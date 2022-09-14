Analysis-Industrial users flee LME nickel, deepening market fissures

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London
Pratima Desai
·3 min read

By Pratima Desai

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange faces a struggle to regain its dominant position in global nickel trading as volumes slide and participants flee an increasingly volatile market in the wake of trade mayhem earlier this year.

Nickel volumes on the world's oldest and largest venue for trading metals collapsed after the LME suspended its contract for a week and cancelled all trades on March 8, when prices doubled in a few hours to a record above $100,000 a tonne.

LME data shows many participants have abandoned the nickel market, a trend several traders say looks set to continue leading to even lower volumes and more volatility as more people opt to negotiate prices directly.

Average daily volumes of nickel traded on the LME plunged 50% last month to 203,856 tonnes from the same period last year. This follows drops of 28%, 35%, 25% and 42% in April, May, June and July respectively.

"Volumes may well be down because there is still a certain lack of trust in the LME after the debacle in March," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Andrew Mitchell. "LME nickel does not represent the bulk of the market."

The nickel that can be delivered against the LME's contract will this year amount to only 650,000 tonnes or around 21% of global production compared with 50% in 2012, Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon said.

The exchange says it is working on potential improvements.

"The LME is actively engaging with nickel market users to consider...potential enhancements to its nickel contract and additional measures to address the growing market in nickel and its different forms," the exchange told Reuters in response to a request for comment. "We look forward to sharing plans in due course." (Graphics: LME nickel volumes, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/akvezbjyopr/aaaaaaLME%20nickel%20volumes.PNG)

VOLATILITY DOOM LOOP

Several traders believe the LME's nickel contract will never recover as the low liquidity has created a vicious circle of falling volumes and extreme price volatility.

They say trying to trade even 10-20 lots or 60-120 tonnes of nickel is tough without moving the price, compared with 200-250 lots or 1,200-1,500 tonnes prior to March.

Volatility and rising supplies of Indonesian nickel pig iron (NPI) used to make stainless steel are spurring the shift away from the LME contract. NPI is a low grade cheaper alternative to pure nickel metal.

NPI, which can't be delivered against the LME's contract, is expected to account for more than 50% of global supplies this year at 3.1 million tonnes from 12% in 2010, Mitchell said.

"There is an oversupply of nickel pig iron," said Lennon. "NPI is priced at around $16,500."

LME nickel is around $24,500 a tonne.

NPI is not traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange either. ShFE offers a nickel metal contract that is highly correlated with the benchmark LME nickel contract.

"The LME contract is imperfect in the context of how the market has evolved. There are different pockets and the LME contract caters for just one of those pockets," said Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America.

Nickel sulphate, used to make the cathode component of electric vehicle batteries is another product. Sulphate can be made from nickel briquettes stored in LME registered warehouses.

But LME nickel stocks are depleted and sulphate is now being made from nickel matte, a product that can be made from nickel pig iron (NPI), and another intermediate product known as mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) produced in Indonesia.

Rival exchange CME Group is looking into launching a nickel sulphate contract, according to sources. It declined to comment on how its plans were progressing.

Stainless steel mills, many in China, consume about two-thirds of global nickel supplies. Electric vehicle batteries are expected to take a larger share as sales surge due to the energy transition; around 30% by 2030 compared with 15% last year.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Veronica Brown and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Slowing growth exacerbates debt strains, corporate bankruptcies loom - IIF

    Slowing economic growth is pushing up global debt levels, especially in emerging markets, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Wednesday, warning of a significant rise in corporate bankruptcies ahead. "Inflationary pressures have not been high enough to bring debt ratios down," the IIF's Emre Tiftik wrote in the note. The rise comes despite an overall decline in world debt, which shrank $5.5 trillion to $300 trillion in the three months to end-June in U.S. dollar terms - the first quarterly drop since 2018.

  • Here are the trading lessons I learned from George Soros and Paul Tudor Jones: Peter Borish

    What investors can learn from Derek Jeter: veteran trader

  • Businesses applying 'new level of scrutiny on investments,' ZoomInfo CEO says

    ZoomInfo CEO Henry Schuck joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi Live from the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, to discuss consumer inflation, B2B deal-making, scrutiny on investments, hiring pauses, and cutbacks on spending.

  • Longtime tech investor explains why he’s ‘really worried now’

    Independent Solutions Wealth Management Portfolio Manager Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent sell-off in tech, investor sentiment, inventory pressures in the chip industry, and the best and worst FAANG names.

  • SoFi Stock Gets an Upgrade to Buy. Student Loan Payments Are Resuming Soon.

    BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia is also bullish on the company's NFL-affiliated brand marketing.

  • Twitter stock forms a bullish ‘golden cross’ a day after shareholders OK Elon Musk buyout deal

    Twitter Inc.'s stock has been going nowhere in recent months, as the social-media company's merger battle with Elon Musk plays out, but after a long downtrend doing nothing has been enough to produce a rare bullish chart pattern that suggests the a new uptrend may be starting.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy in Izyum as Counteroffensive Pushes On

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Kyiv’s most significant battlefield victory in months.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bo

  • Rio Tinto, China Baowu to develop Australian iron ore project for $2 billion

    (Reuters) -Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region. The deal comes amid fraught ties between Australia and China - the world's top exporter and buyer of iron ore, respectively - with a recent push by Beijing to centralise purchases of iron ore stoking worries of a hit to mining giants such as Rio, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals. China's outbound direct investment in Australia has seen a steady drop since 2016, with a meagre $585 million investment in 2021 versus $11.54 billion in 2016, according to a report https://bit.ly/3QAUGjW by accounting firm KPMG and the University of Sydney.

  • ‘We have yet to see a peak in food inflation’: Food price increase is highest increase since 1979, and this staple is up nearly 40% on last year

    Rising grocery prices are hurting lower-income households, says Scott Brave, lead consumer-spending economist at Morning Consult.

  • Russian oil exporters are scrambling to buy special ships to sail around Europe once EU sanctions kick in this winter

    Purchases of secondhand ice-class tankers rose to $1 billion in May to August, likely from Russian oil exporters who intend on sailing around Europe.

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

    This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The stock market rolled to its worst start in over 50 years throughout the first six months, only to rally strongly during the summer and stall out again last month. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite has been even more volatile, losing over 30% of its value as it plunged from the heights hit nearly one year ago.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Russia's income from energy hit a 14-month low in August as Moscow dumps discounted oil

    The Kremlin's oil and gas revenue fell last month to $11.1 billion, down 13% from the prior month and 3.4% from a year ago.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • China reaps energy windfall as West shuns Russian supplies

    China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets. The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday, is a boon for both countries. China has gained access to cheaper energy while Russia is able to offset losses from the European Union and other allies scaling back on purchases of Russian exports due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Moderna open to supplying COVID vaccines to China, CEO says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Moderna Inc has held talks with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines, but no decision has yet been made, CEO Stephane Bancel told Reuters on Wednesday. As the rest of the world gradually lifts COVID restrictions, China continues to lock down enormous parts of society and conduct mass testing to eradicate the coronavirus. It has not approved any foreign COVID vaccines and relies on several domestically developed shots.

  • Diesel and Commodities Are Driving Food Prices. Hang On for a Long Ride.

    Prices for corn, wheat, and soybeans are up along with diesel fuel, which help power U.S. farm equipment and transport farm products.