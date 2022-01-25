Analysis-A metaverse with Chinese characteristics is a clean and compliant metaverse

Eduardo Baptista
·5 min read

By Eduardo Baptista

BEIJING (Reuters) - How will China's metaverse evolve? Look to the letter "c". Clean, censored, compliant and crypto-less is the view from experts.

The descriptions point to the long shadow thrown by Chinese authorities who have already intimated they will have a heavy regulatory hand in how it will develop - a shadow some China metaverse advocates fear will stunt its growth.

From Microsoft's $69 billion plan to buy Activision to Facebook changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc, much of the tech world is leaping to build what many expect will be the next generation of the internet: immersive virtual worlds that replicate many aspects of real life.

Experts say China's metaverse efforts lag countries such as the United States and South Korea, citing less investment by domestic tech giants. Industry-leading products like Meta's Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets are banned in China and the slow development of attractive domestically made VR headsets has meant China has yet to see a VR platform or metaverse gain significant popularity.

But interest has begun to surge. In the past year, more than 1,000 companies including heavyweights such as Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd have applied for around 10,000 metaverse-related trademarks, according to business tracking firm Tianyancha.

Baidu broke new ground in December with the launch of "XiRang", described as China's first metaverse platform though it has been widely panned for not offering a high-level immersive experience. Baidu says its app is a work in progress.

Start-ups too are seeing more investment. In the three months to end-November, more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) was invested in metaverse-related ventures, far more than the 2.1 billion yuan of investment that China's VR and related industries attracted for all of 2020, according to Sino Global, a crypto venture capital firm focused on China.

"Investors and venture capital managers who hadn't talked to me in years were suddenly messaging - asking if I want to go for a meal and talk. They all want to talk metaverse," said Beijing-based Pan Bohang whose startup plans to launch a VR social gaming platform.

A REGULATED REALM

Experts say the infancy of China's metaverse allows Beijing plenty of room to co-opt its development, particularly since the current metaverse buzz has coincided with an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on tech and other industries.

"Traditional Chinese internet businesses developed first and were then regulated. Industries like the metaverse will be regulated as they are built," said Du Zhengping, head of the state-backed China Mobile Communications Association's metaverse industry committee which was formed in October.

But China's authoritarian approach is at odds with how the metaverse is developing in other parts of the world where users are attracted to new ways of expressing themselves, and it will stifle growth, says Eloi Gerard, a VR entrepreneur who worked in China for 10 years before recently moving to Los Angeles.

"The metaverse is already a place where you have religious groups, LGBT movements, gathering all around the world and using the virtual world to share ideas, this is what people are doing on VRChat right now…it is crazy progressive and liberal," he said, referring to a popular San Francisco-based VR platform.

"The idea of the metaverse is that one moves between virtual worlds...this goes immediately against the idea of one party, one voice, one vision."

Experts also note that gaming - considered the gateway technology to the metaverse - is tightly regulated in China.

Games must be approved by the government and while battle games are allowed, strong violent content such as the depiction of blood and dead bodies is banned, as is anything that can be construed as obscene. As part of their recent regulatory crackdown, authorities have also sought to rein in gaming by minors as well as excessive adulation of celebrities and money.

Gaming giants such as Tencent and NetEase Inc have been quick to state publicly that they will comply with any rules while developing metaverse offerings.

THE GOVERNMENT'S REACH

The long arm of the government looks set to be duly felt in other ways too. An influential app, Xuexi Qiangguo, which is required reading for many Communist Party cadres, published an article in November that said the metaverse should be used to improve the quality of mandatory ideological education classes for school children.

At a January meeting of Beijing's municipal political advisory body which discussed the metaverse's development, proposals included a registration system for metaverse communities aimed at preventing them from influencing wider public opinion and causing economic or financial shocks, according to a state media report.

And while crypto currencies have become a defining feature of many Western metaverse worlds - they are notably absent in China's metaverse as they have been banned by Beijing. Instead,the manifold forms of Chinese digital payment already in use, like the central government's digital yuan, will likely take their place.

Despite the many probable restrictions, some entrepreneurs say China's metaverse will flourish simply because of Chinese consumers' willingness to try new forms of online entertainment.

Nikk Mitchell, whose company is in talks about metaverse projects based on Chinese stories that will play up elements such as Chinese calligraphy and traditional costumes, is one such believer, noting progress in domestic VR glasses and content.

When Chinese consumers are ready to give this metaverse-related tech another shot, "then there will be mass adoption at a level that I don’t think will happen in the West nearly as quick," he said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Additional reporting by Yingzhi Yang; Editing by Brenda Goh and Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese influencer’s ‘SIMP’ NFT collection reaches over $5M trading volume in less than 2 weeks

    A Chinese influencer’s non-fungible token (NFT) project has reached a trading volume of 2,300 ether (around $5.5 million) less than two weeks after its launch. Singapore-based Yuqing Irene Zhao, 28, created the IreneDAO collection based on a sticker pack she made for her Telegram community, reported Cointelegraph. The IreneDAO collection, which was launched on NFT marketplace OpenSea on Jan. 14, features 1,106 NFT images of the crypto influencer in different poses with crypto slang such as “gm,” “wen Binance” and “yes ser.”

  • IMF urges El Salvador to end bitcoin’s legal tender status as the crypto loses half of its value since November

    The International Monetary Fund’s executive board urges El Salvador to narrow the scope of its Bitcoin law by terminating the cryptocurrency’s legal tender status, as bitcoin lost half of its value from its record high in November.

  • Flying car wins airworthiness certification

    AirCar is issued a certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies That Could Soar 1,000% (or More) by 2025

    In 2015, Ethereum became the world's first programmable blockchain, a decentralized platform on which developers can build self-executing computer programs (i.e., smart contracts). As a result, Ethereum's price has skyrocketed 569,000% since hitting a low in October 2015, and it currently commands a market value of about $292 billion. Network congestion has translated into slower speeds and higher fees -- in fact, transaction fees have spike 280% in the last year alone.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2022

    Several cryptocurrencies are emerging to take on the king of the hill, Bitcoin. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) trading price rose 408% in 2021. Investors like Ethereum as a viable competitor to Bitcoin because of its faster transaction speeds and its large ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), which are programs that run on blockchains.

  • Grayscale Adds 25 Digital Assets to Its 'Under Consideration' List, Including DeFi, Metaverse Projects

    The updated list of cryptocurrencies includes Axie Infinity, Yield Guild Games and Algorand.

  • Shady Network of Fake Mossad Job Sites Targets Iranian Spies

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe headhunters at VIP Human Solutions have a unique pitch for those working in sensitive security jobs in Hezbollah and the Assad regime: Come work for us in Israel.Underneath a picture of the Israeli flag and a contact number with an Israeli country code, VIP Human Solutions’ website advertises itself as the “VIP center for recruitment of the most distinguished in the military and security services of Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon” th

  • Fantom Transactions Surpass Ethereum as Users Look to Farm Yields

    Over 1.2 million transactions were recorded on the emerging layer 1 blockchain on Monday, data showed.

  • AT&T is rolling out multi-gig fiber internet to more than 70 cities

    In order to provide easier access to faster internet, AT&T is rolling out new multi-gigabit fiber plans that start as low as $110 a month.

  • Tornado Cash Co-Founder Says the Mixer Protocol Is Unstoppable

    Roman Semenov says the Tornado Cash protocol is designed so that a third-party can’t control it.

  • Can Solana Bounce Back After a Brutal Week?

    Most crypto denominations have fallen sharply over the past week, but yet another prolonged outage makes Solana vulnerable as a platform.

  • Fantom Becomes Third-Largest DeFi Protocol by Value Locked

    The value locked on DeFi-centric projects built on Fantom has surged 52% in the past week.

  • Homeland Security warns that Russia could launch cyberattack against US

    A DHS bulletin warns Russia could launch a cyberattack against U.S. targets due to Washington’s response to its potential invasion of Ukraine

  • OpenSea Bug Allows Attackers to Get Massive Discount on Popular NFTs

    The bug was spotted as early as December 2021.

  • Buying Bitcoin Anonymously (More or Less)

    Looking for legal ways to buy BTC or other cryptocurrencies without attaching your name to it? Here are some options.

  • DHS warns of Russian cyberattack on US if it responds to Ukraine invasion

    As tensions rise in the standoff over Ukraine, the Department of Homeland Security has warned that the U.S. response to a possible Russian invasion could result in a cyberattack launched against the U.S. by the Russian government or its proxies. "We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it perceived a US or NATO response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine threatened its long-term national security," a DHS Intelligence and Analysis bulletin sent to law enforcement agencies around the country and obtained by ABC News said.

  • DHS warns Russia could launch cyberattack on US

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning that Russia may pursue a cyberattack against the U.S. as tensions escalate over Moscow's buildup of forces near the border with Ukraine.The DHS bulletin, dated Sunday, outlined that Russia could launch such an attack if it perceived any U.S. or NATO response to be a threat to its own national security."We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it...

  • DHS says U.S. on "heightened alert" for Russian cyberattack

    "Russia's threshold for conducting disruptive or destructive cyber attacks in the Homeland probably remains very high," a new Homeland Security bulletin warns.

  • Capito: I want to hear your broadband stories

    As we begin 2022, I wanted to share with you a key priority of mine in the U.S. Senate, and also, ask for your help.

  • Rethinking the longevity of cryptocurrency’s pay-for-processing model

    The pay-for-processing business model has always been a largely unquestioned mainstay within the cryptocurrency landscape. Since the inception of digital assets, investors, developers and enthusiasts have been subjected to paying a processing or “miner” fee on top of the cost of the actual token purchased. In April 2021, the average cost of sending bitcoin reached an all-time high of $59, surpassing its peak in December 2017, when the average transaction fees skyrocketed to $52.