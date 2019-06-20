ANALYSIS-Governing Hong Kong: the poisoned chalice of politics

* HK leaders torn between Beijing and public

* Pressure remains for Lam to resign over extradition debacle

* No post 97 leaders have stayed in office for two full terms

* Running HK "the last thing he wants to do" - potential candidate (Adds Reuters Television link)

By Greg Torode and James Pomfret

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - When Carrie Lam was selected for Hong Kong's top job two years ago, she pledged to "unite and move forward", a sign she would balance the desires of the city's free-wheeling citizens against the demand for control from the Communist Party in Beijing.

But as with all of Hong Kong's leaders who took office after the former British colony reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, Lam has struggled to match her rhetoric with reality. She is clinging on to her job after mass protests in the financial hub in the past week against a controversial bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The bill has been postponed but Lam's position has become tenuous because of the embarrassment the shift has caused Beijing. A source with ties to the leadership in Beijing said officials there now had serious doubts about Lam's capabilities.

The problem is there are precious few takers for her job.

Lam, a British-trained civil servant who has served in government for nearly four decades, is not as outwardly pro-Beijing as two of her predecessors, Tung Chee-Hwa and Leung Chun-ying.

But Tung stepped down mid-way through his second term, and Leung was prevented from running for a second term as restive citizens were angered by what they saw as Chinese encroachments on the city's freedoms.

Donald Tsang, another predecessor, was sentenced last year to 12 months in jail on a charge that related to undeclared dealings with a business tycoon before his retirement in 2012.

One veteran Hong Kong official who has worked with Lam and her predecessors says they all enter office thinking they can keep Beijing's authoritarian instincts in check while serving Hong Kong's interests.

"They all have this idealistic thing, that I can do the best," the senior official said. "But they are forever caught between the devil and deep blue sea."

A government proposal for a direct election of the chief executive was voted down in 2014, making finding a replacement even more difficult.

Hong Kongers have rights including freedom of speech and assembly, yet the chief executive is elected by a committee of 1,200 largely pro-Beijing figures from business, politics and the wider community.

The extradition bill itself highlights the tensions between Hong Kong and the rest of the country - a legal amendment championed by Lam that allowed suspects, including foreigners, to be sent to mainland China for trial for the first time.

It also provided for mainland courts to issue orders to Hong Kong courts for locally-held assets to be seized and confiscated.





POLITICAL SANDWICH

Hong Kong is ruled by an entirely separate and independent legal system that is part of British-based common law, the heart of the "one country, two systems" model adopted by the territory when it was handed back to China.

China's legal system by contrast is completely controlled by the Communist Party, and riddled with forced confessions and arbitrary detentions.

When she announced an indefinite delay of the bill on Saturday, Lam insisted the legislation had been her idea, and was urgently needed to plug a legal loophole and to resolve a Hong Kong murder case in Taiwan.

But she also spoke to the tensions inherent in "one country, two systems" under the Basic Law, the mini-constitution that guides the city's relationship with Beijing until 2047.

"Under the Basic Law the chief executive has dual accountability. He or she is responsible to the Central's People Government, but at the same time, responsible to the people of Hong Kong," she said.

Political commentator Sonny Lo said that balance outlined in the Basic Law is becoming harder to find.

"They (the public) see the chief executive as a puppet of Beijing. That's the major problem."

Hyper-politicisation and confrontation will continue, unless there are some reforms and space for the government to engage more with the pro-democracy opposition and bring them into consultative and advisory roles.

"This kind of political sandwich situation has worsened in the Xi Jinping era because the Xi Jinping government emphasises national security, so Beijing has been tightening its policy towards Hong Kong," Lo said.