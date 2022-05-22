Analysis-Harangued by Trump, Georgia's governor poised to rebuke him in midterm vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Ax
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Brian Kemp
    Secretary of State of Georgia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Politician
    Person involved in politics; person who holds or seeks positions in government
  • David Perdue
    American politician

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) - There may be no politician that Donald Trump wants to see ousted more than Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who defied the then-president's demand to overturn the state's 2020 U.S. presidential election results that narrowly helped Joe Biden win the White House.

Trump has endorsed more than 150 candidates in this year's U.S. congressional elections, seeking to deepen his imprint on the Republican Party and remove any adversaries from its ranks.

But Kemp appears poised to deal Trump his biggest rebuke of the midterm elections thus far in Tuesday's Georgia primary to choose a Republican nominee for governor. The governor has built a massive lead in polling and fundraising over Trump's hand-picked Republican challenger, former U.S. Senator David Perdue.

Opinion polls show Kemp well above the 50% threshold required to win the nomination outright, avoiding a June runoff, with Perdue trailing far behind.

Kemp's success to date, despite a constant fusillade of insults from Trump, provides a potential roadmap for other Republicans eager to move past the former president's divisive obsession with the outcome of the 2020 election without alienating his still-substantial base of voters.

"I don't know if there's any politician in America who has been harangued by the former president like Brian Kemp," Eric Tanenblatt, a longtime Republican strategist, said. "His victory will hopefully make Republicans step back and say: I don't need to be so fearful."

Since his split with Trump, Kemp has struck a careful balance when it comes to election integrity, which has become an animating issue for Republicans in the wake of Trump's false claims that voter fraud cost him the election.

While he refused to entertain Trump's conspiracy theories, Kemp still helped enact one of the country's most sweeping set of voting restrictions four months after the 2020 election.

"Established Republican politicians don't necessarily need to listen to (Trump) all the time," said Audra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University in Atlanta. "Donald Trump is not omniscient or omnipotent, even in a party where he holds a lot of sway."

As he has surged toward the finish line, Kemp has picked up the support of other Republicans who have been the targets of Trump's ire and, perhaps, see an opportunity for payback.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who broke with Trump over the former president's effort to block the certification of Biden's election, will appear alongside Kemp at an election-eve rally on Monday. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also campaigned with Kemp in recent weeks.

'TRUMPISM IS NOT GOING TO DIE'

Kemp has embraced other core Republican priorities, signing bills limiting abortions and expanding gun rights while reopening the state early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican strategists say Kemp's emphasis on the issues exciting Trump voters, without embracing the former president himself, could hold lessons for other Republicans fearful of Trump's anger.

"Trumpism is not going to die, but Trump's influence is going to wane," said Douglas Heye, a Republican consultant.

The race shows that putting Trump's grievances about the 2020 election at the core of a campaign, as Perdue has done, is not enough on its own to prevail, even in a Republican primary.

"Elections are about the future, not the past," Tanenblatt said.

Kemp has also mostly declined to engage in a war of words with Trump, even as the former president has showered him with a barrage of attacks for months.

On the campaign trail, Kemp avoids mentioning Trump's name, instead touting his own record and attacking the presumptive Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams.

"He never went after Trump on all of this election stuff," said Jay Williams, a Georgia-based Republican strategist. "He's stayed focused on his race and not made it about Trump."

Not every Republican enjoys the advantages that Kemp does as an incumbent governor with a legislative majority. He has also benefited from Perdue's weakness as a candidate, analysts said.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ross Colvin and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Podcast uncovers new perspectives about Springfield's Three Missing Women, 30 years later

    Thirty years after Stacy McCall, Suzie Streeter and Sherrill Levitt went missing in Springfield, a podcast retells the story with new perspectives.

  • Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election

    David Perdue has been Trump’s ride or die since even before they both lost statewide in Georgia in 2020. But just days before the GOP primary for governor of Georgia, it seems like Trump is hanging his old buddy out to dry.

  • Trump Is Making Georgia All About Himself, And It Could Cost The GOP

    The former president wants Republican Gov. Brian Kemp gone for refusing to go along with the "big lie" — and could end up helping Stacey Abrams.

  • Texas now laser-focused on Arch Manning, showing just how ‘delicate’ QB recruiting can be

    Steve Sarkisian has set his sights on the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit with the all-world family genetics. So far, he hasn’t flinched.

  • Abortion rights at stake

    Abortion rights at stake

  • IL infrastructure grade of C- calls for long-term solutions

    Illinois has long boasted its reputation as a major hub for the nation’s transportation and logistics sectors. Illinois is integral to connecting people and markets from coast to coast – but over the years, underinvestment has chipped away at the condition and reliability of Illinois’ infrastructure networks. The state’s people and economy have felt the impacts.

  • Thomas Suddes: Abortion rights could be guaranteed through Ohio constitutional amendment

    Pro-life Mike DeWine and pro-choice Nan Whaley's battle for governor might be a proxy for Ohio voters' stances on Roe, Thomas Suddes says.

  • Move over, Florida: Georgia the new battleground as Trump goes all in

    Georgia has obsessed the former president since losing it to Joe Biden – will his mega-Maga candidates come out on top?

  • US attorneys do not oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley

    Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable as he continues to live in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hinckley, 66, has indeed remained mentally stable and violated no conditions, according to a letter filed by U.S. attorneys with the court on Thursday.

  • DOJ vows ramped up effort against hate crime after Buffalo shooting

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) is vowing to ramp up efforts to confront hate crime, a pledge that comes amid growing concerns that the white nationalist ideology behind the deadly Buffalo shooting has increasingly moved from the political fringes into the mainstream. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday addressed the racially motivated rampage, saying the…

  • Maher says increase in those identifying as LGBT partly attributed to being ‘trendy’

    HBO show host and comedian Bill Maher claimed that there was an increase in the number of individuals identifying as LGBT partly because “it’s trendy.” On his show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher discussed a Gallup poll that noted an increase in the number of Americans per generation self-identifying as LGBT. “Yes, part of…

  • Biden offers brief message for North Korea’s Kim: ‘Hello. Period’

    President Biden, who is on a multiday trip to Asia, had a brief message for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday. Asked during a stop in Seoul if Biden has a message for Kim while in the region, the president responded, “Hello. Period.” The comment comes one day after Biden said he would…

  • Debates spark over Baltimore police protection strategies as rising bloodshed puts neighborhoods on edge

    BALTIMORE — Gunfire rang out this month on Boarman Avenue, lined with trees and rowhouses with porches, frightening nearby residents. Five people were injured, police said, just hours after four people were shot in East Baltimore, including one man who died. That night, Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton fielded calls from concerned residents, some of whom had heard the hail of gunfire on the ...

  • Friday evening news briefing: Could Vladimir Putin turn off Germany's gas taps?

    Still waiting for Sue | Downing Street has cancelled a planned appearance by the Cabinet Secretary at a select committee, amid reports the Sue Gray partygate report could be published next week. Jack Maidment, our politics live blog editor, understands that No 10 has pulled an evidence session by Simon Case – reportedly present during at least one lockdown gathering. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to move on from the scandal, he today promised to do more to address the cost-of-living cris

  • Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskyy says only 'diplomacy' can end war: May 21 recap

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to pay for the destruction it has caused. Russia declared victory in Mariupol. Live updates.

  • Kremlin propaganda is directly responsible for Russia's genocide in Ukraine, war-crime investigators say

    Russian propaganda is playing a key role in civilian attacks and could even implicate top Kremlin officials in war crimes, experts told Insider.

  • Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

    Based on the barrage of television ads and mailers leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Arkansas, it's obvious who the most influential Republicans in the state are. Tom Cotton's making the case for fellow Sen. John Boozman, talking up his conservative bona fides while the two-term senator fends off challenges from the right. Donald Trump's image appears in ads for Boozman and for Sarah Sanders, who served as the former president's White House press secretary and is now running for governor.

  • Paulina Gretzky Shared a Peek at Dad Wayne Gretzky Speaking at Her Fairytale Wedding

    Fans already got a glimpse of Paulina Gretzky’s dreamy wedding dresses when she married pro golfer Dustin Johnson in April, now she’s giving an insider’s look into her beautiful wedding weekend. One person who was a major figure into making the magic happen was her dad, Wayne Gretzky. In a romantic movie-like video, the hockey […]

  • Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

    Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party's official backing. It marked the first time delegates have not endorsed a candidate for governor. Many activists, and one of Kleefisch's rivals, had argued for not endorsing anyone, saying it would fracture the party.

  • Letters to the Editor: What Biden got wrong about white supremacist violence

    After Buffalo, President Biden called white supremacist violence a poison on the soul of America. Sadly, it's a poison that's always been with us.