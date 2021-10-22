Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now

Aerial view of Evergrande Cultural Tourism City in Taicang
Marc Jones and Andrew Galbraith
·5 min read

By Marc Jones and Andrew Galbraith

LONDON/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Investors who have watched China's property sector crisis play out in recent months have just been denied their Evergrande grand finale as the world's most indebted developer dodged a $19 billion default, but they might not have too long to wait.

China Evergrande Group's woes have been snowballing for months. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped out 80% of its value this year, and there is still a stream of bills to be paid.

Economists are worried an implosion of the super-sized builder may be impossible to control, toppling other developers and turning an already-defining crisis for the world's second largest economy into a full-blown disaster.

For now, its decision to transfer the $83.5 million needed to pay a month overdue bond coupon has staved off disaster.

"There is a positive out of this, they have not defaulted," said Himanshu Porwal, corporate credit analyst at Seaport Global in London.

"But they are not out of the woods. There is a huge ticking time bomb of $37 billion of short-term debt."

Evergrande still needs to make overdue coupon payments of $195 million, with the next major deadlines to avoid default on Oct. 29 and Nov. 10. It then has a further $340 million of international market bond payments due this year and another $6.1 billion next year, plus tens of billions for local bonds and bank loans.

A number of smaller developers have already been forced to the wall, and with roughly a third of the sector's $232 billion of cross-border bonds needing to be refinanced by the end of next year according to Fitch, borrowing markets need to be prised back open.

That requires confidence, which has been almost completely drained by the Evergrande saga. If the company is to survive it will need to quickly sell its assets, which will be tricky.

Just this week a $2.6 billion stake sale fell through and plans sell its Hong Kong headquarters have also collapsed.

Still, Hayden Briscoe, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at UBS Asset Management, thinks Evergrande's assets are still worth more than its battered bond prices of 20-27 cents on the dollar reflect.

"The surprise factor here is actually skewed in the opposite direction, upside surprise."

LEHMAN MOMENT

Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging-markets corporate debt at asset manager Barings, said the darkest moment was when amid the Evergrande turmoil, another sizable property firm, Fantasia, defaulted out of the blue.

Although the worst of the rout has been mainly confined to Asia's high-yield markets, the risk premiums, or spread, investors were demanding to hold Asian property firms' bonds rocketed to an almost unprecedented 1200 basis points.

"It felt like we were back at a Lehman sort of moment," Lawal said, referring to the collapse of the investment bank in 2008. "So it gives you a sense for just how much capitulation and how much destruction there was in the real estate sector."

Graphic: Evergrande would be second biggest EM corporate default https://graphics.reuters.com/EMERGING-DEFAULTS/movanjdlrpa/chart.png

GAME-CHANGER

Founded in Guangzhou in 1996, Evergrande epitomised China's freewheeling era of borrowing and building, now brought to an end by hundreds of new rules designed by Beijing to curb developers' debt frenzy and promote affordable housing.

Analysts say the bigger picture now is what happens to Evergrande's assets and the more than 1,300 real estate projects it has in over 280 cities, and the impact on the wider property sector that accounts for a quarter of China's economy should it default or restructure.

A leaked 2020 document, written off as a fabrication by Evergrande but taken seriously by analysts, showed liabilities extending to more than 128 banks and more than 121 non-banking institutions.

Graphic: Evergrande crisis causes major property sector bond sell off https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjolqqopr/Pasted%20image%201634852333461.png

Evergrande's woes have also reignited the debate about whether some Chinese firms are really too big to fail, especially after Beijing's clampdowns on tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent wiped nearly a trillion dollars off its markets earlier this year.

Amundi's Co-Head of EM Corporate & EM High Yield, Colm d’Rosario said both cases show the government's focus is now on "common prosperity" while its acceptance of uninhibited corporate debt accumulation has changed.

Debt analysts hope any damage from Evergrande might not be too widespread. Although China accounts for just over a quarter of JPMorgan's $1.4 trillion CEMBI index, a benchmark for emerging market corporate debt buyers, just $6.75 billion of Evergrande's $19 billion of international bond debt is included.

"If you had an assumption of too big to fail in a high-yield sector, You didn't think about it properly," said veteran emerging market crisis watcher Jeff Grills, who heads EM fixed income at U.S. fund Aegon Asset Management.

"China's government has wanted to see excess risk controlled and they also do not want to see a property bubble."

He said that while some money managers may recalibrate their risk metrics, the current crisis shouldn't put people off investing in China altogether.

Graphic: Evergrande woes remained contained in Chinese high-yield sector https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akvezajjypr/Pasted%20image%201634859714752.png

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.

  • One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the future in Marin County, one where a $2 million house with an ocean view doesn’t necessarily come with a reliable water supply.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWater managers are t

  • Biden Open to Ending Filibuster for Debt Limit, Voting Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden indicated he’d support ending the filibuster rule in the Senate to address the debt ceiling and voting-rights legislation -- and possibly other items -- after Republican members of the chamber used that mechanism to block bills on the two issues this month.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyl

  • Biden is using an old-fashioned negotiating tactic to strike a deal with Congress

    Analysis: Keeping factions separate allows the president to lobby for his bill through peer pressure, without the acrimony of mixed political company.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Want to Collect $1,000 in Dividends Every Year? Here's How You Can With Just a $10,000 Investment

    To earn $1,000 in dividend income on a $10,000 investment, you need one of two things: a high-yielding stock or some patience. Innovative Industrial doubled sales last quarter to $48.9 million, and with profit margins of more than 50%, investors can be confident the company's profit will only get stronger as its business expands.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    (Reuters) -A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Get Ready for What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker WD-40 Co.

  • How Lupin Pharmaceuticals Blood Pressure Medication Recall Due to ‘Probable’ Carcinogen Affected Its Stock

    Nearly a week after Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of two types of blood pressure medications, the company continues to see its stock price slide (though the hit could have been a...

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Crush Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has gained 273% over the trailing 10-year period, we've watched Bitcoin approach a nearly 8,000,000,000% gain in a little over 11 years. The Shiba Inu dog breed has inspired a handful of popular cryptocurrencies. Although Bitcoin continues to generate buzz, especially with the first Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund making its debut this week, it's Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's been turning heads with its gains.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Here’s what worked the last time stagflation reared its ugly head, according to Goldman Sachs

    NEED TO KNOW Everyone’s talking about stagflation but no one on Wall Street believes it’s coming. A sampling. UBS: “We don’t expect stagflation to become endemic.” Citi: “Stagflation is a metaphor (for now).

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin