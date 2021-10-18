Analysis-Lack of vaccination passport, testing threaten Japan's reopening

A visitor and moon-shaped light are reflected on a window at Sunshine City's Observatory in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elaine Lies and Rocky Swift
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Elaine Lies and Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's lack of a vaccination passport and limited testing capacity is threatening ambitions to reopen the economy at a crucial year-end period when restaurants earn up to a half of their annual revenue and travel agencies are at their busiest.

This means businesses, wary of another pandemic wave through winter, are not rehiring laid-off staff or ordering more supplies until they know more about what the reopening scheme will look like and how long they can stay open. Local authorities have been largely left to fend for themselves, creating a patchwork of rules and compliance schemes.

At stake is how quickly Japan can recapture some of the $44 billion spent by foreign tourists in 2019 and whether the estimated $53 billion in pent-up domestic spending can be unleashed to jump-start the battered economy.

If botched, the reopening could also prove costly for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who faces an election in under two weeks. His predecessor was ousted after his popularity ratings tanked due to perceptions his government bungled its COVID-19 pandemic response.

Year-end is critical for bars and restaurants in Japan, where companies organise large "forget-the-year" parties and having a meal to round off the year with business associates and friends is an important custom.

"I've always had a special event at the year-end, but I'm thinking of cancelling, because experts say a sixth wave of the coronavirus will definitely come," says Mayumi Saijo, who owns "Beer Bar Bitter" in Tokyo's trendy Kagurazaka district.

Saijo says she is nervous about ordering some $4,000 in beer from the Czech Republic after pouring out kegs due to lockdowns last year and having trouble sleeping before the latest state of emergency was lifted.

"Whatever I prepared for would cost me money," she said. "I want to avoid risk at all costs."

While her place survived earlier pandemic restrictions on opening hours, government compensation did not prevent a record 780 bars and restaurants in Japan from going bankrupt in the year through April, and another 298 since then, according to private credit firm Teikoku Databank.

"How late will restaurants be allowed to stay open? Everything depends on that - hiring people, ordering supplies," said Shigenori Ishii, an official at the Japan Food Service Association, a 75,000-member strong industry group.

PASSPORTS AND TESTS

Japan was initially criticised for a sluggish vaccination rollout that left it behind most advanced economies and made it vulnerable to a Delta variant outbreak that forced it to hold the Tokyo Olympics without spectators this summer.

Cases have since slowed to a trickle and vaccinations have caught up, enabling the government to gradually begin work on a scheme to reopen that would entail the use of vaccination certificates and COVID-19 tests.

The issue with vaccine passports is that, on top of unresolved privacy concerns, inoculations have been given by local authorities or self defence forces and a unified database does not exist.

"I think we should've prepared much, much earlier. Maybe a year ago," says Yusuke Nakamura, a geneticist and pioneer in personalised cancer treatment. "There's no standardised mechanism to provide a vaccine passport so each city is making some kind of passport, but nothing is digitised."

While the city of Tokyo has made almost no progress on the scheme, according to officials, some municipalities are going it alone.

Ishigaki Island, home to Japan's southernmost city, modified a cell phone application used for vaccine reservations to now serve as a mobile inoculation record. Tourists can show their vaccine record to get a discount card at shops and restaurants.

"If we can expand the usage to ensure peace of mind between both the shopkeepers and shoppers then Ishigaki's economy can recover," said Ishigaki City official Teruyuki Tanahara.

The problem with partially basing the reopening on COVID-19 tests is that Japan has not done mass testing - it carried out 9 times fewer tests per capita than the United States during the pandemic, Oxford University data show, and they are not readily available.

The government has said it tests in line with World Health Organization recommendations. New PM Kishida has pledged to increase testing capacity, but similar promises made by his predecessors did not bring tangible improvements.

Makoto Shimoaraiso, a cabinet official guiding the pandemic response, told Reuters the government was "experimenting what would the optimal package for instance at the soccer field or the stadium or restaurants or pubs be."

"We're going to hear from other stakeholders like private businesses and local governments as well to come up with a specific operational plan and we are trying to expedite that," said Shimoaraiso.

Back in Tokyo, Mike Grant, a co-owner of the DevilCraft chain of pizza and craft beer restaurants with 20 staff, says any scheme should be accompanied by clear enforcement rules.

"We don't mind turning people away if we were allowed to do so...and if the government would have our backs and say 'this is what science says.'"

"I think we would be sought out, if we were early to adopt a programme like that. So definitely that would be positive."

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Rocky Swift; Editing by Antoni Slodkowski and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Axel Springer fires top Bild editor after media report

    The media company Axel Springer said on Monday that it would dismiss Julian Reichelt, the editor-in-chief of Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, with immediate effect. Reichelt was on temporary leave earlier this year after admitting having affairs with women on the staff but being cleared of wrongdoing by a compliance investigation into abuse of power. Axel Springer, which bought Politico in August, said it had "gained new insights" about Reichelt's behaviour in the wake of recent press research.

  • U.S. reviews sanctions policy, warns of threat from cryptocurrencies

    President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced a set of recommendations to revamp its use of economic sanctions to make them a more effective tool of U.S. foreign policy but warned that more had to be done to protect against the threat posed by the rise of cryptocurrencies. Following a broad review launched shortly after Biden took office in January, the U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a revised framework intended to take a more surgical approach to sanctions instead of the blunt-force method favored by his predecessor, Donald Trump. The Treasury warned that countries reducing the use of the U.S. dollar and exposure to the U.S. financial system could erode the effectiveness of sanctions, while digital currencies and other technological innovations also pose a risk to the tool's success.

  • Will we be plunged into another Covid lockdown this year? Yes, say half of Britons

    Half of British adults think there will be another Covid lockdown this year, according to a new poll.

  • China’s slowing growth and massive debt threatens stock and bond investors worldwide

    The uproar surrounding China’s beleaguered Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property concern, are distracting from China’s broader debt problem and slowing economic growth. China’s overall debt was 270% of its GDP at the end of 2020, up from 247% a year earlier. Foreign debt reached US$2.4 trillion in 2020.

  • Data shows ship crossed over oil pipeline that ruptured

    A massive cargo ship that was supposed to be at anchor was buffeted by high winds during a January storm and repeatedly crossed over an undersea oil pipeline that later ruptured off the Southern California coast, according to vessel monitoring data. Federal investigators suspect that on Jan. 25 the anchor from the Panama-registered container ship MSC DANIT caught the pipe and pulled it across the seafloor, Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Tracking data analyzed by the environmental group Skytruth showed that on that date the MSC DANIT drifted several times over the pipeline that is about 100 feet (30 meters) below the surface.

  • Search for gunman who ambushed Texas deputies continues

    Law enforcement is still searching for the gunman who opened fire on three deputies in Houston. One, who had recently become a father, was killed. Janet Shamlian has the story.

  • China's economy is set to slow sharply as it grapples with the Evergrande crisis and weaker domestic demand, Barclays says

    Like other banks, Barclays has become more pessimistic about China's growth prospects as it deals with Evergrande and an energy crunch.

  • The pandemic isn't going to come to a 'hard and fast close,' doctor warns

    Even though COVID cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing over the past month, one doctor doesn’t think the pandemic is ending any time soon.

  • Baker Mayfield is not the problem. But he’s not the solution either

    The Cleveland Browns quarterback is a good player, maybe even a very good one. But he does not have the ability to put a team on his back Baker Mayfield walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Photograph: David Richard/AP The Cardinals clubbed the Browns 37-14 on the road on Sunday to move to 6-0 on the season. They now have the league’s last remaining undefeated record. For Cleveland, it was the same old nagging question: Is Baker Mayfield really good enough? This is not a lea

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Parents not happy with California student vaccine mandate protest at Capitol

    After Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, parents unhappy with the move converged at the Capitol on Monday to protest. California parents against the mandate were also expected to keep their kids home from school as part of the protest. KCRA 3's Brian Hickey reports.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Thursday violence dangerous and critical

    The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Monday that Thursday's Beirut violence was a dangerous and important event and marked a new phase in dealing with internal politics. In his first remarks since the bloodshed that marked the worst street violence in over a decade, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah lashed out at the Christian Lebanese Forces party and its head Samir Geagea, repeating accusations that they were responsible for the killing of the seven Shi'ites who died that day. The Lebanese Forces party, which has close ties to Saudi Arabia, has denied the accusation.

  • Republican resistance to Democrats' anti-gerrymandering efforts could lead to a GOP 'takeover'

    Republican resistance to Democrats' anti-gerrymandering efforts could lead to a GOP 'takeover'

  • The U.S. is playing a game of COVID denial and the financial cost to Americans is dangerously high

    Investors are convinced that the COVID pandemic is temporary and a return to normality is inevitable. As is increasingly evident, the costs of COVID and the U.S. response have profound implications for the upbeat outlook supporting elevated financial asset prices. The pandemic hit a weakened U.S. economy that has never fully recovered from 2008.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2022

    Here are the key changes to Social Security taxes and benefits that are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

  • Capitol attack panel’s message to Steve Bannon: we won’t forget about you

    Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co