Analysis-Leaderless Lebanon on slippery slope to mayhem

Shattered and scarred: Devastation from Beirut blast still visible one year on
Tom Perry and Laila Bassam
·5 min read

By Tom Perry and Laila Bassam

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's financial meltdown is dragging the country towards mayhem at a quickening pace, forcing its feuding leaders to face a choice between finally doing something about the crisis or risking yet more chaos and insecurity.

The economic collapse that has caused Lebanese mounting hardship for two years hit a crunch point this month with fuel shortages paralysing even essential services and miles-long queues forming at gas stations with little or no petrol to sell.

Scrambles for fuel have sparked anarchic scenes which the bankrupt state's security forces have struggled to contain. Soldiers have at times encountered gunfire when trying to keep order.

The country is running out of critical medicines, and the U.N. is warning of a looming water crisis, but meanwhile the ruling elite bickers over the seats in a new government.

The Shi'ite group Hezbollah's recent decision to go it alone and import Iranian fuel https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hezbollah-organised-fuel-lebanon-set-sail-group-says-2021-08-19 added a new element to the crisis.

Long part of Lebanon's ruling system, the heavily armed group designated as terrorists by the United States says it only wants to ease the shortages.

But critics say it aims to expand its already deep sway and draw Lebanon deeper into Iran's orbit, complicating the path ahead for a state hoping for Western aid and dealing another blow to its diminished authority.

The meltdown, stemming from decades of corruption in the state and unsustainable financing, has already pushed more than half of the population of some 6 million into poverty and reduced the value of the currency by 90%.

Lebanon passed a milestone on Aug. 11 when the central bank declared it could no longer finance fuel imports https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanons-aoun-summons-cbank-governor-after-decision-end-fuel-subsidy-2021-08-12 at subsidised exchange rates because its dollar reserves had been so badly depleted.

The caretaker administration then decided on Saturday to raise fuel prices. But even the new higher prices are still only a fraction of the real price, with new borrowing from the central bank until the end of September making up the difference.

Economists say the move is no solution, as it leaves open a huge incentive for smuggling and hoarding.

An eventual rise to market prices seems inevitable as dollars run out. In the meantime, a black market has flourished where gasoline is sold in plastic bottles at hugely inflated prices.

Security incidents including hijackings of fuel tanker trucks have become a daily occurrence. Last week, at least 28 people were killed in northern Lebanon when a fuel tank exploded https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/least-20-killed-lebanon-fuel-tank-explosion-mtv-news-2021-08-15 during a scramble for its gasoline.

"There are many small groups that have started to realise they can seize any tanker on the road through force," said a security official speaking anonymously. There have been at least eight incidents a day at gas stations or targeting tankers, the official said.

An international support group including France and the United States said on Friday the "fast-accelerating crisis underscores the utmost urgency of forming a government capable of taking the situation in hand".

"How much worse can it get? All we can do is pray," said Jihad Fakher Eddine after waiting for seven hours for gas.

GOVERNMENT SOON?

The state's failure was encapsulated in a public row between the president and the central bank over fuel subsidies, with the bank's governor Riad Salameh declaring that nobody was running Lebanon, where many of today's politicians were warlords in the 1975-90 civil war.

President Michel Aoun, the Maronite Christian head of state, and the Sunni Muslim Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati have yet to clinch a deal on the government to replace the administration that quit after the Beirut port blast a year ago.

The delay is over a couple of names, political sources say, more than enough to spoil the process in a system where cabinet deals are prone to being derailed by factional interests.

Alain Aoun, a senior member of the political party founded by the president and his nephew, said he believed a government would be formed soon. "The price of failure - a rapid descent into more chaos - is too high," he told Reuters.

If a government is agreed, Mikati plans to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund, which wants to see reforms including bringing public finances into order, rehabilitating the banking system and restructuring public debt.

The ruling elite believe about $860 million worth of new IMF reserves should provide some breathing space.

But reforms are vital, and some doubt whether a new government can succeed where the outgoing cabinet failed.

Elections are due next spring, to be followed by a whole new round of government formation negotiations.

"Will there be the courage to undertake these reforms? I doubt it. The policymakers seem to be interested in tiding things over and kicking the can down the road until elections next year," said Nasser Saidi, a former economy minister and central bank vice governor.

"You need immediate reforms. You need shock therapy to restore confidence," he said.

Meanwhile, if Hezbollah can deliver steady supplies of Iranian fuel, the situation will become even more complex. Its opponents say the move could expose Lebanon to U.S. sanctions.

"While what they are doing now is symbolic with this barge of diesel, it could be a starting point for something bigger," said Ghassan Hasbani, a former deputy prime minister and member of the Christian Lebanese Forces party.

"If it persists and they can carry on doing that at a larger scale, then we would be seeing a start of trying to fragment the country," he told Reuters.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that the group was not trying to replace the state and that a second Iranian fuel shipment would be sailing in the coming days.

(Additional reporting by Issam Abdallah; Editing by Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon

    The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be setting sail soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages in Lebanon. Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in and replace the state by purchasing the fuel. Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the move, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.

  • Lebanese hospitals at breaking point as everything runs out

    Air conditioners are turned off, except in operating rooms and storage units, to save on fuel. Medics scramble to find alternatives to saline solutions after the hospital ran out. The country's health sector is a casualty of the multiple crises that have plunged Lebanon into a downward spiral — a financial and economic meltdown, compounded by a complete failure of the government, runaway corruption and a pandemic that isn’t going away.

  • Bill Belichick avoids contract talk while discussing Stephon Gilmore’s injury

    Bill Belichick extensively talks about Stephon Gilmore's injury status, but nothing on his contract.

  • UK says Russia, China needed for 'moderating influence' over Taliban

    Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a "moderating influence" over the Taliban, despite a mistrust between the UK and those governments, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "We're going to have to bring in countries with a potentially moderating influence like Russia and China, however uncomfortable that is", Raab told The Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

  • Officials: Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

    Egypt closed its main border crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tensions with the territory’s militant Hamas rulers, officials said. Egyptian authorities had kept it open during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May. According to the Egyptian officials, the closure was connected to Cairo's efforts to broker a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

  • Taliban May Have Inherited ‘Hundreds’ of Missiles From Ex-Government

    WAKIL KOHSARBy Jeff SteinThe Taliban, its al Qaeda ally, and the renegade ISIS-K terror group may have inherited hundreds of deadly shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles from the fallen Afghan government’s weapons depots, experts say.The exact number of missiles and their origin, kind, age and viability are hard to come by. A 2019 report by the RAND Corp. think tank put the total at an alarming 4,500, but according to experts, that figure is unreliable, and almost certainly represents the number

  • Blinken botches Afghan president’s name in TV slip-up

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken mistakenly referred to a former president of Afghanistan on Sunday instead of the deposed leader who fled the country as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

  • Several former Notre Dame players gather after Steelers-Lions game

    So many players who once wore the gold and blue in one place.

  • 'It would be better to die under Taliban rule than face airport crush', say US embassy's 'betrayed' Afghan staff

    Afghan staff members at the US embassy in Kabul have suggested it would be "better to die under the Taliban's bullet" than face the crush of people outside the airport, according to leaked diplomatic cables.

  • Pfizer becomes first Covid vaccine to gain full FDA approval

    It is the first Covid jab to receive federal approval, and opens the door to new vaccine mandates.

  • Three talking points from the Premier League

    Chelsea strengthened their status as title challengers with a dominant display to win 2-0 at Arsenal on Sunday that saw the European champions move alongside Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

  • Venomous sea snakes may attack divers during mating season, study suggests

    Acts of aggression likely because of ‘mistaken identity during sexual interactions’, researchers write New research suggests male Olive sea snakes are more likely to attack humans during breeding season and coil around divers’ fins. Photograph: Jack Breedon/Scientific Reports/PA Highly venomous and sexually aroused sea snakes may attack human divers after confusing them with other snakes during breeding season, a new study suggests. Researchers from three Australian universities working on the s

  • USWNT star Christen Press becomes first player to sign with Angel City FC

    Christen Press is the first player to join the Angel City FC lineup as the expansion club begins building its roster ahead of its debut season in 2022.

  • Taliban claim they’ve retaken three northern districts seized by Afghan militias

    Taliban forces claim they have recaptured three districts in northern Afghanistan that had been held by local militia groups.

  • ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Says Carol and Daryl Spinoff Will Have ‘Very Different Feel’

    The Season 11 premiere of “The Walking Dead” — the very last season premiere this show will have — is now here on AMC+ and on cable. And who better to talk it over with than Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride — aka Carol and Daryl — who are easily the most senior ranking members of the cast with everybody else from season 1 either dead or, in the case of Morgan, on a different “Walking Dead” show now. “It feels weird,” McBride told me as we discussed the end of the series. “I’m not really thinkin

  • Fuel hikes mean further hardship for Lebanese

    The Lebanese government is raising gasoline prices by two-thirds, as it tries to ease crippling fuel shortages that have brought the country to a standstill.But Sunday's (August 22) step will mean yet more hardship for Lebanese, more thanhalf of whom have been pushed into poverty over the past couple of years by a financial meltdown.Which has wiped more than 90% off the value of the Lebanese pound.Lebanon's fuel crisis has brought basic services to their knees, and queuing for hours at gas stations in a daily scramble for fuel has become part of life.Hospitals, bakeries and many businesses are scaling back or shutting down as fuel runs dry.The crisis worsened this month when the central bank said it could no longer finance fuel imports at heavily subsidised rates and would switch to market rates instead. Price increases will take effect immediately, the government said in a statement.The rise does not fully lift the exchange rate for pricing fuel to the exchange rate at which the central bank will finance its imports - so the state will have to fund the gap, for now.Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is backed by Tehran, has arranged for a shipment of fuel from Iran to help ease the shortage in Lebanon.

  • Israel's COVID booster shots 'are working'

    Israel is giving some members of its population a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and it seems to be working.Health Ministry data has shown that the booster shot has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in the country.That's compared to those who have had just two doses of the vaccine.Authorities say that among the over 60s, protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses. It also offers five to six times greater protection after 10 days against serious illness and hospitalization for those in that age group.The findings were made available online on Sunday, though the full details of the study were not released.They were on par with separate statistics unveiled last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, which has been administering booster shots to try to curb the highly contagious Delta variant.Over 60s are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. They were the first group to be inoculated when the vaccine drive began in late December.Most vaccinated people who fell severely ill in Israel were over 60 and had underlying health conditions.Israel started giving over 60s third jabs at the end of July. But last week, it dropped the age of eligibility for a booster to 40, and included pregnant women, teachers and health care workers below that age. Third doses are given only to those who received their second shot at least five months ago.Around 1.5 million people out of the country's 9.3 million population have taken a third jab as of Monday.

  • Outcry over Tanzania leader's 'flat-chested' women footballers remark

    Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has come under fire for remarks about women footballers having "flat chests" and suggesting they would not be attractive candidates for marriage.

  • Geno Atkins has free-agent visit with Seattle Seahawks

    Geno Atkins has free-agent visit with #Seahawks:

  • Legendary Mk 4 Supra Race Car Barn Find

    This is an incredible resurrection.