Analysis-Jerusalem clashes raise fears of wider conflict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henriette Chacar, Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel

By Henriette Chacar, Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - One year after events in Jerusalem led to war in Gaza, clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan are raising fears of renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with leaders on both sides warning of possible escalation.

At least 152 Palestinians were wounded when Israeli riot police entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday to disperse Palestinians who threw firecrackers and stones at them and towards a Jewish prayer area.

The Al-Aqsa compound sits on a plateau in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed. Known to Jews as Temple Mount, the area is the most sensitive in the generations-old conflict.

"Jerusalem is perhaps the number one issue that has the potential of triggering widescale violence," said Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. "We have seen that in the past."

Already strained by deadly attacks on Israelis by Palestinian assailants in the last two weeks and Israeli army killings of Palestinians in the West Bank, the atmosphere in the holy city has been heightened as Ramadan, Passover and Easter are all being marked this month.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh described the Israeli riot police actions at Al-Aqsa as a "brutal assault on worshipers during the holy month" and a dangerous omen.

At a rally in Gaza, a spokesman for the armed Islamist group Hamas, which rules the enclave, said that Israeli use of force would not go unanswered.

"We will draw the line again in defence of Jerusalem and we will launch a new era; weapons for weapons, and force will only be met by force and we will defend Jerusalem by all our might," Fawzi Barhoum said.

Last May, Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel after Hamas demanded Israeli police withdraw from Al-Aqsa and the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where a court threat to dispossess Palestinian residents had led to protests and confrontation.

In the 11-day war that followed, 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel were killed.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said authorities were working to restore calm in Jerusalem and across Israel, but were ready if the situation deteriorated.

"We are preparing for any scenario and the security forces are ready for any task," Bennett said in a statement.

WAVE OF KILLINGS

Last week, a Palestinian from a refugee camp in the West Bank town of Jenin shot dead three Israelis and wounded several more at a Tel Aviv bar. The shooting was the latest in a string of Palestinian attacks in Israeli cities that killed 14 people.

Bennett called the attacks, which were the deadliest since 2016, "a new wave of terror".

The Israeli army has killed 40 Palestinians this year in a cycle which Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israeli public opinion expert and political analyst, said could be traced to early February when Israeli forces killed three Palestinian militants in Hebron.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described that killing as "an ugly field execution".

Alongside what it considers as security measures, such as mending breaches in the barrier which separates it from the West Bank and conducting mass arrests, Israel has also relatively eased Palestinian movement from the West Bank and Gaza into Israel and Jerusalem.

"There are no restrictions on the use of force," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday, echoing Bennett. He added that Israel would allow Palestinians who "maintain the quiet" to work and celebrate Ramadan without disruptions.

Until Friday's clashes at Al-Aqsa, those relief measures had appeared to ease some Palestinian frustrations, Shikaki said.

However, the pent-up anger and grievances over Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories it captured in the 1967 war, and where Palestinians seek to establish a state, outweigh the current concessions, he added.

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, 2021 marked the highest rate of Palestinian home demolitions since 2016, according to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

In the last five years, Israel has granted just 33 building permits to Palestinians and over 16,500 building permits to Jewish settlers in the 60% of the West Bank it directly controls, according to Itay Epshtain, a humanitarian law and policy consultant, citing data disclosed by Israel's Defence Ministry.

"The whole structure that is in place, of the occupation, is violent," said Diana Buttu, a former legal advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization. "It's been decades of this, decades of daily violence, and it gets to a point where eventually it just boomerangs back onto Israel."

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar in Jaffa, Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Dominic Evans and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 152 injured

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred by rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Confrontations at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's walled Old City pose the risk of a relapse into a broader conflagration like last year's Gaza war.

  • Dozens of Palestinians wounded in clash with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque during confluence of holy days

    Dozens of Palestinians wounded in clash with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque during confluence of holy days

  • Dozens injured in clashes at al-Aqsa mosque

    Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

  • NJ drug bust nets $243K, 100-plus pounds of weed at alleged drug 'convenience store'

    Packaging for edibles at Skraptyques included a Cocoa Pebbles Krispie Bar with red-eyed Fred Flintstone, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law as the state joined a growing conservative push to restrict access. The new law marks a significant blow to abortion access in the South. Jan Crawford joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the ramifications of the law as the Supreme Court gets set to review and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • France seizes Roman Abramovich's $98 million luxury château amid crackdown on 12 of his properties, a report says

    France said it had seized 33 properties owned by Russian oligarchs — 12 of these belong to Roman Abramovich, a French ministry source reportedly said.

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dea

  • KC Chiefs Mock Draft 3.0: Staying with defense at the top (with a first-round gamble)

    This week’s mock draft by Chiefs beat writer Herbie Teope continues to prioritize defense with the team’s first two NFL Draft picks, including a pass rusher who’s coming off an injury.

  • North Korea celebrates 110th anniversary of founder's birth

    STORY: "The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un. This year's holiday marks 110 years since Kim Il Sung was born on April 15, 1912, and North Korea typically stages bigger celebrations on every fifth and tenth anniversary.State media aired live footage of the gala in Kim Il Sung square after sundown on Friday, but provided no sign of an anticipated military parade.International monitors had said commercial satellite imagery showed preparations for a military parade in the run-up to the holiday, but there was no confirmation of a parade happening as of Friday evening.

  • Legacy of Jim Crow still affects funding for public schools

    School funding inequities persist along racial and economic lines. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty ImagesNearly 70 years ago – in its 1954 Brown v. Board decision – the Supreme Court framed racial segregation as the cause of educational inequality. It did not, however, challenge the lengths to which states went to ensure the unequal funding of Black schools. Before Brown, Southern states were using segregation to signify and tangibly reinforce second-class citizenship for Black people i

  • DeSantis tells migrants on bus from Texas to DC: ‘Do not come to Florida’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued a statement on Wednesday telling migrants who were put on a bus in Texas and sent to Washington, D.C., that they should not try to travel to Florida, after some of the migrants reportedly said they hoped to make their way to Miami. “To those who have entered the…

  • Texas' New School Library Standards Push For More Scrutiny, Parental Input

    The Texas Education Agency released statewide standards Monday for how school districts should remove and prevent “obscene content” from entering Texas public school libraries. In the agency’s model policy, there is an emphasis that parents should have a role in how books are selected. The agency says that districts should make new selections readily available […]

  • Toyota aims to rev up 67-year-old Crown with SUV model, sources say

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp plans to launch a sport utility vehicle version of its Crown sedan for Japan, China and North America, three people said, revamping a car that has been a showpiece of Japan's market for nearly seven decades. The SUV - which will come in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric models - marks an attempt to bring the 67-year-old Crown more in line with market trends as consumers shy away from sedans, the people said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public. Sales of the hybrid are expected from the summer of 2023 and will include exports to China and North America, while the plug-in hybrid is intended for the domestic market, they said.

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site

    Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year. Clashes at the site last year helped spark an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Ramadan this year coincides with Passover, a major weeklong Jewish holiday beginning Friday at sundown, and Christian holy week, which culminates on Easter Sunday.

  • Zelenksyy says the world must 'be ready' for Russia to attack Ukraine with tactical nukes

    NATO has accused Russia of "nuclear saber-rattling" after the Kremlin said it would use nukes if it felt like its existence was threatened.

  • Israeli police clash with Palestinians at major holy site in Jerusalem

    Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at a major holy site in Jerusalem have left more than 152 Palestinians wounded.

  • Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Billings

    Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Billings

  • Stimulus Update: 2.1 Million Texas Schoolchildren Qualify for Fourth Round of Pandemic EBT Food Benefits

    On Apr. 12, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fourth round of federal Pandemic Electronic...

  • Clash in Jerusalem mosque leaves over 100 injured

    Israeli security forces said they entered the Aqsa mosque to remove stones and prevent violence but the Palestinians hurled rocks as Israel police fired tear gas.

  • Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise

    Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China’s biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. Shanghai is easing rules that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes after complaints they had trouble getting food. Access to Guangzhou, an industrial center of 19 million people near Hong Kong, was suspended this week.