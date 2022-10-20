Analysis-Method or madness? Berlusconi's Russia stance hurts Meloni and Italy

4
Angelo Amante
·3 min read

By Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pro-Russia statements are likely to complicate Giorgia Meloni's efforts to establish international credibility for the government she is set to lead, analysts say.

Berlusconi is a long-time friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and this week reiterated his sympathy for him, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of triggering the war.

Berlusconi's views on the war and affection for Putin are especially sensitive given that a senior member of his Forza Italia party, Antonio Tajani, is widely expected to become foreign minister in a government led by Giorgia Meloni.

Nathalie Tocci, head of Italy's Institute for International Affairs (IAI), said Berlusconi's comments on Putin were a blow to Meloni, who already faces international scepticism as she prepares to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two.

"The government starts with an uphill road, and this issue has made the climb a little steeper. But this doesn't mean the mountain cannot be climbed," Tocci told Reuters.

Berlusconi's leaked comments were made this week at a meeting with lawmakers from Forza Italia, part of the conservative alliance that will form the next government after winning general elections on Sept. 25.

Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party, has strongly defended Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February and has supported Western sanctions against Moscow.

Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to the post-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI) and has expressed eurosceptic views in the past. Meloni progressively assumed a pro-European approach and pledged full support to NATO during her election campaign, seeking to build trust among international partners.

CABINET POSTS

Berlusconi is currently negotiating key government jobs with Meloni and the rightist League party, whose leader Matteo Salvini also expressed his admiration for Putin in the past.

Disputes over cabinet posts have sparked tension between the 86-year-old Berlusconi and Meloni and some politicians think he wants to hobble the incoming government, expected to be installed next week, because Forza Italia is the junior partner.

"In Berlusconi's mind, the fact that he is not able to call the shots is a personal outrage," Osvaldo Napoli, a long-time Forza Italia lawmaker who left the party last year, told Reuters.

Berlusconi's pro-Putin remarks came in front of dozens of Forza Italia lawmakers and Napoli believed the risk of information being leaked to the press was obviously high.

On Wednesday, after a second audio file with Berlusconi's comments was leaked, Meloni issued a statement saying any party that disagreed with her line on Italy being part of Europe and siding with NATO should not join the government.

Some analysts believe there is no clear strategy behind Berlusconi's comments and that they could backfire and even jeopardise Tajani's chances of becoming foreign minister.

Giovanni Orsina, a politics professor at Rome's Luiss university said Berlusconi has demolished his own argument that Forza Italia can be a moderating influence on the government.

"It is hard to imagine that this is rational because Berlusconi and his party are the first to be damaged ... I wonder if setting fire to your house to set fire to neighbouring houses can be considered a rational method," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Keith Weir and William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi over Putin ties

    Italy's presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, issued a stark warning to Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday that he risked losing influence in any new government over his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as she asserted a strong pro-NATO, pro-European position about Russia's war in Ukraine. “Italy will never be the weak link of the West with us in government,” Meloni said in a statement late Wednesday.

  • Italy’s Berlusconi Blames Zelenskiy for Russia’s Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi told lawmakers that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin into an endless war, according to audio obtained by an Italian newswire, despite a preponderance of evidence to the contrary.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink

  • Colombian President Petro’s Approval Rating Dips to 46%

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s approval rating dropped to 46% in October from 56% in August, his first two months in office, as concern about the nation’s economy mount.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcom

  • NBU keeps its key policy rate unchanged at 25% per annum

    The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Oct. 20 decided to keep its key policy rate at 25% per annum.

  • Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi

    ReutersROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was caught on audio tape admitting that despite criticizing Putin after the invasion began, he accepted a birthday present from him on his 86th birthday on Sept. 29. “I have re

  • Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on sanctions on 3,600 Russian individuals and companies

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Oct. 19 approved a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against more than 3,600 Russian individuals and companies.

  • Berlusconi blames Zelenskyy for war in Ukraine

    Former Italian PM and leader of Forza Italia political party Silvio Berlusconi criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and blamed him for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in an audio recording, published by Italian news outlet LaPresse on Oct. 19.

  • U.S. raised concerns with Saudis over detention of U.S. citizen

    STORY: Saudi Arabia in early October handed a 16-year prison sentence to Saudi-American Saad Ibrahim Almadi, the Washington Post reported late on Monday, over his tweets critical of the Saudi government.Almadi was charged with "harboring a terrorist ideology, trying to destabilize the Kingdom, as well as supporting and funding terrorism," the Post reported. He was also handed a 16-year travel ban.Speaking at a press briefing, Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel confirmed Almadi's detention and said Washington first raised its concerns with Riyadh in December 2021, as soon as it was made aware of the arrest.He did not say what Almadi was charged with.

  • State Department cites ‘abundant evidence’ Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine

    U.S. officials say they have “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian-built drones in its months-long conflict with neighboring Ukraine. In a statement late Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S., along with its British and French allies, raised the issue of Iran’s transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia during a…

  • New Italy government will be pro-NATO, pro-Europe, says Meloni

    ROME (Reuters) -Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy's next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be pro-NATO and fully a part of Europe. Her uncompromising statement came after her conservative ally Silvio Berlusconi reiterated his sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of triggering the war. In a sharply worded declaration, Meloni said any party that disagreed with her foreign policy line should not join the government, which is set to take office next week.

  • How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger

    By Matt Villano It’s a difficult fact: Hunger is everywhere. According to the most recent United Nations estimates, between 720 and 811 million people went hungry in 2020. The organization’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report indicates that high costs and low affordability also mean billions of individuals around the … The post How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger appeared first on BGR.

  • Family: Saudis sentence American citizen to 16 years over tweets

    An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison, over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday.

  • Rupee reverses from record low to edge higher; RBI likely intervened

    The Indian rupee slipped to a record low versus the U.S. currency on Thursday, before recovering to end the session higher as the Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars to support the sliding local unit. The RBI's intervention this time was quite "aggressive", according to a trader at a private bank. The RBI's intervention in recent sessions has been through forward dollar, rather than spot, sales.

  • Putin's vodka gift to Berlusconi flouts Russia sanctions - EU Commission

    Former prime minister Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is set to be a member of Italy's new coalition government, caused controversy this week when he said he was back in touch with Putin and had recently exchanged "sweet letters" with him. "For my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter," Berlusconi, who turned 86 last month, told his lower house lawmakers, according to the audio issued by news agency LaPresse.

  • Berlusconi says Russia’s Putin gifted him vodka, ‘sweet’ letters for his birthday

    Italy's LaPresse news agency published what it said were comments by Berlusconi, 86, to his center-right Forza Italia lawmakers during a meeting this week in the lower Chamber of Deputies.

  • Democrats are failing across the board. All signs point to a red wave on Election Day.

    History, the economy and other trends are working against Democrats. Will that result in a surging Republican tide come November midterms? Probably.

  • Mexico activists file Hague case over disappearances

    Mexican activists filed a criminal complaint Wednesday at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, arguing authorities cooperated with or allowed drug cartels to abduct people who were never seen again. The case involves hundreds of people who disappeared in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz between 2010 and 2016. The International Federation for Human Rights filed the complaint on behalf of activist groups that have helped locate hundreds of clandestine graves in Veracruz.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Fired Missile Near RAF Jet in September

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians were warned of rolling blackouts because of damage to the country’s power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks this month, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged people to use as little electricity as possible. Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for H

  • US Capitol Police arrest man with weapons in his van, was there to 'deliver documents' to SCOTUS: officials

    A Georgia man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly parked a van with weapons inside of it near the Supreme Court building, according to police.

  • Paris restaurant manager forced to eat his words after kicking out two Ukrainian women, praising Putin

    A restaurant manager in Paris has been forced to eat his words after he expelled two Ukrainian women clients with the words “Viva Poutine” (long live Putin).