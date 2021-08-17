Joe Biden's speech angers Washington - but will have struck a chord with war-weary Americans

Joe Biden hopes to prove to Americans that in withdrawing from Afghanistan, he has been able to do what his three predecessors could not - REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

It was a defiant Joe Biden who addressed Americans on Monday night, declaring from the White House's East Room that he stood "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

The US president had been forced to abandon his break at his presidential retreat and return to the White House to address the chaotic scenes of an overrun Kabul airport playing on repeat on cable networks.

But as he broke his days-long silence, Mr Biden insisted his decision was the "right one for America", even as he sought to blame his predecessor Donald Trump and the Afghan government for the perilous situation.

The Washington commentariat - and Mr Trump himself - were quick to note that Mr Biden focused his speech on defending his decision to withdraw rather than his administration's admitted missteps.

"POTUS made a compelling case for WHY we are leaving Afghanistan that will resonate with many. He didn’t do as well taking responsibility for HOW we got out, and the obvious failure to anticipate events," tweeted David Axelrod, Barack Obama's former senior adviser.

"The world has seen a President portraying surrender as an act of political courage, and retreat as strategic wisdom," said the Wall Street Journal's editorial board.

Mr Biden acknowledged that the Taliban's recapture of Afghanistan was “gut-wrenching” to watch. But he rejected criticism from at home and abroad as he asked: "How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not?"

The emotive argument will have struck a chord with many Americans watching at home, long weary of foreign military missions in the two decades since America's longest war began.

Mr Biden will also have made the shrewd political calculation that the chilling scenes from Kabul on Monday will be long forgotten by the time voters head to the polls in 2022.

Public opinion polling shows that Mr Biden's promise of "ending forever wars" will resonate in both Republican and Democrat heartlands, despite no American combat deaths in Afghanistan in the past 18 months.



Biden aides say it is this that is driving the president's thinking. Some in his inner circle say he has shown no sign of second-guessing that decision in the wake of the Taliban's rapid takeover.

One former Pentagon official said some members of Mr Biden's national security team had been "apoplectic" at the hasty withdrawal, but suggested many were unwilling to voice their concerns to the commander-in-chief or his top aides.

"It's a reflection of the atmosphere in which the White House is being run," the former official said.

Mr Biden doubled down on his position on Monday night, saying: "I know my decision will be criticised, but I would rather take all that criticism than pass this decision onto another president."

While the events of the past few days have left many in the US capital questioning the 78-year-old's foreign policy acumen, Mr Biden hopes to prove to Americans that in withdrawing from Afghanistan, he has been able to do what his three predecessors could not.

His swift return to Camp David on Monday suggests he feels he has done just that.