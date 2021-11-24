Analysis-Made in Canada: Factories see silver lining in supply chain woes

A worker assembles bullet fairings for the Global 7500 aircraft at Bombardier facility in Montreal Quebec
Allison Lampert and Julie Gordon
·4 min read

By Allison Lampert and Julie Gordon

(Reuters) - Global shipping and supply chain bottlenecks are encouraging Canadian firms to bring production back home, but some companies would have to absorb higher costs and build expertise in certain sectors for local manufacturing to pick up pace.

While carefully knitted global supply chains helped sectors from fashion https://www.reuters.com/article/benetton-reshoring-idCNL8N2QQ3N0 to autos cut costs and boost margins in recent decades, COVID-19 has eroded those advantages and exposed weaknesses like shortages of semiconductor chips.

In Canada, supply chain woes, recent rail and weather disruptions, along with pressure to source ethically and locally to lower emissions, are leading companies to buy closer to home or produce in-house, executives say.

Even before storms and Canada's recent floods stranded two of its containers at the Port of Vancouver, Toronto-based Progress Luv2Pak was looking for more Canadian and U.S. suppliers due to soaring shipping costs and delays.

"In some cases, the value of the goods in the container are less than the freight,” said Ben Hertzman, president of Luv2Pak, which supplies shopping bags and other packaging for retailers.

He said about half of Luv2Pak's seven-member buying team now focuses on North American sourcing, up from one part-time position just a few months ago, even though the company often gets better pricing and quality for products offshore.

Canadian manufacturing activity rose to a seven-month high in October, according to IHS Markit. Although it is too early to tell whether reshoring contributed to this rise, economists say companies are taking concrete steps toward buying local, unlike during earlier crises.

"This time around there's not just talk of it, there's actually action," said Peter Hall, chief economist for Export Development Canada.

That's driving cautious optimism that reshoring could bolster Canada's manufacturing sector, which according to Statistics Canada data, has been in steady decline since the late 1990s.

Quebec's investment arm recently launched its first "buy local" campaign aimed at companies and supply chains.

"The number of calls our 'Buy Quebec' team gets from companies each week is probably around 10 times higher than what it was even three months ago," said Stephane Drouin, an executive with Investissement Quebec.

Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said in an interview he is pitching the advantages of North American-based supply to U.S. automakers like Tesla as the resource-rich province targets batteries for electric vehicles as a sector where it wants to compete globally.

Montreal-area furniture maker Artopex, which already sources mostly in Canada, is taking steps to make some components in-house that it once purchased in Asia due to delays and higher shipping costs, Chief Executive Daniel Pelletier said.

"It's a major problem to not be able to have certainty over the timing of deliveries."

Montreal-based business jet maker Bombardier has already brought aerostructure work in-house from North American suppliers outside its home province of Quebec and is looking at further reshoring opportunities, a spokesperson said.

Bombardier saw fewer production delays and improved quality after it repatriated work, such as the machining of stringers used in aircraft wings from a U.S. supplier, spokesperson Marie-Andree Charron said.

But policymakers warn reshoring is a "two-way-street" that risks hurting business if American producers eschew Canadians for U.S. suppliers.

"Firms in Canada may relocate production from offshore to Canada," said Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri last week. "But other producers, for example the United States, may bring production from Canada back to the United States.”

Another challenge is a lack of expertise that would prevent Canada from quickly developing industries like semi-conductor chips, despite a global shortage.

"The auto industry is being held hostage by Taiwan and Korea," Jerry Dias, the president of the country's largest private sector union, Unifor.

Companies, however, like Luv2Pak see the benefits of local sourcing, given the uncertainty of imports.

“It would just be so nice to settle into some good supply lines that don’t have to come over an ocean,” Hertzman said.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Denny Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID vaccines of the future might be pills or nasal sprays

    As vaccine makers pursue the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines, some are working to develop products that wouldn't require a shot.Why it matters: Delivering a vaccine through a pill or a nasal spray could make them much easier to administer, especially in places where distribution is challenging — or even for people who just don't like needles.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: San Francisco-based biotech Vaxart is working on a COVID v

  • Elizabeth Holmes admits doctoring lab reports with pharma company logos

    Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the witness stand Tuesday, confirming key aspects of the prosecutor’s allegations behind the 11

  • Biden Releases Sour Crude That’s Out of Favor With U.S. Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s move to unleash supplies from U.S. petroleum reserves will flood the market with sour crude that refiners are currently shunning. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanSour crudes are heavy

  • Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • U.S. wants more oil, but OPEC+ can't turn on the tap much harder

    U.S. pressure on OPEC+ to pump more oil and cool red-hot crude prices has shone a spotlight on a relatively new problem for the producer group: it doesn't have much extra capacity to hike output faster, even if it wanted to. Yet OPEC+ can't even hit those goals. Production by OPEC+ was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), raising the prospect of a tight market and high oil prices for longer.

  • Cheap Gas: How Come Costco & Walmart Have Such Low Prices on Gas?

    President Joe Biden's decision to release part of the nation's strategic oil reserves should lead to lower gasoline prices across the country, but it might take a couple of weeks to do so. In the...

  • Biden is risking an oil-price war

    Biden wants cheaper fill-ups for American drivers, but oil-producing nations want prices to go up.

  • Mike Lindell Finally Reveals His Supreme Court Complaint, And Critics Have Notes

    The plaintiff on the MyPillow magnate's Supreme Court complaint was listed as "[Insert your state]."

  • Coal-fired power plants to close after new wastewater rule

    Climate change isn’t what’s driving some U.S. coal-fired power plants to shut down. Dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply with more stringent federal wastewater guidelines, according to state regulatory filings, as the industry continues moving away from the planet-warming fossil fuel to make electricity. The new wastewater rule requires power plants to clean coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into streams and rivers.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Hanging on By a Thread

    Natural gas markets have fallen again during the day on Monday but have also turned around to show signs of life at the previous uptrend line. In that sense, we are hanging on by a thread.

  • Warren Questions U.S. Gas Producers on Exports Ahead of Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is asking the CEOs of nearly a dozen of the nation’s top natural gas producers why so much of the heating fuel is being exported heading into winter as Americans face rising utility bills. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid Resi

  • State filings detail construction work at Tesla's $1.1B factory east of Austin

    New state filings provide some additional info about the scope and progress of construction at the electric vehicle plant Tesla is building in Travis County. CEO Elon Musk has long said production will begin by the end of '21 — and these documents suggest that timeline is still intact.

  • Two lawyers who challenged 2020 election ordered to pay Dominion, Facebook, others

    A federal judge in Colorado on Monday ordered two lawyers who brought an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results to pay more than $186,000 to cover the legal fees of the groups they sued, including Facebook (now Meta) and Dominion Voting Systems.Driving the news: Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said the lawsuit "has been used to manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest." He added that the two lawyers, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, "should ha

  • The Simplest Way to Boost Your Retirement Income by 8% in Only a Year

    Having a generous income in retirement is crucial to enjoying your later years. For most retirees, this income comes from savings and from Social Security. The good news is, there's a really simple way to raise the income Social Security provides by 8% -- and you can do it in just one year's time.

  • For the third time in one month, Southern California ports delayed doling out millions of dollars in fines for lingering shipping containers

    Shipping companies have warned that the extra costs which will top $100 million per day a week past the grace period will be passed on to customers.

  • Will Biden administration releasing 50 million barrels of oil lower gas prices? Don’t hold your breath

    The national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.40 as of Tuesday --- more than a $1 increase from a year ago, according to AAA.

  • US sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition

    The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, arguing that allowing the deal would harm competition and consumers. It comes about eight months after U.S. Sugar announced it reached an agreement to acquire the Imperial Sugar Company, one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation. The lawsuit is the latest example of the Justice Department’s approach to aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust law that officials say is aimed at ensuring a fair and competitive market.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Forming a Descending Wedge?

    The natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as it looks like we are trying to form some type of descending wedge. If that is the case, it could signal that the buyers are ready to try to push to the upside again.

  • 2 lawyers who tried to challenge 2020 election results were ordered by judge to pay $187,000 as they 'should have known better'

    Attorneys Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker neglected their ethical duty in filing the "fantastical" case over the 2020 election, the judge said.

  • The End of Supply Chain Issues Is Coming, Just Not in Time for the Holidays

    Global supply chain troubles are finally beginning to show signs of easing, but retail executives are saying that they don't expect operations to return to normal until next year. Strong consumer...