spread and the three-month, 10-year spread.

The bets are also evident in options markets, where positions are building in February and March contracts for 10-year Treasury put options, with the number of open contracts for some February options jumping more than 10,000 in the first week of this month. Treasury put options are typically used to position for a decline in bond prices.

Options on Treasury-focused exchange-traded funds reflect greater expectations for volatility. Implied volatility for March puts guarding against a 10% drop in prices on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has risen to one-year highs, Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients last week.

Disparity between the Fed's statements and investors' expectations could be one of the catalysts for such a move in the next few months, said Bruno Braizinha, rates strategist at BofA Global Research.

"If the Fed says something that doesn't square well with the market, the move is likely to higher yields than lower yields," he said.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid and April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Dan Grebler)

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • McConnell’s delay in recognizing Biden’s win has done ‘real damage’ to democracy, says John Dickerson

    Mitch McConnell’s long delay in recognizing Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election will have negative consequences, said journalist John Dickerson.

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024 Washington National Cathedral rings funeral bell for 30 minutes to mourn 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,33 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.

  • Trump aide O'Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday cut short a European trip and returned to Washington to deal with a suspected Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said. The sweeping attacks, first reported by Reuters on Sunday, prompted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses to scramble to investigate and respond to the hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government. O'Brien "is holding NSC meetings tonight and tomorrow morning and will convene a high-level interagency meeting this week," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • How China may be tracking, intercepting Americans' phone communications

    "No one in the industry wants the public to know the severity of ongoing surveillance attacks" by China on American cell phone subscribers, says Gary Miller, a former mobile network security executive. That's why he told The Guardian of his concerns that Beijing is tracking, monitoring, and intercepting U.S. phone communications, usually while the user is traveling abroad.Miller has spent years analyzing mobile intelligence reports and observations of signaling traffic between foreign and U.S. mobile operators. Signaling messages, The Guardian notes, are commands sent by telecoms operators across the global network, which allow them to locate phones, connect users to one another, and assess roaming charges. But the messages — which are sent without the knowledge of users — can also be manipulated and used for illegitimate purposes like surveillance, Miller said.Over the course of his research, Miller said he discovered messages that were either not authorized by the telecommunications industry's international standard-setting body or sent from a location that did not match where the user was traveling. He added that he found China appeared to conduct the highest number of surveillance attacks on American phone communications in 2018, routing them through a state-owned telecoms operator, China Unicom, which Miller believes points to a state-sponsered espionage campaign. Between 2018 and 2020, Miller estimates tens of thousands U.S. cell phone users were targeted by the attacks, suggesting a "mass surveillance" project focused on "intelligence" rather than "high-profile targets."Miller apparently became convinced of his theory in 2019 when he noticed the same mobile phone users who were seemingly targeted by China Unicom were also targeted simultaneously through two Caribbean operators. The incidents, Miller said, occurred dozens of times over a two month period, which he said was a "strong and clear" indicator of a coordinated attack. Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024 Washington National Cathedral rings funeral bell for 30 minutes to mourn 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

  • Assassins kill Kabul deputy governor by putting magnetic bomb on his car

    Assassins killed the deputy governor of the Afghan capital by putting a magnetic bomb on his armoured car as he drove to work. Mahboobullah Mohebi was killed alongside his secretary in the latest in a wave of killings targeting politicians, civil servants, journalists and activists. Elsewhere a deputy provincial council member was also killed hours earlier by a similar attack in the remote Western province of Ghor. Neither attack was claimed, but government officials blame the Taliban for the wave of assassinations, saying the insurgents want to sow fear and destabilise the government. Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent months. The use of magnetic, or so-called sticky bombs, has leapt in Afghanistan and in recent weeks Kabul has seen attacks almost every day. The homemade devices are put under vehicles, or sometimes on their roofs. The most sophisticated versions are designed to punch through the protection of an armoured car. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the council overseeing tortuous talks with the Taliban, condemned the attack and said the increase in attacks is a clear enemy of the Afghan peace process. Sima Samar, special presidential envoy and state minister for human rights, tweeted that the "people are tired of terrorist attacks every day". She also urged the Taliban to agree to a "cease-fire to stop the killing and more bloodshed". America's troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban and the tentative start of negotiations between Ashraf Ghani's government and its Taliban foes have failed to stem bloodshed in the country. A ceasefire is top of the government's agenda, but the Taliban's military pressure is their biggest bargaining tool and the militants have refused to reduce attacks. Scores of civilians and government forces are being killed each week in continued clashes. Talks between the two sides on Tuesday halted for a 20-day break, after months trying to hammer out basic ground rules and an agenda for discussions. Separately, the Afghan defense ministry said the army had repelled a Taliban attack in the district of Arghandab, outside Kandahar, where the insurgents are waging a multi-pronged offensive.

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Newsom could face recall, as resistance to California governor is growing

    An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

  • New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations, scientists say

    British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday. The mutations include changes to the important "spike" protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious. "Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission," the scientists, from the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3mhpTJX).

  • Trump says Biden is ‘pretending he’s won’ and insists he had a ‘landslide victory’

    The president shows no signs of accepting reality and may never concede defeat

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • Japan 'Twitter killer' Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

    Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

    Somalia cut diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fight against the Islamist group al Shabaab in Somalia, where Kenya provides 3,600 troops to an African Union peacekeeping force. "Somalia calls back all its diplomats from Kenya and orders Kenyan diplomats to leave Somalia within seven days," Somali Information Minister Osman Dube told the state news agency.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu chooses 'D' as new director of Mossad spy agency

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, announced on Tuesday he had chosen the next director of the country's feared and respected intelligence agency Mossad, identifying them only as ‘D’. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Mr Netanyahu wants the agency’s current deputy director to fill the post as he is an “accomplished Mossad veteran,” referring to them by their codename ‘D’. The identities of Mossad’s most senior officials is a closely guarded secret in Israel, excluding the director, whose name is generally made public. Yossi Cohen, the outgoing director, has proved to be one of Mossad’s more public-facing directors in recent years and was credited with helping to secure historic normalisation treaties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on a visit to Saudi Arabia last month for secret talks with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, though the Kingdom denies that the meeting took place. More recently, Mossad under Mr Cohen has been linked to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who was gunned down during an ambush near Tehran. Israeli and US officials say that Fakhrizadeh was the leader of Iran’s nuclear programme and that before his death he had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead. The Jewish state has not yet commented on reports of its involvement in the killing, which Iran says will be avenged at the “appropriate time.” The move to appoint ‘D’ has reportedly triggered a row between Mr Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz, who was not consulted before the decision was made public. Mr Netanyahu’s choice also needs to be approved by Israel’s Goldberg Commission, which oversees the appointment of top state officials. According to the Jerusalem Post, the handover at Mossad will take place in June if Mr Netanyahu’s choice is approved.