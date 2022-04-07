Analysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
Joice Alves and Danilo Masoni
·4 min read

By Joice Alves and Danilo Masoni

LONDON (Reuters) - A month of the war in Ukraine briefly erased a year's worth of gains for European equities but the continent's bourses have quickly recovered as investors have poured money into sectors such as energy and defence which are poised to benefit from one of the deepest policy shifts in the region in decades.

The largest war in Europe since World War Two has suddenly awakened governments to the urgent need of making their economies less reliant on oil and gas imports from Russia and building their own military security capabilities.

After initially plunging to 12-month lows amid record outflows on worries the war could cause a stagflation shock, European equities have swiftly recovered. Shares in German defence company Rheinmetall are worth twice as much as before the conflict while shares of wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems have jumped around 40% so far.

The broader market has recovered 11% in one month, and is within striking distance of a record high on Jan. 4 with overall valuations at a 34% discount to the U.S. market.

"The TINA argument ("There is No Alternative" to stocks) is not as strong as it was but ... the yields you can get on many parts of the equity space - particularly energy, materials and financials - are still your better source of income at the moment," said Benjamin Jones, director of macro research at Invesco.

Graphic: Europe PE discount to U.S.: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdpzybzykvw/Europe%20PE%20discount%20to%20US.PNG

Investors' shopping bag has changed dramatically since Feb. 24 when Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Europe will transition to be more independent and redefine many of its sectors and economic paradigms," said Eric Lopez, head of EMEA Equity Research at BofA Global Research.

"The consequences will range from the development of new industries, the acceleration of existing ones, additional infrastructure and technologies, while reaching independence and leadership for some," he said. With its costly REpowerEU plan, the European Commission wants to replace over 70% of Russian gas imports this year by ramping up liquefied natural gas purchases, green energy and gas storage. Investment flows at a regional level continue to be in negative territory for Europe with net outflows of $17.9 billion so far this year, according to BoFA.

But Morningstar data showed 2.1 billion euros of fund inflows to the European energy sector this year, while shares of a handful of European defence companies have attained double-digit returns since the start of the war.

Graphic: European defence shares: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egpbkbexxvq/European%20defence%20shares.png

Germany and Sweden said they plan to sharply increase spending on defence to around 2% of their economic output.

BofA estimates 200 billion euros ($218.08 billion) of incremental annual spending in the sector if all European countries moved to devote 2% of their gross domestic product spending on defence.

Commodity-linked stocks alongside financials shares have been the preferred sectors since the start of the war as oil and other commodity prices surged. Healthcare is back in vogue for its defensive traits.

Graphic: European sectors in 2022: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjoqymgvr/European%20sectors%20in%202022.png

"SO AWAY FROM THESE INDEXES"

Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said her top picks are commodity-rich London FTSE 100 and the Norwegian index. She is avoiding Germany's Dax, for its heavy exposure to Russian energy.

"What I'm saying to clients is that you have ... to understand the nuances on which country is more dependent on natural gas and energy supply from Russia," she said. "So away from these indexes".

There is a lot of investor interest in Europe's energy sector with the REPowerEU plan expected to be positive for pure renewables players like RWE, Orsted and EDP Renováveis.

Plans to speed up the development of alternative gas supplies and LNG will need supporting infrastructure, which could put E.ON, Italgas, Snam, Terna, Red Eléctrica and Enagás in the spotlight for potential network development.

"What's happened in Russia and Ukraine all of a sudden meant that the energy transition from fossil fuels to more renewables alternatives is now not just an environmental issue, it is also now a security issue as well," Invesco's Jones said.

(Reporting by Joice Alves in London and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Live Updates | NATO countries asked to provide more weapons

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is calling on members of the organization to provide more weapons for Ukraine and not just defensive anti-tank and anti-craft arms. As NATO defense ministers gathered in Brussels on Thursday, Stoltenberg said “I have urged allies to provide further support of many different types of systems, both light weapons but also heavier weapons.” Stoltenberg says that NATO countries, but not NATO as an organization, are supplying many kinds of arms and other support to Ukraine but that the 30 allies can do more.

  • No charges filed in no-knock warrant shooting of Amir Locke

    Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges against the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in an apartment. The authorities were investigating a homicide at the time of the incident.

  • Explainer: How is Japan's government connected with Russia's biggest cigarette maker?

    Japan's government has severed banking and trade ties with Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but a tobacco company in which it owns a one-third stake is still operating there and churning out Winston and Camel brand cigarettes. The government's inaction on Japan Tobacco Inc's puts the administration in an awkward position as it steps up sanctions. WHY IS RUSSIA SO IMPORTANT TO JAPAN TOBACCO?

  • Tesla Is Partying in Texas This Week. What It Means for the Stock.

    Many Tesla owners are devoted to the EV pioneer like few other car owners are loyal to any other automotive brand. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slated to christen its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Thursday, April 7. The event will offer tours and a party; it is dubbed the Cyber Rodeo because the Austin plant will eventually build Tesla’s Cybertruck.

  • Oil executives from Shell, BP and others gave their testimonies about the raised U.S. gas prices

    The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing ‘Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump’ on April 6, 2022. Oil executives from BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and more give their testimonies about the raised U.S. gas prices.

  • Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic bite

    As the world's wealthy democratic powers roll out new sanctions against Russia in response to horrifying images of executed Ukrainians in the city of Bucha, it has become clear that the easiest options are now exhausted and stark differences have emerged among allies over next steps. The European Union proposed a first stab at curbing Russia's energy sector in response to its invasion of Ukraine launched in February, banning imports of Russian coal. The United States and Group of Seven allies announced new sanctions on Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, more state-owned enterprises and more Russian government officials and their family members, cutting them out of the U.S. dollar-based financial system.

  • Shell raises Russia writedown to as much as $5 billion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell will write down up to $5 billion following its decision to exit Russia, higher than previously disclosed, while soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter, the company said on Thursday. The post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings, Shell said in an update ahead of its earnings announcement on May 5. It had previously said the Russia write-downs would reach around $3.4 billion.

  • Stock rebound wobbles as investors zero in on hawkish Fed

    The rebound that saw U.S. stocks surge from last month's lows has started to falter, as investors factor in faster monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, soaring inflation and ongoing geopolitical upheaval stemming from the war in Ukraine. Volatility in both stocks and bonds is once again on the rise and Deutsche Bank earlier this week became the first big Wall Street bank to call for a U.S. recession, predicting a downturn by the summer of 2023 and a "transitory" 20% decline in stocks.

  • U.S. and European Futures Pare Losses; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European stock futures pared losses as market sentiment started to recover from Wednesday’s selloff. Brent oil climbed above $102 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemS&P 500 futures were little c

  • EU targets coal, vodka in new Russian sanctions sweep

    STORY: Von der Leyen: "These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered."The European Commission proposed sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, including banning coal imports and halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros in retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said existing sanctions have damaged Russia's economy, but more was needed. "So today, we are proposing to take our sanctions a step further. We will make them broader and sharper so that they cut even deeper into the Russian economy."The proposed measures, which must be approved by all 27 European Union states, include banning imports of coal, wood, cement, liquors and seafood. A source said the restrictions would also hit caviar, vodka, rubber and chemicals.Von der Leyen said the Commission was working on banning oil imports, as well.The proposals come as part of the West's response to the gruesome discovery of civilians shot at close range in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that was seized back from Russian forces.Moscow has said the deaths in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it. The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, on Tuesday urged nations to stop doing business with Russia.“Because every euro, every cent what you receive from Russians or what you send to Russia have blood, it is bloody money and the blood of this money is Ukrainian blood, blood of Ukrainian people.”Von der Leyen said Tuesday's proposal included a ban on Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports, and a ban on exports to Russia including of advanced semiconductors, quantum computers, and other electrical and transport equipment."With this, we will continue to degrade Russia's technological base and industrial capacity."The United States is also expected to announce new sanctions.On Monday, Washington targeted Russia’s ability to pay its debt obligations by stopping the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow, raising the risk of default.

  • Analysis-Aggressive Fed balance sheet runoff could jolt flattened yield curve

    Investors are gauging whether comparatively quick balance sheet reduction by the Federal Reserve could perk up the flattening Treasury yield curve, which has been flashing warnings of a potential recession. Minutes from the central bank’s March meeting showed Wednesday that the Fed intends to begin reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet in coming months, eventually reducing its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage backed securities by $95 billion per month – a faster clip than when it undertook quantitative tightening from 2017 to 2019. The pace of the Fed’s runoff could help boost yields of longer dated Treasuries back above shorter dated ones, depending on how the Treasury restructures its debt issuance to make up for the Fed’s declining purchases.

  • Ukrainian-Americans hold protest outside Tucker Carlson event over his pro-Putin comments

    ‘He needs to show the world he has empathy’

  • Suspected Chinese Hackers Collect Intelligence From India’s Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber-espionage campaign, the threat intelligence firm Recorded Future Inc. said in a report published Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U

  • MyPillow CEO sued for defamation by former Dominion Voting employee

    Suit alleges Mike Lindell and his media platform targeted Eric Coomer as part of his ‘efforts to undermine faith in US democracy’ MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks to a crowd gathered to hear former president Donald Trump, on 12 March, in Florence, South Carolina. Photograph: Meg Kinnard/AP The CEO of bedding company MyPillow, Mike Lindell, has been sued for defamation by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems. Eric Coomer, the former employee of the voting machines company that became embr

  • Trout are biting at Raccoon Creek State Park

    Jim Panik talks about why he enjoys fishing at Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County.

  • Goldman Skeptical on Brazil’s World-Beating Stock Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The rebound that made Brazil home to the world’s best-performing stock market this year isn’t getting Goldman Sachs Group Inc. very excited.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsWhile the tightness

  • Oil Snaps Back After Sliding on Back of IEA Reserve Release Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a steep slump that was triggered by prospects for further crude releases from strategic reserves, the outlook for tighter U.S. monetary policy and weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the F

  • 63 Republicans vote against resolution expressing support for NATO

    The resolution, passed by the House on Tuesday, expresses support for NATO and its "democratic principles."

  • Bill allowing citizens to sue over illegal firearms advances in California

    California’s state legislature on Tuesday passed a bill that allows citizens to file civil lawsuits against those who traffic illegal firearms in the state. SB 1327, authored by state Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D) and co-sponsored by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), will allow private residents to sue any person who manufactures, distributes and transports imported illegal…

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US could enter recession in 2023, thanks to surging oil prices or aggressive Fed tightening

    "I think the Fed has totally missed it, and I think we have a lot of wood to chop," Cooperman told CNBC on Tuesday.