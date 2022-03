Bravo

On March 8, Scheana Shay shared a look at her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, enjoying a meal — and the Vanderpump Rules mama couldn't help but laugh. "Are you sharing with Piper?" Scheana asked in an Instagram Story video as her little one handed a fistful of food to her sister Cortney's dog. While Summer was clearly happy to share, she also appeared to enjoy plenty herself, as evidenced by the food all over her face in the most adorable way. Scheana has recently been sharing more of Summer