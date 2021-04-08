Analysis: Investments get 'real' as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds

  • FILE PHOTO: An ESB (Electricity Supply Board) electric vehicle charge point is seen in use in Dublin
  • FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London
1 / 2

Analysis: Investments get 'real' as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds

FILE PHOTO: An ESB (Electricity Supply Board) electric vehicle charge point is seen in use in Dublin
Saikat Chatterjee and Thyagaraju Adinarayan
·4 min read

By Saikat Chatterjee and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

LONDON (Reuters) - Electric vehicle infrastructure, top-end offices and industrial metals - with a resurgence in inflation seemingly on the horizon, investors are slashing their exposure to bonds in favour of "real" assets.

While such investments tend to generate income and often appreciate in value, they are particularly prized as a shield against inflation, which many economists expect will make a return as economies recover from the pandemic.

That means major changes for multi-asset portfolios run along traditional 60-40 lines. Sovereign debt such as U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds has typically accounted for part of a rough 40% bond allocation - providing an income and acting as an anchor against the lucrative but volatile 60% equity component.

But with rock-bottom yields, G7 sovereign debt is offering neither substantial income in normal times nor much safety when things turn rough, and inflation may prove an even bigger headwind.

Guilhem Savry, head of macro and dynamic allocation at $22 billion asset manager Unigestion, has slashed bond exposure to nearly the lowest since October 2019, instead favouring energy, industrial metals and commodity-linked currencies.

"The reversal of bond yields this year is the game changer for the 60-40 portfolio," he said.

"We think inflation will be much more sustainable than the (U.S) Federal Reserve thinks. The uncertainty for owning fixed income assets has increased sharply."

Inflation erodes the value of future bond coupon payments and fears of a pick up in the measure drove U.S. 10-year Treasuries to a 5% loss in the first three months of the year, their worst quarter since 1987, according to Refinitiv data.

It was also the first quarter in more than two years that a 60:40 portfolio underperformed more flexible strategies, according to fund tracker Morningstar.

Those sticking to 60:40 models will earn less than 2% on an annualised basis in the next 20 years, Credit Suisse warns, a third of what was generated in the last 20 years.

"We're re-imagining the '40', looking at what else can you own to provide income and diversify," said Grace Peters, investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Peters has added exposure to construction materials, which are set to benefit from a $2 trillion U.S. infrastructure push. She is bullish too on digital infrastructure, particularly 5G networks and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and private, or unlisted assets, such as real estate, where she sees "a broader sweep of opportunities".

Annual returns of 4%-6%, comprising rental income and capital appreciation, exceed those of most G7 bonds, Peters said.

European funds are the most keen to cut their exposure to bonds, said Christian Gerlach, a founding partner at boutique investment firm Gerlach Associates. While euro zone inflation remains dormant, yields on two-thirds of the region's sovereign bonds are negative.

CHEAP ALTERNATIVES

Real assets were gaining in popularity even before pandemic-linked government and central bank stimulus raised inflation expectations. Consultancy Willis Towers Watson estimates pension funds' bond allocations fell to 29% over the past 15 years, while "alternatives" nearly doubled to 23%.

But broadly they remain under-owned, comprising just 5.5% of exchange traded funds' assets, Bank of America data shows.

The bank's strategist Michael Hartnett is among those making the case for real assets, believing a secular turning point for both inflation & interest rates has arrived to halt the 40-year bull market in bonds.

Valuations for property, commodities, infrastructure and collectibles are the lowest since 1925 relative to financial assets, Hartnett told clients, noting U.S. Treasuries were at their most expensive relative to, for example, diamond prices.

Finally, there is a 73% correlation between their returns and inflation, he said, making them "a very good hedge against rising inflation and interest rates in coming years".

Investors will continue to hold the liquid, ultra-safe bonds issued by G7 countries, which are useful as collateral, capital buffers and defensive assets, with rising yields over time likely restore some of their ability to act as portfolio "ballast".

For now though, BofA's latest monthly survey shows investors are "very short" bonds, versus record high commodity allocations, with a record net 93% of those surveyed expecting higher inflation in the coming 12 months.

Graphic: Treasury returns https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/ygdpzgledvw/Treasury%20returns.JPG

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Deputy and girlfriend arrested on drug, money laundering charges

    The indictment alleges Alexsander Reyes laundered what was believed to be $350,000 in drug proceeds over a four-month span of time.

  • NASA reportedly sent an email to employees seeking volunteers to help staff facilities for unaccompanied migrant children

    The request comes amid a struggle to find space for the growing number of migrant children, leaving thousands stuck in facilities unsuitable for kids.

  • Tesla scouts for showroom space in India, hires executive for lobbying: sources

    Tesla Inc is scouting for locations to open showrooms in three Indian cities and has hired an executive to lead its lobbying and business efforts ahead of its planned entry into the country, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The electric-car maker in January registered a local company in India, where it is expected to import and sell the Model 3 sedan by as early as mid-2021, seeking to target rich customers in a niche market. The world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation is looking for commercial properties as large as 20,000-30,000 square feet each to open showrooms and service centres in the capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai in the west and tech city Bengaluru in the south, three sources said.

  • Brazil records 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time

    President Jair Bolsonaro opposes lockdown measures and has downplayed the virus throughout the pandemic.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • White House rejects U.S. vaccine passports, skirting uproar

    The U.S. government won't issue so-called vaccine passports, the White House said, after Texas sought to limit their development due to privacy concerns.

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • LA sheriff says Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph before crash

    The Los Angeles County sheriff said Wednesday that high speed caused Tiger Woods' crash. The golfer was going more than 80 mph, nearly twice the speed limit when he crashed in Southern California, officials said.

  • Staal scores twice, Hurricanes rally past Panthers 5-2

    Jordan Staal scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied with four goals in the third period to beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal against his former team and assisted on Dougie Hamilton’s tying goal early in the third, also on the power play. Jesper Fast had a late goal for Carolina, and Sebastian Aho had three assists.

  • The best credit cards for groceries of 2021

    Among the best credit cards for groceries, the Blue Cash Preferred Card and Blue Cash Everyday Card offer high rewards rates at U.S. supermarkets.

  • Mike Pence joins Simon & Schuster's political roster with two-book deal

    Former VP Mike Pence has a deal to write two books. The first, an autobiography, will detail his journey from Indiana to the Trump White House.

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

  • Tiger Woods isn't at the Masters, but he's on minds of golfers at Augusta

    Tiger Woods is recovering from a February car crash and unable to attend the Masters. Golfers at Augusta National are wishing him a speedy recovery.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Police officers are testifying against Chauvin, but the 'blue wall of silence' still stands, former cops say

    Bucking the so-called blue wall of silence, many senior Minneapolis police officers have taken the stand in recent days to decry former Officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd. But the testimony in Chauvin’s trial may not be the clean break from a deeply ingrained police mindset it appears to be.

  • Alabama secretary of state admits affair, denies calling Black people 'the coloreds,' drops Senate bid

    Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) said Wednesday morning that he did not have an extramarital affair, claiming that the woman who alleged otherwise, Cesaire McPherson, was "stalking" and "harassing" him. When AL.com played Merrill a recording of him and McPherson discussing various sexual acts they performed over dozens of encounters, Merrill acknowledged the affair and said he will not make an expected run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). "It's clear that I had an inappropriate relationship with her, and it is not something that I am proud of or something that is something that — I'm very disappointed in myself," Merrill told AL.com. "I will obviously not be a candidate for the United States Senate nor will I be seeking any other elected position in 2022." Merrill, in office since 2014, was term-limited out of seeking a third term. Conservative Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Lynda Blanchard, President Trump's ambassador to Slovenia, are both expected to run for Shelby's seat. McPherson, 44, had provided explicit text messages with Merrill to the conservative website National File on Tuesday, then gave a 17-minute audio recording to AL.com, which posted an excerpt. "I don't want to say anything other than here's the proof that John Merrill is a liar," she told AL.com. "Here's the true John Merrill." In a long interview with National File, McPherson said Merrill used his state car and state cellphone to carry on their affair, and also that he's a "real bad racist" who would refer to Black people as "the coloreds." The Alabama Democratic Party highlighted those allegations. "With the exception of the use of state resources to facilitate his affair, Merrill's personal life and conduct are just that — personal," said Wade Perry, state party executive director. "The Democratic Party is much more concerned about the allegation that he regularly referred to African American judges and citizens in Alabama as 'The Coloreds.' If true, he must apologize AND resign immediately." Merrill said it's not true, telling AL.com Wednesday night he "never referred to African Americans and Black folks as coloreds," adding: "I don't do that. I've never done that." Regarding the use of state resources, he said he doesn't "have any other things to say about this particular incident, now or in the future." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPWayne LaPierre says he didn't warn NRA before bankruptcy or disclose post–mass shooting 'security retreats' on luxury yacht

  • Salvage crews secure drifting Dutch cargo ship off Norway

    Despite heavy seas, a joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to get an abandoned Dutch cargo ship under control off the coast of Norway and was towing the ship to port on Thursday. The Norwegian Coastal Administration, based in Alesund, launched salvage operation late Wednesday as it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore. One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old cargo ship fell off in heavy seas Tuesday but was found by the Norwegian coast guard and secured to another tug boat.

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • The 13 Sweetest, Chicest Baby Play Mats

    Nobody will put baby in the corner with these winning styles Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest