Analysis-High U.S. meat prices: packer profiteering or capacity crunch?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is targeting a small group of meat packers for high beef, pork and poultry prices that it says are squeezing consumers and fueling inflation, arguing that they are abusing their market power.

The U.S. meatpacking industry is dominated by a few global companies which say prices reflect a surge in demand, pandemic-constrained supplies, and rising costs for labor and transportation. They deny the administration's pandemic profiteering allegations.

Agricultural economists say that pandemic-stoked meat demand has exposed a shortage of slaughterhouse capacity, especially in beef, a supply-chain problem similar to those of other industries.

"I think there's probably some truth on both sides," said David Anderson, a livestock economist at Texas A&M University, about the White House's battle with meat processors.

"Consumers are buying beef. Our exports are booming," he said. "What we're seeing with prices, I would argue as an economist, that's exactly what we should see given this bottleneck. And capacity problems aren't going to be fixed overnight."

Cattlemen are frustrated with limited options for selling their herds, he said, adding: "I don't think it's a bad thing that the government is looking in to this stuff."

MEAT INDUSTRY

At the heart of the issue, just as with supply chain snarls, is unusually strong consumer demand for meat, and especially beef.

Americans hunkered down during the pandemic and splurged on consumable treats instead of travel or entertainment, and Chinese traded Australian imports for grain-fed U.S. beef, amid a diplomatic dispute.

That jump collided with a U.S. meat processing system already stretched to its limits by a decades-long drive for maximum efficiency and profit, leaving just four companies to dominate the beef packing market.

COVID-driven plant shutdowns, safety protocols spacing employees further apart and labor shortages cut the number of cows these plants could process, reducing prices they paid to cattle farmers even as the cost of the end product spiked for consumers.

U.S. beef wholesale, livestock prices https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/MEAT/myvmnbgnnpr/chart.png

Beef retail prices rose 30% from the beginning of 2020, before pandemic lockdowns started, to a peak of $7.90 per pound in October, before declining slightly in November and December, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The price cattle farmers earned declined slightly over the same period, and the National Farmers Union argues that more competition is needed in meat packing.

EXPLOITATION OR CAPITALISM?

President Joe Biden has announced steps to boost competition in beef, pork and poultry processing to curb what he argues is "exploitation" of consumers and farmers.

The administration's action plan includes $1 billion for grants and loans for new independent processing plants, $100 million for worker training, new labeling rules and ways for farmers to report anticompetitive practices.

That is after a White House said in a December analysis that the four big meatpackers - Tyson Foods Inc, JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA and Seaboard Corp - had tripled their net profit margins during the pandemic.

JBS's U.S. beef operation more than doubled its third-quarter operating margin - the rough difference between revenue and costs - to 21%, compared with the same periods of 2020 and 2019, the Brazilian company's earnings statement shows.

JBS Q3 profit margins soar on beef demand https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/MEAT/lbvgnjodwpq/chart.png

PAYING QUOTED PRICES

"The margins have been extremely wide" in beef, said Derrell Peel, a livestock economist at Oklahoma State University, citing the processing bottlenecks. He blames them not on deliberate anti-competitive behavior, but on 30 years of market-driven consolidation that left the industry with no spare capacity to handle the COVID-19 demand surge.

"The main driver of why we have the industry structure we have today is because of the economics of cost efficiency. Those small packers just went broke. And the ones that got bigger survived," Peel said.

The North American Meat Institute, representing beef and pork packers, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argue that higher meat prices are a temporary result of forces stoking inflation across the economy, including labor shortages.

"The market is behaving predictably," said Sarah Little, vice president of communications for the North American Meat Institute. Grocery chains compete for supplies and set retail meat prices - not meat processors - she noted, and Americans are willing to pay higher prices for beef.

"There are going to be times when cattlemen make more money and packers lose money. We've certainly seen that cycle before."

U.S. grocery chains' prices to consumers also reflect acute labor shortages, high trucking costs, and competition from China and other foreign buyers, said Jayson Lusk, head of Purdue University's agricultural economics department.

Chinese demand for pork is easing as the country rebuilds its hog herd from a devastating bout of African swine fever, returning pork processing margins to their five year average, according to Dermot Hayes, economics professor at Iowa State University.

Price spikes show the industry needs some slack in the system, Hayes said. Government incentives could encourage more farmer groups to build processing plants and earn more selling meat rather than live animals, Hayes said.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington Editing by Heather Timmons and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bill to create alternative to security deposit for Florida renters clears first hurdle

    High security deposits are a hurdle to renters getting into affordable housing, according to one lawmaker. Monthly fees are his solution.

  • Cost of masks and tests deepens a pandemic wedge between the haves and the have-nots

    In recent weeks, Americans have discovered that the financial costs of the pandemic — masks, rapid tests and more — are increasingly falling on their shoulders.

  • Study of health woes in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria shows effects of climate change

    Experts say the study's findings are an example of long-term health impacts of climate change on people of color.

  • Singapore Stocks Erase Covid Loss as Reopening, Value Take Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s equity benchmark has erased losses accrued during the pandemic thanks to the nation’s policy of living with the virus and a global rotation toward value stocks.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show Ho

  • Gen Z on what it's like to battle inflation for the first time

    Those aged 18 to 25 have never experienced inflation before in their lives - how are they coping?

  • Trader Trafigura Strikes $600 Million Cobalt Deal in Congo

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesTrading house Trafigura Group Ltd. has agreed to fund the development of two cobalt projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo after

  • In 'extremely dangerous' moment, top US diplomat travels to Ukraine, to meet Russian counterpart

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Ukraine, Germany, and Switzerland this week - a sign "perhaps that diplomacy is not dead," a senior State Department official said Tuesday. As Russia continues to mass troops and military equipment near Ukraine's borders, including now in allied Belarus, the U.S. and European countries have become increasingly concerned the Kremlin may be preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine.

  • Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Day

    Commemorations taking place for MLK Day today in the Valley.

  • British digital banking app Revolut launches U.S. stock trading

    Britain-based digital banking app Revolut launched commission-free stock trading in the United States on Wednesday, a move that will see it compete with online brokerages such as Robinhood Markets Inc and Charles Schwab Corp. The launch by Revolut comes amid a broader surge in retail trading, which escalated last year when investors latched onto so-called "meme stocks" that included retailer GameStop and cinema group AMC Entertainment. The new offering is part of Revolut's quest to become a so-called "superapp," where consumers can manage every aspect of their finances, the company said.

  • Schumer prepares for Senate floor showdown with Manchin, Sinema

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is finally giving his progressive colleagues a chance to vent their frustrations with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) over the stalled Democratic agenda.With Democratic control of Congress in serious danger of slipping away and President Biden's legislative agenda stalled, frustrated Democrats are looking for someone to blame and Schumer this week is giving them a cathartic...

  • Wall Street banks eye 'new normal' for trading revenue

    Wall Street banks are expecting trading revenue to settle at a "new normal" somewhere between pre-pandemic levels and the highs of the past two years, top executives and analysts say. A massive injection of cash into capital markets by the Federal Reserve led to unprecedented liquidity and trading activity through the pandemic as investors sought opportunities to cash in. Banks with large trading desks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have been the biggest beneficiaries of market volatility, enabling traders to enjoy their best period since the 2007-09 financial crisis.

  • Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

    Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion. Amid the soaring tensions, the White House warned that Russia could attack its neighbor at “any point,” while the U.K. delivered a batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the joint drills with Belarus would involve practicing a joint response to external threats.

  • ‘Responsibly Sourced' Gas Finds a Niche, But Some Cry Greenwashing

    (Bloomberg) -- From organic chicken to fair-trade coffee, buyers have increasingly shown they’re prepared to pay more for products that meet higher environmental and social standards. The U.S. natural gas sector is wagering its customers will do the same.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepen

  • Four decades later, the day it snowed in South Florida still delights

    In 1977, before weather events were analyzed, dissected and politicized, it was just snow in South Florida, and it was wonderful.

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court late Thursday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insu

  • Dozens of former Trump officials including John Kelly and Stephanie Grisham are formulating plans to thwart their former boss in 2022 and 2024

    Miles Taylor, a Trump official turned prominent anti-Trump critic, led a conference call with former officials, and told CNN that the participants were "overflowing with ideas" on how to stop Trump.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Trump Caps MLK Day by Using Taxpayer-Funded Office to Promote Golf Course Renovations

    The former president spent the holiday calling a Black TV host a "racist" and using his office's letterhead to tout a real estate deal