Analysis-Global metals volumes slide on recession fears, volatile markets

Eric Onstad and Mai Nguyen
·4 min read

By Eric Onstad and Mai Nguyen

LONDON/HANOI (Reuters) - Industrial metal trading volumes have fallen across the world and may slide further as economic threats from higher interest rates to the war in Ukraine send buyers, especially in leading consumer China, to the sidelines.

Aggressive interest rate hikes have fuelled real concern about impending recession, while confidence is also still reeling after wild price swings during the first quarter following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trading volumes of copper have tumbled by up to a third on global commodity exchanges so far this year, and those in most other industrial metals also slumped, with nickel hardest hit.

Weakening appetite for industrial metals is an ominous sign for the global economy, for which "Doctor Copper" - nicknamed for its widespread use in industrial processes from construction to power and manufacturing - is seen as a key indicator.

While the relationship is complicated by other factors such as exchange fees and margins, a comparison of copper volumes with both global growth and manufacturing show correlations which analysts estimated at 60%-80%.

"Clearly the threat of recession may well be playing a part in participants looking to reduce their exposure to metals," said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

Graphic: Global GDP and Dr. Copper - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/myvmndoyjpr/Global%20GDP%20and%20Dr.%20Copper.png

Graphic: Global Manufacturing PMI and Dr. Copper - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/movanxlarpa/Global%20Manufacturing%20PMI%20and%20Dr.%20Copper.png

CHINA HIT HARDEST

Exchanges in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of commodities, have seen some of biggest erosion in activity, with copper volumes on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) down 33% so far this year through August.

In addition to an economic slump and a property crisis, China's government has taken a tough line on COVID-19 infections, imposing severe lockdowns in the country's commercial hub of Shanghai.

People were reluctant to take big trading decisions during lockdowns, said Tiger Shi, managing director of BANDS Financial in Hong Kong. "The lack of face-to-face interaction hindered company employees making trading strategies," he added.

"Another (factor) is the slowdown of the economy. Everyone is taking a more conservative approach."

Some copper trading in China has shifted to a new international copper contract on Shanghai's International Energy Exchange (INE), but that only accounts for a small portion of the decline on ShFE, traders said.

INE volumes gained by 819,288 tonnes so far this year, but ShFE activity slid by 74.4 million tonnes.

Graphic: Copper Volumes Weaken on Global Exchanges - https://graphics.reuters.com/METALS-VOLUMES/zjvqkxjmyvx/chart.png

FUNDS STAY ON SIDELINES

The U.S. Comex market is favoured by funds and speculators, but their wariness saw average daily volumes of copper skid 21% in the first eight months of the year.

"The macro is signalling you to sell or go short, but you'd be very cautious because of the ability of a short market to bite back," said Bhar. "You may lose your shirt."

Many investors are bullish about copper in the long term due to expected growing demand in electric vehicles and renewable energy, but are holding back in the short term, said Tom Nelson, a portfolio manager at investment manager Ninety One.

"Copper in the very near term is very well supplied, so you can be very bullish copper for the energy transition, but hold back for a year or two because of near-term supply trends."

PHYSICAL BUSINESS BOLSTERS LME

Volumes have also declined on the LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for industrial metals, but in most cases it has outperformed its U.S. and Chinese rivals.

The LME's status held on despite a wild spike in nickel prices in March that forced the exchange to suspend activity and cancel billions of dollars in trades, angering many investors and triggering lawsuits.

With confidence undermined, nickel activity has been knocked the most, with LME volumes dropping 17% so far this year, though that is still less than on the ShFE, where they have plummeted 70%.

The dramatic decline is because the Shanghai contract has not established itself as a global benchmark, and there has been a lack of arbitrage opportunities since the LME contract has not been open during key Asian trading times since the March crisis.

LME data shows many participants have abandoned the nickel market, a trend several traders say looks set to continue, leading to even lower volumes and more volatility as more people opt to negotiate prices directly.

Graphic: Nickel Volumes Hit Hardest After March Crisis - https://graphics.reuters.com/METALS-VOLUMES/movanxjyjpa/chart.png

Copper volumes at the 145-year-old LME have dipped just 6% year-to-date, holding up better than ShFE and Comex because the core of its business is based on physical flows including from miners and industrial users, said Marc Bailey, chief executive of broker Sucden Financial in London.

"The LME is very much underpinned by traditional trade flows. Those flows are going to be there, even if they're going to be less because economic activity is less," he said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad in London, Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed in Overdrive, Economic Hardship, Technical Rally?, Credit Suisse, OPEC+

    In the here and now, it does appear to me, at least the broader US equity markets are potentially set up for a technical rally this week.

  • Coinbase Resolves Problem That Halted Payments From US Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. said it fixed an issue that prevented the company from processing transactions with US bank accounts for more than five hours.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Dema

  • EV Demand Sparks Revival of US Manganese Mining After Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- South32 Ltd. aims to accelerate development of the first new US manganese mine for decades as carmakers rush to secure supply of the metal needed in electric vehicle batteries.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweet

  • Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $83.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanSpot prices for coal from Central

  • Bitcoin’s October Track Record Has Diehards Keeping the Faith

    (Bloomberg) -- After two consecutive months of declines, Bitcoin advocates are hoping that the largest cryptocurrency reverts to form in October, which has typically been one of its best months for gains. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Uk

  • Sterling stands tall after UK policy U-turn; Aussie wobbles before RBA

    Sterling rose to a fresh post-budget high on Tuesday in Asia, weighing on the broader U.S. dollar index, as the UK currency extended its recovery a day after the British government capitulated on tax cuts. The U.S. dollar also lost some support from a slide in Treasury yields as local economic data showed a slowdown in manufacturing, hinting that aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes are already being felt. British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to back down from the plan on Monday amid a party rebellion.

  • Here's the First Woman to Launch a Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Divya Nettimi started her own hedge fund Monday with more than $1 billion of commitments, making it the largest launch of a woman-led firm in the industry’s history and among the biggest of any to debut this year.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Mus

  • Blue Apron Shares Plunge on Stock Sale, Revenue Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Blue Apron shares tumbled as much as 47%, its biggest intraday drop on record, after the meal-kit company struck a deal with Canaccord Genuity to sell up to $15 million of stock and reported third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heig

  • Britain's tax backdown bounces stocks and sterling

    Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound. In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, led by a 2.5% gain in Australia. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.6%.

  • Oil jumps about $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped nearly $4 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for December delivery rose $3.72 to $88.86 a barrel, a 4.4% gain. Oil prices have declined for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets.

  • Credit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes a Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Dixit Joshi won’t forget his first day as Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief financial officer in a hurry. And yet the experience won’t have been entirely unfamiliar for the former Deutsche Bank AG high flier.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets O

  • Samsung Elec to triple advanced chip production by 2027, sees robust demand

    Samsung Electronics' chip contract manufacturing business said on Tuesday it plans to more than triple its advanced chips production capacity by 2027 to meet strong demand despite current global economic headwinds. The world's second-largest foundry after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is targeting mass production of advanced 2-nanometre technology chips by 2025 and 1.4-nanometre chips by 2027, set for use in applications such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. "There has been some progress (in raising prices) this year, and costs are being reflected... New orders won currently will be made after 2-3 years, so the direct impact of the current atmosphere will be minimal," said Moonsoo Kang, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' foundry business.

  • BofA’s Subramanian Says Wall Street Hasn’t Fully Capitulated Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity sentiment held steady in September even as the S&P 500 Index suffered its worst monthly drop since the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, according to a group of strategists at Bank of America Corp. led by Savita Subramanian. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil

  • Asian Stocks Gain After US Rallies, Yields Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks gained on Tuesday following a rally in US shares and a surge in Treasuries as weak manufacturing data tamped down fears of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tw

  • Is Elon Musk Now Pro-Russia in Ukraine War?

    The billionaire CEO of Tesla wants to be pragmatic. He sees only one way to avoid a bigger disaster scenario.

  • Stock Market Gains After Mixed Manufacturing Reports; War In Ukraine Escalates; Chevron And Exxon Lead Gains

    The stock market gained as the Ukraine war continued to escalate and OPEC+ considered production cuts.

  • 'Always check the label': ESG funds not as green as they seem - study

    One in seven funds branded as sustainable has a carbon emissions intensity higher than the average across all investment funds, and no climate-labelled fund has a portfolio fully aligned with the Paris Agreement's goal, a study showed on Tuesday. The analysis, conducted by sustainability data and technology platform ESG Book, is the latest to question the reliability of funds marketing themselves on environmental, social and governance (ESG) grounds. ESG- and climate-labelled funds have boomed in recent years as trillions of dollars are looking for products that are deemed more socially and environmentally friendly, prompting regulators to increase scrutiny of investment managers' claims.

  • Flooding, outages, confusion: Florida reels as Hurricane Ian death toll rises

    Stories of tragedy and delay emerge as search-and-rescue teams discover survivors and fatalities

  • At least 100 dead from Hurricane Ian as Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County over delayed evacuations

    Florida's top emergency administrator on Monday defended local response to Hurricane Ian, amid growing criticism of Lee County officials.