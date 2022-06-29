Analysis: Latest U.S. stocks bounce tests skepticism that rally can last

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·3 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are assessing a recent U.S. stock market bounce after similar rallies have fizzled in 2022, a year that is on track for the biggest S&P 500 percentage drop in the first half of a year in over a half century.

Although the S&P 500 jumped 6.4% last week, it’s hard to blame investors for being skeptical: the benchmark index has seen three other such rebounds of at least 6% already this year, only for it to then fall below its prior low point.

Already, the rally has eroded as weak consumer confidence data contributed to a 2% decline for the S&P 500 on Tuesday. The index earlier this month confirmed the common definition of a bear market by closing down over 20% from its January record peak, and remains down about that much for the year.

“It’s on the bulls to prove that it’s not just a bear market bounce,” said Willie Delwiche, an investment strategist at market research firm All Star Charts, noting that even in last week's index rise, more stocks made 52-week lows than highs on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Many believe stocks are ripe for a snapback after this year’s brutal declines, even if it may be short-lived.

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson said earlier this week that the rally could extend as much as 7% from recent levels, but described any near-term gains as "nothing more than a bear market bounce."

He sees fair value price levels for the S&P 500, which closed at 3,821.55 on Tuesday, at 3,400-3,500, while a recession would bring "tactical price lows" to about 3,000.

"The bear market is likely not over although it may feel like it over the next few weeks as markets take the lower rates as a sign the Fed can orchestrate a soft landing and prevent a meaningful revision to earnings forecasts," Wilson wrote in a note.

Similarly, Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, said he expects the S&P 500's "countertrend rally" to rise toward the 4,000-4,100 level into the end of the quarter, "before resuming lower in the third quarter and eventually breaking below 3,500."

GRAPHIC: S&P 500 in 2022 (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkrmydmvm/Pasted%20image%201656446868127.png)

Some investors are getting more upbeat about equities.

Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, said he has been adding equity exposure to his clients' portfolios.

DeGan doubts the economy is heading into a recession within the next 18-24 months and also expects inflation to moderate by the fall, noting the recent drop in prices of commodities such as copper and lumber as one factor.

“If my understanding of how the economy is unfolding is anywhere near correct, then I think we have seen the low," DeGan said. "I am putting money to work so I guess that tells you I am pretty confident.”

History suggests the next couple weeks could be strong for stocks, as the start of second-quarter earnings season nears.

The S&P 500 has produced a median return of 2.15% in the two-weeks following June 29 over the past 20 years, according to Bespoke Investment Group. That's the best such two-week return for any point of the year over that time.

"There's not much for investors to get excited about when it comes to the equity market these days, but in our search for silver linings, the calendar is one trend that is starting to work in the market's favor," Bespoke said in a note this week.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Regardless of how long you've been investing in the stock market, this has been a challenging year. Since all three major U.S. indexes hit their respective record-closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, two of them have fallen into a bear market -- the broad-based S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite. Although a plunging stock market can be unnerving and tug on investor's emotions, double-digit percentage drawdowns in the major indexes are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    These seven companies offer an intriguing blend of niche dominance, powerful underlying operations, and bargain share prices.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

    ACER, BA, and LOB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 28, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • 3 Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy and Hold Forever

    As the 2022 bear market takes a bite out of portfolios, investors are beginning to focus more on safety and stocks that can make it through a recession. An investor's strategy in a recession is typically to focus on stocks that have less sensitivity to economic weakness. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the safest real estate investment trusts (REITs) out there.

  • $3 trillion in extra savings may push Fed rate hikes too far: Economist

    Cash on household and corporate balance sheets is higher than ever. That could make the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting job even tougher, says Apollo Global Management's chief economist.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price. Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020.

  • Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World Is Falling Today: Here's Why

    A federal grand jury in New York has issued subpoenas to each board member of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), the blank check company that has agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media startup, Truth Social. Truth Social, the Donald Trump-backed social network, aims to attract an "open, free, and honest global conversation" on its platform. This is in addition to previously disclosed investigations into the blank-check company by the SEC and Justice Department. As per the S

  • Record $82 Billion Dealmaking Spree Sees India Defy Global Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankers in India recorded their best-ever quarter for mergers and acquisitions while dealmaking elsewhere slows to a crawl.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesIndia saw $82.3 billion pe

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap dividend stocks with over 6% yield. You can skip our discussion on dividend stock investing, and go directly to read 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. According to research conducted by Fidelity, dividend stocks performed well during the inflationary periods in the past. In the 1940s […]

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks you should sell in 2022 according to billionaire Dan Loeb. If you want to skip reading about Dan Loeb’s view on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan […]

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]