Analysis: Latest U.S. stocks bounce tests skepticism that rally can last

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·3 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are assessing a recent U.S. stock market bounce after similar rallies have fizzled in 2022, a year that is on track for the biggest S&P 500 percentage drop in the first half of a year in over a half century.

Although the S&P 500 jumped 6.4% last week, it’s hard to blame investors for being skeptical: the benchmark index has seen three other such rebounds of at least 6% already this year, only for it to then fall below its prior low point.

Already, the rally has eroded as weak consumer confidence data contributed to a 2% decline for the S&P 500 on Tuesday. The index earlier this month confirmed the common definition of a bear market by closing down over 20% from its January record peak, and remains down about that much for the year.

“It’s on the bulls to prove that it’s not just a bear market bounce,” said Willie Delwiche, an investment strategist at market research firm All Star Charts, noting that even in last week's index rise, more stocks made 52-week lows than highs on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Many believe stocks are ripe for a snapback after this year’s brutal declines, even if it may be short-lived.

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson said earlier this week that the rally could extend as much as 7% from recent levels, but described any near-term gains as "nothing more than a bear market bounce."

He sees fair value price levels for the S&P 500, which closed at 3,821.55 on Tuesday, at 3,400-3,500, while a recession would bring "tactical price lows" to about 3,000.

"The bear market is likely not over although it may feel like it over the next few weeks as markets take the lower rates as a sign the Fed can orchestrate a soft landing and prevent a meaningful revision to earnings forecasts," Wilson wrote in a note.

Similarly, Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, said he expects the S&P 500's "countertrend rally" to rise toward the 4,000-4,100 level into the end of the quarter, "before resuming lower in the third quarter and eventually breaking below 3,500."

GRAPHIC: S&P 500 in 2022 (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkrmydmvm/Pasted%20image%201656446868127.png)

Some investors are getting more upbeat about equities.

Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, said he has been adding equity exposure to his clients' portfolios.

DeGan doubts the economy is heading into a recession within the next 18-24 months and also expects inflation to moderate by the fall, noting the recent drop in prices of commodities such as copper and lumber as one factor.

“If my understanding of how the economy is unfolding is anywhere near correct, then I think we have seen the low," DeGan said. "I am putting money to work so I guess that tells you I am pretty confident.”

History suggests the next couple weeks could be strong for stocks, as the start of second-quarter earnings season nears.

The S&P 500 has produced a median return of 2.15% in the two-weeks following June 29 over the past 20 years, according to Bespoke Investment Group. That's the best such two-week return for any point of the year over that time.

"There's not much for investors to get excited about when it comes to the equity market these days, but in our search for silver linings, the calendar is one trend that is starting to work in the market's favor," Bespoke said in a note this week.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • A 101-year-old former Nazi guard was just sentenced to 5 years in prison for aiding in more than 3,500 murders during the Holocaust

    The man insisted that he was a farm laborer during World War II, but the court ruled that his identity as a concentration camp guard had been proven.

  • Stocks end lower, weighed by growth stocks

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, as Wall Street approached the half-way point of a year in which the equity markets have been slammed by worries over inflation and tightening policy from the Federal Reserve.Analyst David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, said investors seem less and less convinced the Fed can avoid tipping the economy into recession as it raises rates."The chances of a recession, it's tough. You know, the Fed is going to do its best to walk the fine line in reining in inflation without trying to do too much demand destruction and cause a recession. A lot of people don't believe that they can walk that fine line, that they're going to have to do one or the other, raise rates a lot or cause a recession. And I think when faced with those two options, the Fed is going to go with recession because raising rates too much just makes paying the debt service on the national debt a little bit too expensive."The Dow finished down 0.20%. The S&P 500 ended down 0.30%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.72%.All three indexes are on course to notch two straight quarterly declines for the first time since 2015.Weakness in interest rate sensitive tech giants such as Amazon.com, Alphabet and Microsoft weighed on the S&P 500.Shares of retail trading platform Robinhood Markets surged 14% after a media report said crypto exchange FTX is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood.And, speaking of crypto, shares of Coinbase Global fell more than 10% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its shares from "buy" to "sell."

  • These companies' values soared during the pandemic. Here's how they are faring in 2022's turbulent market.

    The pandemic-era bull market drove the values of many companies to lofty heights. Here's how those star performers are faring during a much more turbulent 2022.

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians 2': Constance Wu reveals production is ‘gearing up and getting ready’ to film

    Constance Wu has finally shared a much-awaited update on the highly anticipated “Crazy Rich Asians 2,” claiming that “the wheels are moving.” Speaking to reporters while on tour to promote her Amazon Prime series “The Terminal,” in which she appears alongside “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Chris Pratt, Wu revealed that she recently spoke with producer John Pinotti about the sequel. Based on Kevin Kwan’s novels “China Rich Girlfriends” and “Rich People Problems,” the second and third installments of the movie trilogy were reportedly supposed to be filmed back-to-back in 2020 but were delayed indefinitely.

  • Tom Cruise Showcases Two Cartier Watches While Promoting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    The movie star has an appreciation for the French brand's timepieces.

  • New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun

    New York's recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally, with thin-leafed plants stretching toward the sun in farms around the state. In a novel move, New York gave 203 hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which could start by the end of the year. Popolizio is tending to a half-acre plot that will grow upward of a 1,000 plants surrounded by a tall electrified fence.

  • Data breach exposes private info of all California concealed-carry permit holders

    The California Department of Justice suffered the breach as part of the launch of an online dashboard, authorities said.

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its current headquarters for good in 2023.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Regardless of how long you've been investing in the stock market, this has been a challenging year. Since all three major U.S. indexes hit their respective record-closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, two of them have fallen into a bear market -- the broad-based S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite. Although a plunging stock market can be unnerving and tug on investor's emotions, double-digit percentage drawdowns in the major indexes are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    These seven companies offer an intriguing blend of niche dominance, powerful underlying operations, and bargain share prices.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

    ACER, BA, and LOB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 28, 2022.

  • 3 Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy and Hold Forever

    As the 2022 bear market takes a bite out of portfolios, investors are beginning to focus more on safety and stocks that can make it through a recession. An investor's strategy in a recession is typically to focus on stocks that have less sensitivity to economic weakness. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the safest real estate investment trusts (REITs) out there.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • $3 trillion in extra savings may push Fed rate hikes too far: Economist

    Cash on household and corporate balance sheets is higher than ever. That could make the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting job even tougher, says Apollo Global Management's chief economist.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Record $82 Billion Dealmaking Spree Sees India Defy Global Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankers in India recorded their best-ever quarter for mergers and acquisitions while dealmaking elsewhere slows to a crawl.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesIndia saw $82.3 billion pe

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.