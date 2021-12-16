Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers remarks on a screen at the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan
Karen Pierog and David Randall
·4 min read

By Karen Pierog and David Randall

NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Investors are asking a key question after the U.S. Federal Reserve accelerated its taper of bond purchases and unveiled more aggressive rate hike projections: When could the central bank eventually start to shrink its massive balance sheet?

Bond investors had largely absorbed the Fed's pivot to a more inflation-hawkish stance. The move to a faster reduction in new bond purchases from $120 billion a month to zero had been well telegraphed, as had the new forecasts from policymakers that have now convinced the market that the first interest rate increase will arrive no later than May, with more to follow by year end.

But one question remaining is when the Fed might move from tapering purchases of bonds to shrinking the central bank's balance sheet.

After its 2014 taper, the Fed held its balance sheet in essentially a steady state for about three years and eventually began to shrink its holdings starting in 2018 by allowing some bonds to "run off" the portfolio without reinvesting the principal at maturity, a process that became known as "quantitative tightening" or "QT."

"Now that quantitative easing is being wound down more quickly, and the first policy rate increases are on the horizon, the ‘topic of greatest consternation’ will turn to the potential for balance sheet runoff," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of Global Fixed Income in a research note.

Still, Rieder thinks it would be "low odds for starting runoff in 2022," with the consensus of market participants being it wouldn't occur before 2024.

Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, said he's paying attention to when the Fed's balance sheet runoff may begin, given the risk rate hikes could flatten the yield curve more or even invert it if long-term rates do not rise. An inverted yield curve can be a harbinger of a recession.

"If they start allowing bonds to mature and then they're not picking up the pace of their purchases, that means someone else needs to," he said. That could lead to less demand and higher long-term yields, preventing the yield curve from flattening too quickly.

Analysts at TD wrote in a research note they expect QT to start in March 2023.

VOLATILITY EXPECTED

At the Fed's press conference, Powell said policymakers "haven't made any decisions at all about when run-off would start," but "those are exactly the decisions we will be turning to in coming meetings."

The reaction to the Fed's pivot was mixed, with stocks reversing earlier losses and ending sharply higher, while U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading, and the U.S. dollar eventually turned lower. [.N] [US/] [USD/]

Fund managers generally welcomed the message the Fed would to dial back ultra-accommodative monetary policy.

“The Fed is recognizing that the economy is very hot right now and they need to move off the present setting,” said Steve Bartolini, portfolio manager for the U.S. Core Bond Strategy at T Rowe Price, who said he was focusing on assets such as bank loans that will benefit from a tightening cycle.

Still, investors saw volatility ahead. The ICE Bank of America MOVE Index, a measure of volatility expectations in the bond market, remains near its highest levels since April 2020.

"The one piece that I'm confident of as we try to dig ourselves out of this massive amount of stimulus is volatility will remain high," said Lon Erickson, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. "We'll stay... conservative, keep that powder and be ready for opportunities as that volatility presents them to us."

Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors agreed the start of such tightening could create "friction in fixed income markets."

Still, investors said the Fed seemed to be succeeding in avoiding panic, in contrast to 2013, when bond yields rocketed during the so-called "taper tantrum".

"Nobody's talking about dramatically tightening things up," said Brian Nick, Nuveen's chief investment strategist. "And so this should still be a good environment for risk taking by investors."

(Additional reporting by Dan Burns; Writing by Megan Davies and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Powell: Fed will taper bond purchases sooner

    "We are phasing out our purchases more rapidly, because with elevated inflation pressures, and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Powell said.Outlining a Federal Reserve committee's decision to "taper" its purchases of bonds, Powell said the outlook implied "that increases in our securities holdings would cease by mid-March, a few months earlier than we anticipated."

  • The Fed predicted inflation-fighting 2022 rate hikes, and stocks surged. Should consumers cheer, too?

    The Fed predicted inflation-fighting 2022 rate hikes, and stocks surged. Should consumers cheer, too?

  • Signing day latest example Big Ten's East-West divisions are too lopsided, need a rethink

    Big Ten’s recruiting rankings were split along divisional lines on signing day. The entire top half belonged to the East, bottom half to the West.

  • Money Manager Disappears With $313 Million From China Developer

    (Bloomberg) -- China Fortune Land Development Co. said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave $313 million for investment, the latest blow for the debt-laden developer.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalFortune Land has “lost contact” with China Create

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A key point to success in the stock market – one that frequently gets overlooked – is knowing when to buy in. There’s an old saw that the way to win is to buy low and sell high; the trick to that is recognizing when a stock is low, but ready to pick up. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analysts to find which bargain-priced stocks are primed for gains. Once we know which stocks the experts recommend, we can start digging into their details. The data tools at TipRanks are ideal for this, lett

  • AT&T's John Stankey: ‘In the early innings of transforming the company’

    The CEO gives his thoughts on the company he took over in 2021, as its focus on core business grows.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed at $22.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day.

  • As U.S. inflation hits a 39-year high, pros share 7 things to do with your money to help protect yourself from high inflation

    As consumer prices post their biggest yearly gain since 1982, here's investment advice on TIPS, stocks, crypto and more.

  • Is It Time to Buy the 8 Worst-Performing Dividend Stocks of 2021?

    The least bad among the big large-cap dividend payers so far this year are pharmaceutical stocks. As of mid-December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are in the red, with the most egregious losses among these being the 31.6% year-to-date loss being nursed by Viatris.

  • China Property Plunge Worsens as Shimao Deal Raises ‘Red Flag’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks sank to a nearly five-year low after a deal between two units of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. heightened corporate governance concerns in an industry already grappling with a liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalShares of Shi

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Safeguard Your Portfolio Against Inflation

    Inflation is a major worry for investors right now, and for good reason. Many investors, in turn, are currently on the hunt for vehicles that can safeguard their portfolios from inflationary pressures. While some investors are banking on cryptocurrencies or gold as hedges against inflation, dividend stocks shouldn't be overlooked. Stocks that pay out above-average dividend yields have historically performed exceedingly well during periods of high inflation.

  • Trump-appointed FDIC chair blocks Democratic bid to undercut her

    At issue is whether a majority of the board at the agency can put items up for a vote without the consent of the chair.

  • 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best semiconductor stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022. In early December, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade and lobbying group, revealed that global semiconductor sales had […]

  • The world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin continues to back up the truck — here are 3 simple ways to pounce on crypto's recent slide

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • Tesla, NIO, and Other EV Stocks Were Saved by the Fed

    FEATURE Shares of electric-vehicle producers started out getting hammered Wednesday—that much was easy to see. Why the stocks dropped was harder to figure out. It seemed to be a combination of a few factors.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Investing in growth stocks is a good way to turn your $10,000 into a whole lot more over the long term. First, look at today's momentum -- that could be share price and/or revenue growth. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is an online marketplace that brings together sellers and buyers of handmade goods. The company has progressively grown its revenue over the past few years.

  • Buy NIO Stock Ahead of This Event, Says Analyst

    No two ways about it, Nio (NIO) stock has been in a rut and unable to shake off the bearish sentiment. Shares are down 25% over the past month alone, due to a combination of factors, including the fear of US delisting for Chinese stocks and a generally tough environment for growth names. However, the company might have an ace up its sleeve which could help turn sentiment around. On Saturday (Dec 18), the EV maker will host its fifth annual NIO Day. At least one new model will be unveiled, the ET

  • Most big cryptocurrencies rise as Dogecoin soars

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest change, soaring 22.19% to 19 cents. Seven additional currencies posted gains Tuesday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    The market’s keyword heading into the last few weeks of 2021 is ‘volatility.’ Since the beginning of November, we’ve more pronounced swings, both up and down, especially on the NASDAQ index. Watching the markets from Wall Street, the major banking firms are finding it hard to come to agreement. There are bulls who say, ‘Buy,’ but the bears are active, too. On that latter note, Morgan Stanley’s CIO of wealth management, Lisa Shalett, writes: “We expect the S&P 500 to be range-bound and volatile,