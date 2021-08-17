Analysis: As investors look to Jackson Hole, options markets see 'a lot of nothing'

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·4 min read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Traders in U.S. equity options do not expect the Federal Reserve’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this month to spark big moves in stocks, even as a focus on the Fed's taper timeline amplifies the buzz around the annual event, data and interviews with market participants showed.

Investors typically place bets, or hedges, that would protect their portfolios around events that could generate market volatility.

While there has been some hedging demand ahead of Jackson Hole, it pales in comparison with what was seen in the run-up to potentially consequential events in the recent past, such as last year’s presidential election, the Georgia Senate runoffs earlier this year and the Fed’s last monetary policy meeting, a Reuters analysis showed.

GRAPHIC: Little fear https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-MARKETS/znpneebbnvl/chart.png

Strategists gave several reasons why investors have gone lighter on protection against market swings that could occur around the Aug. 26-28 symposium, where some believe Fed Chair Jerome Powell may give insight on plans for tapering the $120 billion-a-month government bond buying-program that has helped fuel the S&P 500’s double from its March 2020 lows.

One possibility is timing. Some investors believe the Fed will want to see more data before announcing taper plans, making the central bank's September meeting a more likely date for outlining a possible unwind.

Around 65% of economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a plan to taper its asset purchases only in September.

For his part, Powell has said the central bank is "a ways off" from meeting the threshold for tapering, even as other Fed officials have given competing timelines for unwinding bond purchases.

History also suggests the Fed chair's speech at Jackson Hole has not sparked big market moves in the short term.

The S&P 500 Index logged an average move of 0.6% in either direction on the day of the Fed chair’s speech over the last 10 years, a Reuters analysis showed.

S&P 500 options are currently pricing a 1-day move of about 1%, according to Matt Amberson of analytics firm ORATS.

Ilya Feygin, senior strategist at WallachBeth Capital, is among those who believe the event will yield little to spark market turbulence.

He points to recent speakers such as Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who said the central bank needs to see more improvement in the labor market before pulling back on support for the economy.

"It's most likely that the outcome will be a lot of nothing from Jackson Hole," he said.

HEDGING FATIGUE

Investors’ hesitance to pay up for hedges ahead of Jackson Hole may also be part of a broader trend that has seen options players forego protection as markets have quickly snapped back from declines on a flurry of dip buying.

The S&P 500 has gone 276 calendar days without a pullback of 5% or more, its ninth-longest such streak, and the longest one since January 2018, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

"Outright hedges … have not been overly rewarding even though we have seen some chop here and there," said Jon Cherry, global head of options at Northern Trust Capital Markets.

To be sure, hedging might pick up closer to the symposium. And while traders may be displaying little appetite for hedges against modest pullbacks, demand for protection against an outsized drop in stocks remains historically high despite weeks of relatively placid trading.

For instance, Nations TailDex, which measures the cost of hedging against a 3-standard deviation move in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, is higher than it has been about 85% of the time over the last five years, suggesting investors believe the market can quickly recover from a modest pullback but may have a long way to fall if hit with a more serious shock.

Analysts at BoFA Global Research cautioned that past instances when the S&P has gone long without a 5% pullback ended with upsurges of volatility in August 2015 and February 2018.

"History suggests to tread carefully from here, as some of the largest fragility shocks have been preceded by similar episodes of extreme market steadiness," the bank's analysts wrote.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Forget Taper, Real Deal for Bonds at Jackson Hole Is Inequality

    (Bloomberg) -- What policy makers say about economic inequality at this month’s Jackson Hole symposium is potentially a bigger deal for bond investors than any taper talk, according to one market veteran.HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of fixed-income research Steven Major said measures to address the growing gap between rich and poor could upend a key driver behind a multi-decade bull run for debt: that the well-off are more likely to invest their excess cash in bonds than spend it.It’s a risk that ma

  • What does the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan mean for your retirement?

    Back then Britannia ruled the waves, the pound sterling was the bedrock of the financial system, and British per capita income was greater than anyone else’s, including America’s. Not only was the British navy larger than most of the rest put together, but the British ruled directly one quarter of the planet, including India, Canada, Australasia, South Africa and much of the rest. The flight from Afghanistan this week (echoing the British Empire’s military reverses not only in Afghanistan but also in South Africa) is not the cause of U.S. decline, only a symptom. The stock market will not decline.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Are on Sale and Begging to Be Bought

    Long-term investors can net huge discounts on these top-tier growth stocks.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Begins Rare Disease Study, Inks Supply Agreement

    Moderna (MRNA) doses first patient in phase I/II study with mRNA-3705 for the treatment of a rare multi-organ disorder. The company also revises the supply agreement with the Canadian Government for its COVID vaccine.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says financial middlemen will be left shining shoes when DeFi technology takes their jobs

    High-profile investor Kevin O'Leary says one appeal of DeFi is that it could get rid of middlemen - who he says rip him off.

  • Where To Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — and What Investments To Avoid

    Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Taliban won't have access to central bank reserves held in the U.S.: administration official

    The Taliban's declaration that it had taken control of Afghanistan on Monday put central bank watchers around the world on alert. Driving the news: The nation's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, held $9.4 billion in international reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: International observers are concerned about what the Taliban would do with the funds i

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • EV Maker Faraday Future Has a New Buy Rating. Wall Street Says Stock Can Double.

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is pioneering a new, ultraluxury segment of electric vehicles and its shares could gain more than 70% from recent levels as a result, a Wedbush analyst said Tuesday. Analyst Dan Ives launched coverage of the electric vehicle maker with a Buy rating. Ives said he likes the luxury niche the company is targeting and that Faraday’s early models will be compared with Maybach and Bentley.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has developed a reputation for bucking Wall Street's conventional wisdom. With that investment philosophy in mind, Wood has recently been buying stock in Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), taking advantage of the fact that share prices have fallen 19% and 21%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. In 2009, Bitcoin debuted as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, replacing financial institutions with blockchain software.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.