Analysis-France's fragmented left poses new risk for Macron

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Juliette Jabkhiro and Mark John
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Mark John

LILLE, France (Reuters) - France's left-leaning voters helped Emmanuel Macron see off the far-right, at least for now. The question is whether he can keep enough of them on board to give him the solid majority in parliament he needs to make his presidency work.

Their heart and minds will be a key battleground for next month's National Assembly elections as Jean-Luc Melenchon, undisputed leader of the left after his third-place showing in the presidential race, seeks to lure them over to his camp.

Quentin Guenard, a 19-year-old law student in the northern city of Lille, is one such voter who backed Macron as president "without being a fervent supporter" but who is now toying with the idea of giving his vote to Melenchon.

"I am totally torn," Guenard told Reuters, saying it was a toss-up between Macron's centrist movement and Melenchon's hard-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party.

"I really hope Emmanuel Macron will listen to some of the ideas of his rivals," he added, urging notably a greater focus on welfare protection and efforts to combat climate change.

France's two-tier political system makes the parliamentary elections almost as critical as the choice of president.

While the president sets the general direction of the country, the parliamentary vote determines the make-up of the government and can even force the president into an awkward coalition with a prime minister from a rival faction.

In theory, the numbers favour Macron and his allies: a Harris Interactive poll this week showed they should secure a majority as long as he can strike a centre-right alliance with parties.

But the fly in Macron's ointment could yet come from Melenchon, who is already in discussions to pull France's disparate left-wing forces - from communists and ecologists to the once-dominant mainstream Socialist Party - under one single banner.

TOO RADICAL FOR SOME?

Egos and vested interests could still make any form of left-wing electoral pact difficult. But even the badly defeated Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo - whose own party is now in crisis - said this week a "new left" of some kind is needed.

Melenchon's policies may still be too hard-line for some left-leaners: his programme would reinstate wealth taxes, cap inheritances, limit the right of companies to pay dividends or lay off workers, and review France's role in NATO and the European Union.

Lille, a left-wing bastion which has had a socialist mayor for decades, will be one testing ground for whether he can now extend his appeal.

Aside from the cost of living fears which became the top theme of the presidential campaign, many left-wing voters want to see action on matters ranging from more commitment to gender equality to tackling police violence.

Some of Macron's plans, meanwhile, are unpalatable with the left, such as raising the retirement age or tightening rules on jobless benefits.

"I don't know who I'll be voting for (in June), but it will be the left for sure," said Marianne Batteux, a 20-year-old politics student at Lille university who voted for Melenchon in the first round before switching to Macron in the run-off to block Marine Le Pen.

"Melenchon occupies a big place in French politics. My sense is that he does have the ability to bring people in," Batteux said, although she called his push to become prime minister "a fantasy".

The Harris poll estimated left-wing parties together would reach up to 93 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly. With the far-right seen winning up to 147 seats, that leaves Macron a comfortable cushion if he can unite the centre around him.

But France's broken party system means there are no certainties, with even the mainstream conservatives in disarray after their presidential candidate did so badly she cannot seek state reimbursement for millions of euros of campaign costs.

Already on election night, Macron in his victory speech was reaching out to the left, pledging a break with the first term and a new approach that would "leave no one by the wayside".

Latching on to a French nostalgia for the central planning that rebuilt the country after World War Two, he has also said he will charge his next prime minister with making nuclear-reliant France the first big economy to exit fossil fuels.

Indeed, some pro-Macron campaigners have already been trying to persuade left-leaning voters that his support for offshore wind power and the European Union's goal of slashing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 was sign of his green credentials.

"We are telling them that the real ecologist is Macron," said Mathieu Cavarrat-Soler of the Jeunes Avec Macron ("Youth With Macron") campaign group.

But even some of his supporters at his victory rally by the Eiffel Tower on Sunday will want some convincing.

"He spoke about (ecology) at the beginning but then didn’t make it a priority," English teacher Myriam Perounnet said.

(Additional reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CampNova Steps Into Metaverse With Rare Blockchain NFT: DoggTalk

    The NFT release, DoggTalk: Gangsters & Lovers (DTGL), is a sci-fi and fantasy adventure at the edge of the metaverse. The collection features 13,333 rare NFTS on the Ethereum and OpenSea.

  • U.S. consumer watchdog chief to push competition, scrutinize Big Tech

    The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will promote industry competition and scrutinize the outsized influence Big Tech firms have in the marketplace, its director will tell the Senate Banking Committee during a hearing on Tuesday, according to prepared testimony the committee published on Monday afternoon. Rohit Chopra, who was sworn-in as CFPB director in October, is planning initiatives that will identify ways to lower barriers to entry and increase the pool of firms competing for customers based on quality, price, and service, according to the testimony. "We are especially interested in ways that small financial institutions can leverage technology and systems...to capture market share while still preserving their relationship banking model," he will say.

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Texted Mark Meadows About How Trumpers Had ‘No Other Choice’ But to Attack Capitol

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia texted regularly with the White House chief of staff about overturning the 2020 election, including by instituting martial law

  • Michael Cohen Explodes After Trump's Latest Boast About His Intelligence

    Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.

  • Trump’s Georgia GOP Revenge Plot Is Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyLOUISVILLE, Georgia—It may have taken Gov. Brian Kemp a good half-hour to get there, but during his speech at a recent campaign stop in this small east Georgia town he allowed himself to acknowledge the truth about the state of his Republican primary contest against former Sen. David Perdue.“I know some are getting a little confident,” Kemp said. “Which worries me.”Laughs rang out from the room, which was packed with local luminaries and

  • Dr. Oz: ‘We cannot move on’ from the 2020 election

    At the Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate, Donald Trump and his election fraud lie played a starring role.

  • Wall Street Journal Editor Has Had It With Republicans Who Back Donald Trump's Big Lie

    “Will someone speak that truth at least?” Gerard Baker asked in a scathing column calling out GOPers who privately just want Trump to "go quietly away."

  • McCarthy’s comment on Trump pardon could be key for Jan. 6 panel

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is scrutinizing one particular phrase from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) leaked calls with other top Republicans expressing concern that former President Trump would seek a pardon. The taped recording with McCarthy, published by The New York Times, not only relays McCarthy’s assertion…

  • Russian Spies Hilariously Screw Up Putin’s ‘Assassination Plot’ Claim

    YouTubeDuring a Monday meeting at Moscow’s Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a shocking accusation, announcing the arrest of several accused assassins who were allegedly planning to kill prominent Russian state TV journalist and ardent Putin loyalist Vladimir Solovyov.“This morning, organs of the FSB halted the activities of a terrorist group that was planning an attack and a murder of a prominent Russian TV journalist,” Putin stated, claiming that the plot was o

  • French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, defeats Marine Le Pen

    Emmanuel Macron's victory deals a setback to the populist movements that have upended politics across the western world, from Brexit to Donald Trump.

  • Russian Troops to Desperate Mom: Pay Ransom or We’ll Kill Your Son on Video

    Olga Novikova FacebookA filmmaker from Mariupol is facing an agonizing ordeal. She has been told to pay around $5,350 to Russian troops or her son Alexey will be executed on camera. Olga Novikova, who is well known in her native Ukraine, posted details of the Russian threat in a since deleted Facebook post Sunday evening.She says she has until Monday to collect the money and get it to the rogue Russian contingent holding her son captive. “If I don’t pay up, they promised to kill him and send me

  • DeSantis will win. Get outside your bubble to find out why

    If you can't believe DeSantis will win the governor's race, get out and do some listening outside your normal channels.

  • Texas voters to decide on 2 propositions that could impact property taxes

    While a North Texas state senator says lawmakers must come up with new legislation to help homeowners with climbing property taxes, some public policy groups say the state has extra revenue that can help.

  • Sean Hannity Excoriated Over 'Obedient' Election Day Texts To Mark Meadows

    "Yes sir," the Fox News host wrote to Trump's chief of staff, promising an on-air reelection campaign push.

  • Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury

    At home, two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman is known as an unassuming figure who talks almost in a whisper and is more comfortable chatting about policy or the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' football record than giving fiery speeches. “John Boozman has always stood up to the gun-grabbing liberals of Washington," a local sheriff says in one Boozman ad. Boozman promises to finish building the wall along the U.S. border with Mexico that Donald Trump promised.

  • With Macron's win in France, we see why Trump and friends continue to spew election lies

    Seeing Macron win in France, America's Trumpy far right knows that to win, it has to cheat. It has to lie and tear down trust in democratic processes.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says it was 'chilling' to hear that Pence refused to be whisked away from the Capitol during the riot

    "I'm not getting in the car," Pence told his lead security agent on the day of the Capitol riot when he tried to remove him from the premises.

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na