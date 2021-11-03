Analysis: Inside the Rittenhouse trial

AP reporter Michael Tarm was inside the courtroom Tuesday as jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements at his trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Nov. 3)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories