Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war

Farah Master
·4 min read

By Farah Master

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades.

Only six slots will be available for the seven applicants, Macau’s government has said, as Genting Malaysia goes head-to-head with the six concessionaires Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings as their concessions expire at year-end.

Headed by Malaysian Chinese billionaire Tan Sri Lim, Genting has casinos globally including in Malaysia, Singapore, the U.S. and the UK. It does not currently operate in Macau.

The stakes are high for Macau and the six gaming firms, which have operated in the Chinese special administrative region since 2002.

If one of the incumbents lost their license it's likely to send tremors throughout Macau’s gambling industry as the companies have collectively invested more than $50 billion in the past two decades, are tied closely to the economic fortunes of the former Portuguese colony and employ tens of thousands of people.

It would cause "far too much disruption" if any of the six operators were replaced, said Terry Ng, an analyst at Daiwa in Hong Kong, although other industry watchers note the incumbents have left themselves vulnerable to an operator like Genting which lost out on a Macau licence in 2002.

Genting’s strong non-gaming track record, including operating two of the largest theme parks in southeast Asia, would be a big draw for Beijing which has been urging Macau to diversify away from gambling and attract foreign tourists.

The Malaysian group's multiple non-gaming investments in China, including a prominent ski resort that was used for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, are also likely to bolster its chances, analysts said.

"They have a strong chance to topple one of the incumbents...and Genting would have been encouraged to come in. With their background it makes a lot of sense," said Ben Lee, founder of Macau gaming consultancy IGamiX.

The group has been more successful at generating non-gaming revenue. In 2019 around 35% of total revenue at its Singapore property came from non-gaming versus 10-20% for Macau casinos.

Tensions between the United States and China also create a growing risk that Genting could pip a U.S. owned casino operator for a spot.

“It’s probably the right opportunity for Beijing to remove one American (concessionaire) if not two,” Lee said.

COVID CRUNCH

The COVID crisis exposed Macau's over-reliance on gaming, which analysts say underline the urgency to diversify as many of the incumbents are still struggling to recover.

Macau, the world's biggest gaming hub by revenue, raked in $36 billion in gambling revenues in 2019 - six times the Las Vegas Strip, before COVID decimated it by 70% to $10.8 billion in 2021.

Genting “can offer the Macau government whatever they expressly said they wanted,” versus the incumbents who have predominantly focused on Chinese VIPs, said Samuel Yin Shao Yang, an analyst at Maybank. Around 90% of Macau’s visitation comes from greater China.

“Macau has been told over and over again to focus less on Chinese VIPs and more on non-gaming but they pretty much paid lip service to that idea. So now… they have to really make a hard divert to that philosophy,” Yin said.

In recent years Beijing has cracked down on the junket industry which facilitated the Chinese VIP, with the clampdown intensifying last year.[L4N30Q1V0]

If an incumbent loses their license, they must return the casino area to the government for free at the end of this year, making it financially unviable to operate the remaining facilities as gambling accounts for 80-90% of total revenue.

Genting, which has a 40% stake in developing a Macau hotel, could displace or enter into a joint venture with one of the financially weaker players such as SJM, some analysts said. However it is unclear how this would work, including how Genting would manage unfamiliar resorts and staff.

Genting’s properties are back to pre-COVID business, while it remains a hard grind for the incumbents.

SJM, for instance, posted negative cash flow of HK$1.8 billion ($229.31 million) from operations in the first six months versus Genting Malaysia's positive cash flow of HK$1.5 billion.

While it’s unclear how quickly Macau can recover from stringent coronavirus rules – pent up demand is strong and the long-term outlook is not a worry said Jennifer Song, an analyst at Morningstar.

A shortened license period of 10 years from 20 years is also not a problem, Song said, as the government would re-allocate facilities and resources to Genting if it won a license, so they “don’t actually need to build everything from the ground.”

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea Slashes Chip Production for First Time in Over Four Years

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s semiconductor output fell for the first time in more than four years in a sign chipmakers are bracing for a slowdown in global demand.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making

  • RBA to hike rates by 50 bps in October, peak rate pushed higher - Reuters poll

    Australia's central bank will hike interest rates by another half-point on Tuesday and increase borrowing costs further than previously thought in its most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1990s to arrest red hot inflation, a Reuters poll showed. At the August meeting, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe tempered guidance on further hikes as they were approaching the estimated neutral level of 2.50%, a level that neither stimulates nor restricts economic activity. But with the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates by 75 basis points last week and expected to take borrowing costs higher than previously expected many central banks are likely to follow suit to prevent their currencies from weakening further against the U.S. dollar.

  • Oil steadies on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

    Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday but headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery rose 6 cents to $81.29 a barrel at 0054 GMT after falling 92 cents in the previous session.

  • Japan to confirm size of yen-buying intervention, eyes on size of war-chest

    Japan's government will confirm on Friday the amount it spent intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the yen, which may highlight the hurdles Tokyo could face in making frequent forays into the market to stem sharp falls. Estimates based on money market brokers showed Tokyo likely spent a record 3.6 trillion yen ($24.9 billion) on Sept. 22 in its first dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention in 24 years to stem the currency's sharp weakening. A final figure will become available when the Ministry of Finance (MOF) releases the total amount it spent for intervention from Aug. 30 to Sept. 28, at 1000 GMT on Friday.

  • Central Bank Intervention Throws a Wrench Into Tracking the U.K. Gilt

    The financial media are running wild with their coverage of the Bank of England's surprise announcement of its temporary purchase of UK bonds. Reporters on both sides of the pond are seeking "experts" to weigh in on the action and its implications for interest rates and inflation. In this daily bar chart of the yield on the 10-year U.K. gilt, below, we can see that yields have climbed rapidly from around 0.75% back in December to around 4.50% earlier today.

  • UK gilt yields rise after plunging on BoE action

    Yields on British government bonds rose moderately on Thursday, a day after they plunged when the Bank of England said it would temporarily buy long-dated debt in a bid to quell a gilts sell-off that threatened the country's pension funds. Thirty-year gilt yields, which surged to a 20-year high above 5% on Wednesday before dropping by more than 100 basis points after the BoE intervention, were up about 2 basis points at 3.96% at 0904 GMT. Twenty-year gilt yields rose about 6 basis points (bps) to 4.20%, having earlier hit a high of 4.309%, also reversing only a small part of their fall on Wednesday.

  • UK companies face biggest monthly surge in borrowing costs for decades

    LONDON (Reuters) -Borrowing costs for UK companies have soared since the British government's mini-budget last week spooked markets, with data showing sterling corporate bonds suffering their biggest monthly selloff since at least the 1990s. The Bank of England on Wednesday said it would start buying long-dated UK government bonds again to try to stabilise the market in a dramatic 65 billion pound ($69.9 billion) intervention. Sovereign gilt yields, which generally drive corporate borrowing costs, posted their biggest one-day fall in at least three decades after the BoE's announcement but remained well above their levels last Friday before the government said it would slash taxes.

  • BOE Pledges Unlimited Bond-Buying to Avert Imminent Gilts Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The Bank of England staged a dramatic intervention to stave off an imminent crash in the gilt market by pledging unlimited purchases of long-dated bonds. With the

  • Japan’s First Bond to Help Ocean Planned by Seafood Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Major Japanese seafood company Maruha Nichiro Corp. is planning to sell the country’s first blue bond next month to fund sustainable fisheries. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Pipel

  • Bank of England to Intervene as Global Bond Markets Remain in Flux

    The U.K. central bank said it will buy longer-dated bonds to stabilize the market after yields jumped over the past few days.

  • Fed's Daly: 'Comfortable' with 4.5%-5% Fed policy rate in 2023

    "I'm quite comfortable" with policymaker projections published last week that show the majority see the Fed's policy rate rising to 4%-4.5% this year and 4.5%-5% next year, Daly told reporters after an event at Boise State University. "It's going to take restrictive policy for a duration of time to get clear and convincing evidence that inflation is getting back to 2% -- so from my mind, that's at least through next year." Asked if global market turmoil could move her to support pausing rate hikes, Daly said global financial markets are just one part of the equation.

  • Thursday's letters: Florida shouldn't elect a bully, nuclear energy necessary and more

    Florida voters should think long and hard about whether they want a bully or a leader as their governor.

  • Less than half of Latinos see 'great deal of difference' between GOP and Democrats, Pew finds

    Under half of Latino voters see a "great deal of difference" between the two parties, a Pew Research Center poll on Hispanic voters found.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims hit five-month low; economic picture darkening

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week as the labor market remains resilient despite rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's stiff interest rate increases and slowing demand. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed jobless rolls shrinking to their lowest level in just over two months in mid-September. "The Fed won't be slowing the pace of their rate hikes yet with 75 basis points in November and 50 basis points more in December a virtual certainty," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • Republicans say why Commitment to America package has them excited: 'People care about the details'

    House Republicans told Fox News Digital what they were most excited about in their new Commitment to America plan that was rolled out on Friday in Monongahela, Pennsylvania.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Has New Owner; Big Changes Ahead

    An iconic Las Vegas Strip resort-casino now has a new owner, and that may be only the start of major changes.

  • Retired real estate investor buys 200 tickets in Virginia lottery. They all won

    The man decided to “splurge” before leaving town, lottery officials said.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

    The lottery jackpot was an estimated $325 million with a cash option of $168.1 million for Tuesday's drawing.

  • Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

    A New York City man is suing an Atlantic City casino, its parent company and its online betting partner, alleging he was repeatedly disconnected while gambling online, and was given payments to prevent him from reporting the malfunctions to New Jersey gambling regulators during a nine-month span in which he wagered over $29 million. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler — a fact he says was well-known to defendants in the case including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain.

  • 23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

    Most people dream about winning the Mega Millions or Powerball; but they should be careful what they wish for. See these 23 people who blew their winnings.