ANALYSIS-Iran's thirsty energy industry runs up against water shortage

* At least a dozen projects disrupted by water worries

* Politicians ignore concerns in bid for projects - manager

* Product exports hold up even as crude exports plunge

* Oil products trade can more easily evade U.S. sanctions

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The plan to build a petrochemical plant near the Iranian city of Firouzabad had everything usually needed to get a project off the ground: approval from the nation's top authority, funding from the Revolutionary Guards and plentiful gas feedstock.

But a decade on, work at the site is only 10% complete because of a row over an increasingly scarce resource in Iran that is vital to keep the facility cool: water.

"In early project studies, there were some mistakes about the amount of water the plant would need," said Hamidreza Soleymannejad, one of the plant's project managers. "They found the plant needs a lot of water, but the region could not provide that."

The fate of the Firouzabad plant is not unique in Iran, even though the nation has huge oil and gas reserves and is eager to expand output of downstream products which can more easily evade crippling U.S. sanctions on its vital energy industry.

At least a dozen petrochemical, fertiliser and refinery projects, with combined capacity to produce more than 5 million tonnes a year of products, have hit the buffers or been delayed due to water supply problems, according to a Reuters assessment.

The list was compiled based on reports in state media, direct comments from project managers involved in several of the delayed plants, traders, and details published by some of the companies or major shareholders in the developments.

Reuters sought comment from investors or companies involved. Most did not respond to emailed requests, while two confirmed water shortages were a major issue. One denied there was any problem, although a trader with close links to the project flagged a lack of water supplies as a crucial factor.

Fasa Petrochemical Company and Darab Petrochemical Company, which each own 30% in Firouzabad Petrochemical Company, did not respond to requests for comment.

"Many of these projects were proposed by lawmakers who were trying to create jobs in their constituencies. Unfortunately the technical studies have been widely ignored," said Reza Banimahd, a businessman in Tehran who has worked on refinery projects.

The water shortage is one of many challenges facing Tehran as it seeks to skirt U.S. sanctions by ramping up production of products, which are more difficult to trace back to Iran than Iranian crude, which has clearly identifiable characteristics.

Under sanctions, crude exports have plunged 80% and are now worth about $700 million a month - a calculation based on Iran's normal selling price although under sanctions Iran tends to sell crude at a discount. By comparison, Tehran has kept oil product sales at about $500 million a month, Reuters calculations show.

KEEPING COOL

Oil refineries and other processing plants need water mainly for cooling. Producing a single gallon of gasoline requires 0.61–0.71 of a gallon of water. But diverting limited supplies away from farming towards industry carries political risks.

Drought and depleting water supplies have sparked unrest. Farmers in Iran's central region protested https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-security-water-crisis/water-crisis-spurs-protests-in-iran-idUSKBN1H51A5 in several cities in 2018 over water mismanagement, as rainfall dropped 25% below the average.

The plant in Firouzabad, an inland area in the parched south of the country, aimed to produce 1 million tonnes of ethylene a year. Based on figures for a similar capacity plant, that output would use more than 2 million tonnes of water a year.

The government, which worries about falling national groundwater levels, wants the $500 million plant moved to the coast where desalinated water could be used. But local officials and a senior cleric have objected and the project has stalled.

Azizollah Hashemizadeh, Firouzabad's Friday prayer leader who reports to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top authority in Iran's theocratic system, said in June the project would bring prosperity and could not be shifted.

While Khamenei has the last word in state affairs, there are a range of parallel institutions below him that often compete for influence. For example, the Revolutionary Guards, an investor in the Firouzabad plant, has a separate command structure to the conventional army and has vast industrial interests.