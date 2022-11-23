Analysis-Investors warm to European corporate bonds after a brutal year

FILE PHOTO: The financial district with Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank is pictured in Frankfurt
Harry Robertson
·4 min read

By Harry Robertson

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors are moving back into the European corporate bond market after one of the most brutal years in history, lured by juicy yields and hopes that central banks may soon let up on their aggressive interest rate hikes.

Funds focused on investment grade euro-denominated corporate debt have seen sizeable inflows for four straight weeks, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper, even as Europe teeters on the brink of recession.

Net inflows came in at $1.17 billion in the week to Nov. 9, the highest weekly amount this year.

Data from BlackRock tells a similar story. A net $3.62 billion flowed into BlackRock's exchange-traded products which track investment grade European corporate debt in the 30 days to November 17. The asset manager said it was a marked pick-up which outstripped flows into government bonds.

"We are at the beginning of a rotation as investors come back into credit," said Carolyn Weinberg, global head of product for ETF and index investments at BlackRock. "Our clients are buying government bonds and investment grade bonds."

Graphic: Flows into European corporate bond funds have jumped - https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROPE-BONDS/zjpqjknlnvx/chart.png

Underpinning the renewed interest are investors' bets that the pain from central bank rate hikes is almost over.

With latest data showing U.S. inflation cooling, traders now expect fewer rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which lifts some of the pressure off the European Central Bank. This has buoyed government bond prices, pushing their yields down, and boosted riskier assets such as corporate bonds and stocks.

The iBoxx euro corporate bond index has risen almost 4% since hitting an eight-year low in October, although it remains down 13% for the year.

HIGHER YIELDS ATTRACT INVESTORS

After a dramatic sell-off in both bonds and equities in 2022, and inflation easing from sky-high levels, the stage is set for a rebound in both assets, according to Denise Chisholm, director of quantitative markets strategy at Fidelity Investments.

"We can see a situation where both stocks and bonds are actually positive from a total return perspective over the next six months," she said.

Higher yields are a big draw. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, shot upwards as fixed income markets crashed this year. Now investors can get yields of around 4% or more on short-dated bonds issued by companies with strong credit ratings, up from less than 1% at the start of the year.

The dividend yield on the STOXX 600 for example is lower at 3.37%, according to Refinitiv data.

"For the first time in a very long time you can get a decent real return for buying not just government bonds, but also the higher quality parts of the bond market," said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of the global rates team at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Goldman Sachs strategists recently told clients that one- to five-year European corporate bonds are "very attractive". They said they're more appealingly priced than U.S. corporate debt, with many investors overly pessimistic about the outlook for Europe's economy.

UNCERTAINTY REMAINS

A warm October has lifted the pressure on the continent's energy system and sent natural gas prices tumbling, a move that's likely to be welcomed by ECB policymakers grappling with inflation and governments scrambling to help households and businesses cope with high energy bills.

"If you have a sharp fall in energy prices and gas prices at the margin, that's useful for corporate earnings," said Mike Riddell, a senior portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors.

Yet for Riddell, government debt looks like a better bet than corporate bonds. He said Europe is heading for a bleaker recession than many investors expect and uncertainty is high.

"Even though gas prices have fallen very sharply, there are clearly major risks of yet more supply shocks and yet more increases in inflation," he said.

Economic uncertainty means JPMorgan’s Mac Gorain is steering clear of high-yield debt, issued by companies with weaker credit ratings.

"We're still a bit more wary of the lower quality parts of the credit markets, just because we do think that recession is still the base case for next year," he said.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) insiders sold US$37m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    In the last year, many Chubb Limited ( NYSE:CB ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have...

  • Deutsche Bank Targets Asia, Middle East for Wealth Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Claudio de Sanctis is targeting markets far from home as Deutsche Bank AG seeks to become Europe’s go-to wealth manager.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsThe head of internation

  • European companies are tapping bond markets again as investors return

    European companies are again looking to sell bonds after months of turbulence in world markets as investors warm up to riskier debt, offering the final opportunity to raise money before the year ends. Surging inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook have weighed on bond sales from Europe's top-rated corporate issuers. German housing giant Vonovia last week raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.54 billion) amid strong investor demand in primary markets, a bright spark for a beleaguered property sector.

  • Vietnam Seeks Bond Market Growth After Real-Estate Credit Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam is seeking to expand the nation’s corporate bond market as it grapples with a credit crunch for a real-estate sector hurt by a handful of highly-leveraged companies, according to Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billi

  • Credit Suisse expects Q4 pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Sfr

    Credit Suisse expects to make a pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) during its fourth quarter, the embattled Swiss bank said, as it prepares to ask shareholders permission for a $4 billion equity hike. Credit Suisse is due to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting later on Wednesday where it will seek approval for the capital increase to fund a recovery from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. On Wednesday it said "challenging" economic and market environment had had an adverse effect on client activity across its business.

  • Intel names BlackRock co-founder to board of directors

    Intel Corporation has named BlackRock Inc. co-founder and senior advisor Barbara Novick to its board of directors. Novick will serve as an independent director and join the board’s audit and finance and compensation committees. Novick co-founded global investment firm BlackRock in 1988 and continued as its vice chairman until February 2021, when she transitioned to senior advisor.

  • Rupee slips as Asian FX muted, yuan hit by China COVID woes

    The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday, tracking mixed Asian cues and a weaker Chinese yuan, with traders expecting a narrow trading range ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting. The rupee will likely trade around 81.80 due to dollar demand, said a private bank trader, but saw a less likelihood of a slide towards 82. Bankers and brokers told Reuters that state-run banks were offering dollars at around 81.80-81.90 over the last two sessions, possibly on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, which has narrowed the trading range for the currency.

  • 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trusts in Pandora's oceans for protection with final trailer

    The vibrantly blue oceans of Pandora are Jake and Neytiri's only hope in the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water. As humans return to the mineral-rich planet with a vengeance, the beleaguered parents (once again played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively) must flee the lush jungles and turn to the seaside Metkayina clan for help. The family is graciously accepted into this maritime culture, but must first adapt to its customs, which includes learning how to ride and bond with

  • CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges

    CoinMarketCap has introduced a proof-of-reserve tracker for centralized crypto exchanges in a bid to improve transparency.

  • Avatar: The Way of Water Needs to Make $2 Billion to Break Even

    Here’s something you probably don’t want to hear if you’re a high-powered movie executive for Avatar producer 20th Century or their new corporate overlords at Disney: director James Cameron to calling his own sequel, The Way of Water, “the worst business case in movie history.” But that’s apparently what he did!

  • 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Has To Become the "Fourth or Fifth Highest-Grossing Film in History" to Break Even

    The much anticipated Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water reportedly has a production budget...

  • Fed Minutes Set to Show Breadth of Support for Higher Peak Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to show how united policymakers were at their meeting this month over a higher peak for interest rates than previously signaled as they calibrate their fight against decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billi

  • Idaho college murders: Police say no evidence victim had stalker

    Police in Moscow, Idaho, said they have not been able to verify or identify a stalker of one of the slain University of Idaho students, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves. The update came after authorities said earlier in the day they were aware of reports of Goncalves possibly having a stalker.

  • U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

    The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap on Russian oil, according to a senior Treasury official.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers as part of its restructuring plan

    HP Inc. will be cutting between 4,000 and 6,000 employees over the next three years as part of a restructuring plan, the tech giant announced Tuesday. The Palo Alto company is making the cuts as part of a larger restructuring effort to reduce costs and refocus its business, it said in a press release. The restructuring "will enable us to better serve our customers and drive long-term value creation by reducing our costs and reinvesting in key growth initiatives to position our business for the future," company CEO Enrique Lores said in the news release.

  • This Monster Growth Stock Just Reported Searing 56% Revenue Growth

    This fitness industry stock won't remain under the radar for long if it keeps growing at this rate.

  • FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation

    The bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is pushing regulators to increase their scrutiny of the crypto space.