Analysis-S.Korea blazes new path with 'most potent' conventional missile submarine

FILE PHOTO: A South Korean soldier walks past Hyunmoo-2 and Hyunmoo-3 ballistic missiles during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek
Josh Smith
·4 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's development of a conventional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is a ground-breaking move, analysts said, with implications for North Korea, the U.S. alliance, and even the prospect of nuclear weapons in South Korea.

Last week, South Korea conducted ejection tests of the SLBM https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-tests-first-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile-yonhap-2021-09-07 from its recently launched Dosan Ahn Chang-ho KSS-III submarine, Yonhap news agency reported, showcasing a unique capability. It is the only nation to field such weapons without nuclear warheads.

Seoul says the conventionally armed missile is designed to help counter any attack by North Korea. Analysts say the unusual weapon also checks many other boxes, including reducing South Korea's reliance on the United States and providing a foundation if it ever decided to pursue a nuclear arsenal.

South Korea's ministry of defence declined to confirm the tests, but said it is pursuing upgraded missile systems to counter North Korea.

South Korea's sub-launched missile, believed to be a variant of the country's ground-based Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, with a flight range of about 500 kilometres (311 miles), is smaller than the nuclear-tipped SLBMs developed by the North.

H.I. Sutton, a specialist in military submarines, said the South's technology is more advanced, however, and called the combination of an SLBM with the submarine's quiet Air Independent Propulsion system a potential "game changer."

"In these respects it is the most potent conventionally powered and armed submarine in the world," he wrote in a report for Naval News.

South Korea's SLBM is one of a wide range of conventional missiles that the country is developing to augment its "Overwhelming Response" doctrine, said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The doctrine is an operational plan for strikes to pre-empt a North Korean attack or incapacitate its leadership in a major conflict.

"The SLBM is nominally justified in these terms, granting South Korean planners a highly survivable conventional second strike option in the face of North Korean attack; these missile systems would punish North Korea's leadership in the case of an attack on the south," he said.

Although submarine-launched ballistic missiles are usually associated with nuclear weapons, that does not mean South Korea has them or is pursuing them, he said.

"However, should the alliance with the United States fray in the future or South Korea's national defences needs drastically shift, these SLBMs would provide an immediately available foundation for a limited, survivable nuclear force," he added.

A POLITICAL ISSUE

For now it is just an academic debate, but one that has made its way into the current South Korean presidential campaign, with some conservative candidates arguing that the country should seek a nuclear deterrent either on its own or by hosting American weapons, as some NATO allies do.

The United States removed its battlefield nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991, but has continued to protect its ally under a "nuclear umbrella."

But recent years were tumultuous for the U.S.-South Korea alliance, with then-U.S. President Donald Trump pressing Seoul to pay more for the American military presence there, and even suggesting that countries, including South Korea and Japan, may need to develop their own nuclear weapons.

“It is unrealistic to prevent us from our own nuclear armament when North Korea has not given up its nuclear weapons yet," presidential candidate Yoo Seung-min said last month.

The SLBM programme doesn't appear to be part of elaborate plan to hedge toward nuclear weapons, said Joshua Pollack, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies who co-wrote a report last year warning that advances in conventional missiles in both Koreas have helped create a new pathway for a crisis.

"It simply looks like South Korea is trying to catch up with North Korea https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-southkorea-analys-idUSKBN2BM0G8," he said. "For decades, each side has been determined to show that it is more advanced and capable."

In July 2019 North Korean state media showed leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a large, newly built submarine. While North Korea did not describe the submarine's weapons, analysts said the apparent size of the vessel indicated it was designed to carry ballistic missiles.

Later that year, North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new SLBM from the sea, and in January it showcased a new SLBM design https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-politics-idUSKBN29J2YG during a military parade in Pyongyang.

One Western diplomatic source said it was likely that other countries would follow South Korea's lead.

So far the test launch has not elicited public responses from officials in North Korea, Japan, China or other nearby countries, but South Korea’s neighbours are bound to ask tough questions, Pollack said.

"The loser here is the entire region, in the throes of a multi-sided missile race https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/caught-between-china-us-asian-countries-stockpile-powerful-new-missiles-2021-07-20," he said.

(Reporting by Josh Smith. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • $10 billion U.S. battle for Britain's Morrisons heads for auction

    LONDON (Reuters) -The $10 billion takeover battle for British supermarket group Morrisons between two U.S. private equity groups looks set to be decided by a rarely used auction process. Morrisons said on Wednesday it was in talks with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Fortress Investment Group and Britain's takeover regulator about an auction to settle its future. Last month, Morrisons agreed a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) offer from CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser.

  • S.Korea planning to live 'more normally' with COVID-19 after October

    South Korea is drawing up a plan on how to live more normally with COVID-19, expecting 80% of adults to be fully vaccinated by late October, health authorities said on Wednesday. The country is in the middle of its worst wave of infections, but it has kept the number of severely ill cases under control through steadily rising vaccination rates. "We'll review measures that will allow us to live more normally, but any such switch will be implemented only when we achieve high vaccination rates and overall (COVID-19) situations stabilise," Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

  • Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

    A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said. The blast affected the lower part of the building, with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged.

  • 2 Australian ministers begin 4-nation visit ending in US

    Australia’s foreign and defense ministers are visiting Indonesia, India, South Korea and the United States to bolster economic and security relationships within the Asia-Pacific region, where tensions are rising with China. Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton left Australia on Wednesday despite pandemic restrictions which continue to make overseas travel rare for government officials.

  • Trump loses weight post-presidency, ditches spray tan for Florida sun

    Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Afghan convicted of rape in U.S. was evacuated from Afghanistan

    Ghader Heydari was convicted of felony rape in Idaho in 2010 and served part of an 18-year prison sentence before he was released and deported to Afghanistan in 2017.

  • Afghan officer rescued from Kabul starts new life in U.S.

    The dramatic rescue in Afghanistan happened under the cover of darkness. The Taliban were closing in, and Americans were running out of time to save Mohammad Khalid Wardak. The high-profile Afghan national police officer spent years working alongside the U.S. military, and after the fall of Kabul, he went on the run, moving from safe house to safe house, at one point running barefoot to avoid capture.

  • China chases 'rejuvenation' with control of tycoons, society

    An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Now, after 40 years of growth that transformed China into the world's factory but left a gulf between a wealthy elite and the poor majority, the party is promising to spread prosperity more evenly and is pressing private companies to pay for social welfare and back Beijing’s ambition to become a global technology competitor.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

    Al Drago/Bloomberg/GettyWhen he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge.“We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was the Capitol so ill-prepared for that day… and what have we done to make sure that never happens again?”More than six weeks later, and well into the official Jan. 6 committee’s own wo

  • US security reviews now extend to Chinese acquisitions never filed with government

    A little over a week ago, Magnachip Semiconductor was notified by the US Treasury Department that it had identified national security risks in the Delaware chip company's proposed US$1.4 billion sale to Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital. Soon after, the department would recommend US President Joe Biden block the deal. This new focus on "non-notified transactions" illustrates how comprehensively the US is trying to limit China's opportunities to obtain Americans' personal data and int

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • South Korea develops submarine-launched missile often used to carry nuclear warheads

    South Korean military developers reportedly conducted a successful test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, an apparent boon for the U.S. ally’s effort to offset North Korea’s arsenal of conventional and nuclear weapons.

  • Photos show how tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are making their way from Kabul to their new homes

    In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Afghans who escaped are in the middle of a long and exhausting journey to their new homes.

  • British war hero: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban

    A highly decorated British Army officer said he is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste.”

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]