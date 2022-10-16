Analysis-G7 fails to reach intervention deal to ease pain of soaring dollar

Leika Kihara
·5 min read

By Leika Kihara

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan and other countries facing the fallout from a soaring U.S. dollar found little comfort from last week's meetings of global finance officials, with no sign that joint intervention along the lines of the 1985 "Plaza Accord" was on the horizon.

With a strong push from Japan, finance leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies included a phrase in a statement on Wednesday saying they will closely monitor "recent volatility" in markets.

But the warning, as well as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's threat of another yen-buying intervention, failed to prevent the currency from sliding to fresh 32-year lows against the dollar as the week came to a close.

While Suzuki may have found allies grumbling over the fallout from the U.S. central bank's aggressive interest rate hike path, he conceded that no plan for a coordinated intervention was in the works.

"Many countries saw the need for vigilance to the spill-over effect of global monetary tightening, and mentioned currency moves in that context. But there wasn't any discussion on what coordinated steps could be taken," Suzuki said in a news conference on Thursday after attending separate meetings of the G7 and G20 finance leaders in Washington.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made clear that Washington had no appetite for concerted action, saying the dollar's overall strength was a "natural result of different paces of monetary tightening in the United States and other countries."

"I've said on many occasions that I think a market-determined value for the dollar is in America's interest. And I continue to feel that way," she said on Tuesday, when asked if she would consider a Plaza Accord 2.0 agreement.

NO YEN SUPPORT

In 1985, a destabilizing surge in the dollar prompted five countries - France, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and what was then West Germany - to band together to weaken the U.S. currency and help reduce the U.S. trade deficit. Following the deal, named the Plaza Accord for the famed New York hotel where it was hammered out, the dollar shed roughly 25% of its value over the ensuing 12 months.

With no current U.S. interest in engineering that kind of deal, other countries have to find ways to mitigate the pain stemming from a strong dollar, which has forced some emerging economies to hike interest rates to defend their currencies even at the cost of cooling economic growth more than they want.

Emerging Asian nations have seen significant capital outflows this year that are comparable to previous stress episodes, heightening the need for policymakers to build liquidity buffers and take other steps to prepare for turbulence, said Sanjaya Panth, deputy director for the International Monetary Fund's Asia and Pacific Department.

"The situation for Asian economies is very different from where they were 20 years ago" as countries accumulated foreign reserves that make them more resilient to external shocks, Panth told Reuters on Thursday on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

"At the same time, the rising debt levels, particularly in some economies in the regions, are a concern," he said. "Some form of market stress cannot be ruled out."

The Bank of Korea delivered its second-ever 50-basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday and made clear the won's 6.5% slide against the dollar in September that drove up import costs played a key role in the decision.

South Korea's central bank Governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Saturday he does not sense an interest among U.S. officials to stem the dollar's strength through joint intervention.

But he said some kind of international cooperation on the dollar may be needed "after a certain period."

"I think a too-strong dollar, especially for a substantial period, won't be good for the Unites States either, and actually I'm thinking about the long-term implication for the trade deficit, and maybe another global imbalance may happen," he said.

In Japan, the onus is on the government to deal with a renewed plunge in the yen, caused in part by the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve's determination to raise U.S. interest rates and the Bank of Japan's resolve to keep borrowing costs ultra-low.

At the news conference where Suzuki issued his warning about sharp yen falls, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out anew the chance of a rate hike.

The dollar jumped about 1% to a fresh 32-year high of 148.86 yen on Friday, testing authorities' resolve to combat the Japanese currency's relentless slide. The dollar/yen is now up roughly 2% from levels when Japan intervened on Sept. 22 to buy yen for the first time since 1998.

Japanese policymakers have said they won't seek to defend a certain yen level, and instead will focus on smoothing volatility.

Masato Kanda, the country's top currency diplomat, told reporters on Friday that authorities were ready to take "decisive action any time" if excessively volatile yen moves continued.

Even moderating abrupt yen moves, however, could be a challenge as Kuroda's assurance that the BOJ will keep interest rates in negative territory gives investors a green light to continue dumping the currency.

"It's impossible to reverse the yen's downtrend with solo intervention," said Daisaku Ueno, chief forex strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Once the yen falls below 150 to the dollar, it's hard to predict where its depreciation could stop because there's no technical chart support until around 160," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Daniel Burns in Washington and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Tug of War That Markets Fear Is Central Banks Versus Governments

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.In the all-hands-on-deck economics of the pandemic, governments and their central banks shared the same goals. Now they’re starting to pull in different directions. The tug-of war has already claimed one victim. The UK’s attempt to boost its economy with fiscal stimulus backfired, triggering a bond rout. In the short-term, the Bank of England was forced to step in and support markets, w

  • Liz Truss latest news: 'Flying blind' on public finances not an option, says Bailey

    Miriam Margolyes's foul-mouthed attack on Jeremy Hunt Chancellor backers say he will 'roll out Sunak's plan' Conor Burns '2017 harassment claim' made Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group

  • Instacart Cuts Its Valuation for a Third Time to $13 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. is slashing its valuation to about $13 billion and steering clear of a highly anticipated public stock listing until market conditions improve, according to people familiar with the matter. The US’s largest online grocery-delivery company set a new price of $38 a share, marking the third time it has reduced the valuation this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Instacart cut its valuation in March by almost 40% to $24

  • New British Treasury chief insists Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control

    The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership.

  • Bank of England governor has 'meeting of minds' with Hunt

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there was an "immediate meeting of minds" when he spoke with finance minister Jeremy Hunt about the need to fix the public finances after the tax cut plans of Hunt's predecessor unleashed market turmoil. Bailey, speaking in Washington where British officials attending International Monetary Fund meetings have been put on the spot about the crisis engulfing the country, said he had spoken to Hunt on Friday after he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng.

  • Broadcom banking on early EU approval of $61 billion VMware deal -sources

    U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so far this year and marks Broadcom's attempt to diversify its business into enterprise software.

  • Emerging Markets Hurt Less as Dollar’s Wrath Sinks Rich Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Citigroup calls it a “head scratcher.” Goldman Sachs terms it “striking resilience.” For Columbia Threadneedle, it’s a “reward for proactiveness.”Whichever way one describes it, the relative resilience building up in emerging-market currencies over their advanced-nation peers has money managers sitting up and taking notice.The dollar’s rally to successive records has currencies across t

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis makes Biketoberfest appearance, then surveys Ian damage at Flagler Beach

    Gov. Ron DeSantis made stops in Volusia and Flagler counties on back-to-back days over the weekend.

  • Xi Jinping speech: Zero-Covid and zero solutions

    There was no acknowledgement of the social and economic pain being caused by his flagship policy.

  • Bravo Announces Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan's Simple Life -Style Spin-Off

    Pack your bags, Bravoholics! The network has announced details for Welcome to Crappie Lake, a spin-off starring Real Housewives stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Get them here!

  • 6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago

    Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.

  • Activist investor Starboard has sizable stake in Splunk

    Starboard's Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith plans to discuss the investment at Tuesday's 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the holding, wrote on Sunday. Starboard and Splunk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • FX Traders Eye Japan Response as Yen Approaches 150 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders braced for possible intervention to support the yen Monday after it touched a 32-year low and neared the key psychological 150 per dollar level.The Japanese currency was little changed around 148.60 in early Tokyo trading after nine straight weeks of losses. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday that Japan is “deeply concerned” about rapidly increasing volatility in the market and chief currency official Masato Kanda said authorities were prepared to take “

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • BTS Say They’ll Perform Until They’re “70 Years Old,” Jin Announces Solo Project

    Jin will be the second member to release a solo project since the septet announced their hiatus in June. BTS Say They’ll Perform Until They’re “70 Years Old,” Jin Announces Solo Project Bryan Kress

  • Golden Goose CEO: 'We don't look at the trend in fashion'

    How the brand behind the deliberately scuffed sneakers is creating its own path.

  • Updated AP Poll after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee in Week 7

    Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.

  • Senior KFC Executives Opt for Retirement as Interest Rates Hit Pension Payouts

    The company’s U.S. chief operating officer, chief financial officer and national field operations director have decided to retire in November as rising rates threaten to dent lump-sum payouts for corporate pensions.

  • Big Short Michael Burry Says Facebook Is In Big Trouble

    The list of critics and detractors of Mark Zuckerberg is growing day by day. There is, of course, the financial community, analysts and investors, who are merciless about Meta Platforms , the entrepreneur's empire of social networks. Zuckerberg's strategy is what unites all these critics.