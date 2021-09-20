Analysis-Investors grappling with Evergrande fallout weigh risk of wider pain

FILE PHOTO: China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong
David Randall, Maiya Keidan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·4 min read

By David Randall, Maiya Keidan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors unnerved by the fallout from heavily indebted Chinese real estate company Evergrande were gauging the potential for a wider shakeout after a selloff hit stocks around the world.

For now, many U.S.-based investors believe there is little chance that the woes of Evergande, China’s second-largest property developer, could morph into a systemic crisis reminiscent of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Still, with valuations on U.S. equities stretched on a historical basis and an unwind of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies looming, some worry that a sudden drop in risk appetite could leave global markets vulnerable to a broader selloff.

"We have a very cautious view on the market given elevated valuation levels," said Rob Romero, portfolio manager at Connective Capital, a technology hedge fund with $100 million in assets under management. "It is hard to know how far the contagion will spread. We are looking for signs of resilience in U.S. market; if that doesn’t happen, that means contagion has more risk to snowball."

The concerns over the extent of Evergrande's reverberations through the global financial system come at a time when high valuations in the equities markets had many investors and analysts calling for a pullback.

The benchmark S&P 500 traded at 21.6 times forward earnings as of Friday, near its highest levels since the late 1990s dotcom bubble, and prior to Monday's trading had rallied more than 18% for the year to date.

CONCERNS BREWING

While Evergrande's woes have been playing out for several months, its shares tumbled more than 10% on Monday as Chinese regulators warned that its $305 billion in liabilities could lead to widespread losses in China's financial system if its debts are not stabilized.

Late payments by the company could trigger cross-defaults.

Worries over a broader default spread around the world, with the MSCI Global down 1.62%, on pace for its worst performance in two months. Investors rushed into havens such as Treasuries, taking the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year to one-week lows, while the 10-year U.S. interest rate swaps over Treasuries stood at their widest in almost six months.

In another sign of concern brewing in money markets, analysts cited the three-month Libor, which rose to 12.5 basis points, a four-week peak, reflecting worries over potential stress in the global banking system. [L1N2QM1UV]

At the same time, there appeared to be few signs that institutional investors took an overleveraged position in Evergrande that would spark a liquidity crisis, said Robert Sears, chief investment officer at Capital Generation Partners.

"So far most of the negative action [has] been in the Chinese property sector," he said. "I don’t think this has had a major impact on most hedge funds so far."

In the U.S. equity options market, traders appeared more intent on taking profits from existing hedges than on buying up protection against a sharper selloff, even as the VIX stood around its highest level in four months [.L1N2QM1L2]

Andrew Left https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-court-citron/short-seller-andrew-left-loses-appeal-against-hong-kong-market-ban-idUSKCN1QF1P0, founder of Citron Research, which in June 2012 published a report that said Evergrande was insolvent and had defrauded investors, was also not expecting widespread pain.

"I don't think that this is going to be the straw that breaks the global economy's back," he said.

Indeed, some investors said that Monday's price declines should have been expected given the rally in the S&P 500 over the summer and concerns ranging from the debt ceiling debate in Washington to the prospect of higher capital gains taxes.

"Coming into September we thought that with valuations and optimism so high that investor sentiment seemed a little vulnerable to a dramatic but short-lived shift," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

(Reporting by David Randall in New York; Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Svea Herbst Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Megan Davies, Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Massive uncut diamond unveiled in New York

    In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled a 1,175-carat diamond in New York City. The companies are billing the stone as the largest rough diamond to be shown in the United States, and the third-largest to be discovered. HB Antwerp told Reuters it has yet to decide whether the uncut diamond will be cut into polished stones.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Even in a market rout there are stocks that look too good to pass up. When everything looks like it is going south, that's when savvy investors prepare to pounce. While it's tempting to wait until all the dust has settled, that may be too late as everyone will be moving in on the bargains.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Dividends often provide larger income streams than bonds these days, but there are trade-offs involved.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • Buy the dip shopping? Four growth stocks that are bucking a down market

    Snowflake, Airbnb and a two more growth stocks are standing out above the crowd of names getting pummeled lately by nervous investors, says our call of the day.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Evergrande’s Blowup Hits Other Chinese Developers. Why the Fear Has Gone Too Far.

    Four other Chinese developers have investment-grade credit ratings, and may be able to grab assets on the cheap from Evergrande.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).