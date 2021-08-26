Analysis-Investors see no speed bump in Fed's Jackson Hole event

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and New York Federal Reserve President John Williams walk together in Jackson Hole
Karen Pierog and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·4 min read

By Karen Pierog and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

CHICAGO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Despite weeks of anticipation, investors have lowered their expectations for Friday's Jackson Hole event https://www.reuters.com/world/us/feds-jackson-hole-shift-shows-delta-variants-ability-skew-plans-2021-08-23, saying that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has little reason to rock the boat.

Some market-watchers had seen the conference as a potentially key moment when Powell could give hints about tapering https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fed-minutes-likely-detail-bond-buying-taper-talks-inflation-worries-2021-08-18 the Fed's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases that have propped up the market after COVID-19 hit.

However, with a consensus still forming among Fed members on when to taper, some see scant market-moving revelations by Powell in his speech, contending the Fed will want to see upcoming jobs and inflation data and more information on how the coronavirus Delta variant impacts the economy.

"It does feel like the markets and investors are basically going into this event with more of a neutral stance and not taking any big bets one way or another," said Anders Persson, Nuveen's chief investment officer.

Amid many characterizations of the conference as a potential "yawner," U.S. stock indexes have hit record highs and derivatives markets are shrugging it off, although bond markets have been a bit more volatile.

Meanwhile, tapering views may be evolving due to the Delta variant with Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan saying last week he may need to adjust his call for reducing asset purchases this fall.

Even when tapering does start, some say the Fed is unlikely to generate a "taper tantrum" https://www.reuters.com/business/post-fed-taper-tantrum-not-this-time-market-strategists-say-2021-07-08 similar to 2013 when Fed chief Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the central bank could slow its pace of asset purchases, sending yields sharply higher.

Goldman Sachs in a research note estimates the magnitude of moves versus 2013 "is likely to be smaller" given how well-telegraphed the policy change is likely to be.

Powell in July edged closer to unveiling plans to taper, going so far as to describe the Fed's July gathering as the "talking-about talking-about meeting."

“We were always in the nothing-burger camp and at this point we think that ... the Fed has talked about tapering for quite some time and so if you aren't expecting it you live under a rock," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

'SNOOZER'

At a time when gyrations in the foreign exchange market are particularly muted - the Deutsche Bank FX Volatility Index is near historical lows - traders do not see Powell shattering the calm.

"Currency markets are overwhelmingly positioned for a snoozer," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. Activity in the U.S. equity options market is similarly nonchalant, with traders largely looking past the Jackson Hole event, Susquehanna International Group’s Chris Murphy said in a note. S&P 500 options are currently pricing in a one-day move of about 0.6% on Friday, according to Matt Amberson of analytics firm ORATS, about the same as the 0.63% move the S&P 500 has logged on average on the day the Jackson Hole symposium heard from the Fed chief, a Reuters analysis showed.

In the bond market, the ICE BofA MOVE Index, which tracks traders' expectations of swings in the Treasury market, was just a little higher than its 5-year average. Yields moved higher on Wednesday, although that was partly ascribed to low liquidity.

Jason England, a global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, sees thinly traded Treasuries remaining range-bound.

"Until you get some more of that data and get closer to any firm views on tapering from the consensus on the (Federal Open Market Committee), you're not going see much shocks in Treasuries," he said.

Still, there remains some caution.

Tim Murray, a capital market strategist at T. Rowe Price, said his positioning of being slightly underweight in equities reflects concerns over elevated valuations in most asset classes, slowing growth and waning stimulus.

"Within equities, we are tilted towards value ... if there's a negative surprise and rates do go down you'll want to have fixed income in that case so we benefit from a slight overweight there," he said.

Charlie McElligott, a cross-asset strategist at Nomura, cautioned in a note on Wednesday that the Fed event also coincides with a large-scale expiration of Treasury options on Friday, indicating the potential for heightened moves in the Treasuries market.

“Powell will have to say something at Jackson Hole," said Thomas Costerg, senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management. "We have heard the views of regional Fed governors and people want to hear what Powell thinks."

(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Saqib Ahmed in New York; Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York and Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Investing $27,550 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Bring You $100 a Month

    Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to grow your portfolio even if you are worried about whether your investments themselves will rise in value. You can even use dividend income to help pay bills or cover expenses. The one downside is that many dividend stocks don't pay on a monthly basis.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Coinbase Customers Are Furious Over Response to Hacked Accounts and Stolen Funds

    Coinbase customers have a lot to say about the nation's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Interviews and thousands of complaints have revealed a pattern of account hacks where users have...

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • Here's My Next Target as Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs

    Nvidia continues to crank out new highs, but the stock doesn't look like it's finished just yet. Let's look at the chart.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • XRP Has More Reason To Moon As Ripple Proposes Smart Contracts Capability For XRPL

    Ripple continues to develop its ecosystem as it has announced a new development. This new development is likely to thrust XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a challenger to ETH and BSC in the smart contract arena – XRPL is planning to enable smart contracts on the XRPL. David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple revealed this feature to the public while sharing his vision on the 7th of June. This new feature is called Federated Sidechains. This new addition is very beneficial for the cryptoc

  • BofA sees rising risk of a large ‘fragility’ shock heading into the fall

    Record highs in U.S. equities following last week's selloff "will merely encourage more of the investor behavior that historically precedes larger fragility shocks,'' according to BofA Global Research note.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for September 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 1 ETF That Can Take You From $0 to $1 Million

    Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, but it's also a fantastic way to generate wealth. You also don't need to be an experienced investor to succeed in the stock market, and sometimes the most low-maintenance investments can earn you the most money. If you're just getting started in the stock market, there's one investment, in particular, that could be a great fit for your portfolio.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.