Analysis: Greenville police almost never validate citizen complaints for use of force

The Greenville Police Department rarely validates citizen complaints against its officers for use of excessive force, even when that officer has been the subject of previous complaints, analysis by The Greenville News found.

In one case, video footage taken at an abortion rights rally downtown in the summer of 2022 showed officers shoving, dragging and throwing protesters to the ground while taking them into custody. The footage went viral on social media, with one video garnering 1.6 million views within just three days of the incident. The altercation drew national condemnation and sparked four formal complaints that the officers used excessive force while detaining people.

None of the protesters reported injuries as a result of the arrests, and the four officers formally accused of using excessive force at the rally were each exonerated, The News reported in January.

Their exoneration isn’t unusual. The Greenville Police Department virtually never upholds citizen complaints against its officers for use of excessive force, The News found in an investigation, a disposition rate that sets it apart from other departments.

Greenville Police Department takes every complaint seriously and has "a transparent, thorough process in place to investigate them," said Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, the department's spokesperson.

"When a complaint against an employee is received, an investigation is initiated promptly," Bragg said in an email. "Relevant materials, such as complaint statements, witness statements, employee statements, body camera footage, etc., are gathered to ensure a fair adjudication ... If complainants disagree with the department's decision, they have the right to appeal to the Public Safety Citizen Review Board. We are committed to handling every complaint with the utmost care and attention."

While many condemned the officers' behavior at the rally as "unnecessary and unacceptable,” it's not surprising that Greenville Police Department regularly dismisses complaints, especially when it comes to complaints about excessive use of force, said Maria Haberfeld, a criminal justice professor at CUNY.

"The general population does not understand what kind of force is justified, and officers are trained around the concept of 'continuum of force' that allows them to skip certain steps in the application of force," Haberfeld said in an email. "Use of force never looks pretty; by default it looks offensive and appears to be excessive when, in actuality, it is justified and based on the training and departmental procedures."

Between 2020 and 2022, the Greenville Police Department exonerated 44% of officers in all internal investigations, according to a summary report issued by the department.

Of the 35 use-of-force investigations the department conducted from 2020 to 2022, only about 6% were sustained. Internal Affairs typically exonerated the accused or dismissed complaints for lack of merit, according to department data.

Meanwhile, police data shows officers are using force against citizens more than ever. In 2020, The Greenville News review found police tackled, tasered and hit more people that year than they had since 2013.

Police department investigation concludes Greenville officers used appropriate force at abortion rights rally

The rally where the police officers entered the national spotlight was far from their first protest.

The officers involved have all been with the department for at least eight years. In summer 2020, many of them worked protests in Greenville as law enforcement scrutiny and calls for police reform reached a fever pitch across America.

When deciding whether to use force in a situation, GPD officers all use the force continuum, a proportionality continuum that serves as a guideline for officers.

They use two types of control techniques to counter resistance, according to the department's policies and procedures.

Soft Empty Hand Control is a designated level of control defined as “techniques that do not involve physical strikes of any kind and … respond primarily to passive and defensive resistance from subjects.”

Hard Empty Hand Control techniques, the next level of control, and a more targeted use of force are “designed to effectively respond to subjects engaging in defensive resistance or some higher level of aggression to an officer’s attempts to lawfully control or secure them.”

Police leadership determined the officers at the abortion rally used soft empty hand control during the arrest of Nan Giordano, Chloe Giordano and Joanne Schmidt. During the arrest of Anthony Giordano, Maggie Giordano and Reese Madden, the officer used hard empty hand control, they said.

"I think, just from what I could see, it seemed like the individuals that were arrested were not in compliance to what they were being told to do, as far as instructions for the protests," said Horace Butler Jr., member of the city's public safety review board. "And they kind of ran up on the officers, trying to be confrontational, possibly with the other side of that issue. And they (the officers) just intervened."

Use of force is not to be used in response to verbal confrontation, or to subdue a person who is not suspected of any criminal conduct unless necessary to protect personal safety, according to department policy.

In an August memorandum, Sergeant M.B. Estes determined that Officers Samuel LeFlore, Jeffrey Burdette, Rami Kouzeili, and Michael Hammett “exercised restraint utilizing the minimum amount of force to gain compliance during this incident,” adding that none of the people involved in the arrests reported injuries as a result of police’s actions.

In fact, Estes concluded, “a higher level of force would have been justified in some instances based on the level of resistance encountered.”

Upstate law enforcement officers and community leaders and elected officials held an open meeting to talk about understanding each others points of view. The meeting was held at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center in Greenville on March 30, 2023. Greenville Chief of Police J. H. Thompson listens to members of the community talk about police action in Greenville.

Greenville Police Department's disposition rate isn't unusual, experts say

The department's increased use of force does not necessarily raise accountability concerns, Haberfeld said.

"Police work is frequently contingent upon compliance, and if the compliance is not there, officers will use force," she said. "2020 was the year of COVID and also George Floyd protests around the country, so I am not surprised that there were more incidents of use of force."

In general, experts expect the majority of force complaints will not be sustained, said Seth Stoughton, a former police officer and law professor at the University of South Carolina who studies the use of force in policing.

A department may lack evidence of wrongdoing, Stoughton said, while the public’s understanding of policing can sometimes run counter to best practices in the use of force.

“People get most of what they know about policing from TV,” Stoughton said. “So if people file a complaint when something doesn’t feel right to them – and they should – it might still be appropriate police procedure, even if it didn’t feel right to them.”

"The general population does not differentiate between justified and unjustified use of force, so unless they are witnessing an egregious display, like in the case of George Floyd, it is mostly the perceptions that motivate the complaints," Haberfeld said.

In fact, Stoughton said, it is not uncommon for officers to accumulate multiple complaints of using excessive force over time. This pattern holds true for the Greenville Police Department, internal records show. For example, each of the four officers accused of using excessive force at the abortion rights rally in 2022 previously received force complaints, none of which were upheld.

Stoughton declined to comment specifically on the officers’ actions at the June 2022 rally. However, the Greenville Police Department’s exceptionally low rate of sustaining force complaints is unusual, he said.

Under guidelines from the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, a department sustaining less than 10% of complaints on average is typically a cause for concern, Stoughton said.

But translating a justified complaint rate into a percentage can be misleading, Haberfeld said.

"In general, at least in my view, it is related to a number of factors like the size of the department, the crime rate in a given jurisdiction, the type of violent crimes that officers respond to and standard operating procedures of the department," she said.

Upstate law enforcement officers and community leaders and elected officials held an open meeting to talk about understanding each others points of view. The meeting was held at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center in Greenville on March 30, 2023. Greenville Chief of Police J. H. Thompson

Greenville public safety review board doesn't 'rubber stamp' for police department, board member says

Every use-of-force incident involving a Greenville police department officer is evaluated by an internal investigation, which relies on body-cam footage, footage taken by witnesses, incident reports and complainant interviews.

SLED, an assisting agency that works with local law enforcement across SC, steps in – when requested – to independently investigate officer-involved shootings and other instances of excessive use of force.

Lower-level allegations are investigated and adjudicated by the employee's direct supervisors. More serious allegations are investigated by Internal Affairs staff and adjudicated by supervisors who do not work directly with the employee, according to the city's website.

When the investigation is complete, the Internal Affairs department notifies all complainants in writing of the disposition and provides its determination to the city's Public Safety Citizen Review Board. Citizens can appeal the decision with the PSCRB.

The city’s Public Safety Citizen Review Board receives and reviews internal and external complaints involving police officers and firefighters. The seven-member board can make recommendations to City Council and the City Manager, but they do not have subpoena power, and they cannot directly implement city policy change. City Manager John McDonough makes the final decision on appeals.

The board, which is responsible for public safety accountability in the city, has upheld the police department’s decisions for most of the 12 appeals it has handled between 2018 and 2022.

After reviewing the body-worn camera footage from the abortion rally confrontation at their meeting Monday, the board members decided to uphold the police department's decision in that incident, too.

Butler, who is also the board's former chair, said similar case outcomes are coincidental and that the board doesn't just "rubber stamp" for the police department.

"I think we look at the information that's provided to us, and we just try to make a fair assumption based on our requirements as far as our bylaws and everything," Butler said. "We do try to be critical."

