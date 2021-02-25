Analysis: Micro-cap stock surge shows investor risk taking, GameStop effect

A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some of the biggest winners on U.S. stock exchanges so far this year have been their smallest members, partly fueled by the GameStop effect, but their gains could be particularly vulnerable if investors get skittish about equities.

The Russell Microcap index, whose components have a median market value of about $350 million, has climbed 26% nearly two months into 2021. That gain tops the 4.5% rise for the large-cap S&P 500, whose components' median market value is about $28 billion, and the performance of benchmark small- and mid-cap stock indexes.

The micro-cap gauge ceded some gains during volatility earlier this week while other indexes held up better. With relatively few shares available to be traded, micro-cap stocks favored by individual investors could be hit hard in a downturn.

“Because they are retail oriented, they are probably going to be a little more vulnerable with the risk-off days versus the risk-on days,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services.

Shares of smaller U.S.-based companies, which tend to rely more on domestic business, are generally benefiting from hopes for a rebounding U.S. economy fueled by widespread vaccinations. That economic optimism also lifted micro-cap stocks, according to investors, after the group long underperformed until last year.

A "speculative fever," as one investor put it, symbolized in wild swings of GameStop Corp shares, also could be fueling micro caps.

GameStop shares doubled on Wednesday, lifting their year-to-date gain to over 380% and the video game chain's market value to $6.4 billion. That puts GameStop, whose shares are in the iShares Micro-Cap ETF, above the value of some S&P 500 companies.

There has been a "fundamental basis" supporting micro caps' strong performance, said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital. But, he added, "historically you would say that is one of the riskier parts of the market and the fact that it has moved so aggressively ... is emblematic of high risk appetite.”

More than 80% of the components of the iShares Micro-Cap ETF had posted gains in 2021 as of Tuesday, against over 60% of those in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, according to Refintiv data.

Among stocks on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, those that started the year with market values of less than $500 million were up an average 34%, triple the gain of those above $500 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Big micro-cap gains this year include a 177% rise for shares of Esports Entertainment Group and a 178% surge for Energous Corp, a wireless charging company.

"The speculative fever is out there," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management, which has run a micro-cap fund for over 20 years. As long as that persists, he said, "it’s good for this class of stocks that are speculative in their nature."

Since Pfizer's breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine news in early November, the Russell Microcap index has soared 54% against a nearly 12% rise for the S&P 500.

Until then, the micro-cap index had fallen 2% in 2020 against the S&P 500's nearly 9% rise, after lagging the S&P in the prior three years.

“You are coming out of this incredibly long period of historic underperformance going into the pandemic,” Kuby said. “One could argue after that period of underperformance, a lot of them had gotten very inexpensive.”

Small-cap funds, which include micro caps, have seen nearly $23 billion in net inflows starting in November after six months of outflows, according to Lipper data.

“They are cheap stocks, they are getting fund flows, they fit some of the themes that I think people are interested in,” said Steven DeSanctis, equity strategist at Jefferies.

Investors noted that money flowing to micro-cap stocks can create outsized moves because they have relatively few shares available to be traded. Micro-cap stocks have an average free float of about 29 million shares compared with an average of about 600 million shares for S&P 500 stocks, according to Refinitiv data.

“Micro caps are particularly unpredictable," said Joel Schneider, deputy head of portfolio management at Dimensional, "but they do go through periods of very strong performance.”

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Megan Davies and Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Morocco set to legalise cannabis production for medical use

    Morocco plans to allow the farming, export and domestic sale of cannabis for medical and industrial use, the government said on Thursday, a move it hopes will help impoverished farmers in the Rif mountains amid a growing legal global market for the drug. Past attempts to legalise cannabis farming in Morocco have failed, but the co-ruling PJD party, the largest in parliament, dropped its opposition after the U.N. drug agency removed the plant from its list of most tightly controlled narcotic drugs. The bill, which the cabinet is expected to approve next week, aims to improve farmers' incomes, protect them from drug traffickers who now control the trade in cannabis and gain access to the booming legal international market for the drug.

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine deemed "safe and effective" by the FDA

    The FDA confirms the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective. The single-dose vaccine could receive emergency approval as early as Friday. If authorized, the Biden administration could ship up to 4 million doses by next week. CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports on the latest information, then infectious disease specialist Dr. Uzma Syed joins CBSN with analysis.

  • It's getting harder for Cabinet picks to get confirmed, data analysis shows

    Data: Chamberlain, 2020, "United States of America Cabinet Appointments Dataset" Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIt's harder now for presidents to win Senate confirmation for their Cabinet picks, an Axios data analysis of votes for and against nominees found. Why it matters: It's not just Neera Tanden. The trend is a product of growing polarization, rougher political discourse and slimming Senate majorities, experts say. It means some of the nation's most vital federal agencies go without a leader and the legislative authority that comes with one. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Not only are there more votes cast against presidential Cabinet nominees than in the past, but President Trump received no unanimous consent votes or voice votes for his nominees, which tend to indicate broad bipartisan support.President Obama had 19 such votes and President Bush had 23. This year, the process is also taking longer. President Biden's nominees have been confirmed at a much slower pace than past presidents: There are now seven confirmed Cabinet members in addition to the director of national intelligence and U.N. ambassador.By Feb. 24, 2017, Trump had nine Cabinet nominees confirmed. At the same time in 2009, Obama had 12. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The night KKK attacked Charlie’s Place, Myrtle Beach’s melting pot during segregation

    The Sun News spoke with multiple people who lived through the KKK attack at Charlie’s Place and still live in the neighborhood. Here’s what they had to share.

  • Here We Go Again: GameStop, 10 Most Shorted Stocks Back In Play

    Thought the GameStop stock mania was game over? You need to pay attention to Reddit again as the stocks are topping the S&P 500 again.

  • GameStop Reignites Meme Stock Frenzy With $5.9 Billion Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. soared Thursday as retail investors revived the surge in Reddit-favorite stocks, pushing it to reap $5.9 billion in market value over two days.The video-game retailer rose as much as 85% to $170.01 in New York, its highest since Feb. 1, as trading volume soared. Among other favorites of traders populating Reddit forums, AMC Entertainment Inc. advanced 13% after gaining 59% in the first three days of the week, while Koss Corp. surged 64%. Nokia Oyj, also a favorite of the meme crowd, climbed 7.4% in Europe. The meteoric rally in some Reddit-promoted stocks triggered volatility halts in GameStop, Koss and Express Inc.The surge was initially spurred by a final-hour rally on Wednesday that brought GameStop its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. The activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility.GameStop shares trimmed gains to 23% to $112.98 as of 9:48 a.m. in New York, triggering its third trading halt for volaility of the day. With more than 23 million shares changing hands within the first 15 minutes of the session, the stock was on pace for its most active day since it peaked last month.Reddit’s hold on early trading was notable with GameStop, movie-theater operator AMC, cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. and apparel company Naked Brand Group Ltd. the four most active stocks that trade for more than $1.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies Wednesday. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.According to Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, the sudden surge in GameStop late Wednesday might have been triggered by a tweet from Cohen, who posted a picture of a McDonald’s Corp. ice cream at 1:57 p.m. New York time, about two hours before the U.S. cash equity close.“Does it signal Cohen will fix the company the way McDonald’s finally fixed its ice cream machines?,” Wilson wrote in a note. “Or could it be even more cryptic and related to a new website that tells you in real time whether your local McDonald’s has a functioning ice cream machine? Who knows, stranger things have happened. It looks like the Reddit crowd are at it again.”Read more: How ‘Flows Before Pros’ Has Disrupted Stock Markets: QuickTakeGameStop’s rally triggered gains for the SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund. The ETF, which has historically been a barometer for chains like Macy’s Inc. and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., rose as much as 4.3% Thursday morning after surging the most since Jan. 29 on Wednesday.(Updates with analyst comment in eighth and ninth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Soaring U.S. 5-Year, Real Yields Sound Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed 10 basis points to minus 0.69% on Thursday, surpassing a high of minus 0.75% set days after the U.S. presidential election in November. Nominal yields also soared, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries reaching 1.49%, the highest in a year. Its 30-year counterpart hit a similar milestone, climbing rapidly above 2.30%. And the 5-year yield exceeded 0.75%, an inflection point that is seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.It’s been a frenetic week for bonds globally, with yields climbing to levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery, and whether stimulus will feed into ever higher prices.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity HedgingAdding to the bond rout are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThursday’s selloff in Treasuries was led by the 5-year sector, a space of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market because the yield in that sector is around a level that could trigger more pain. Earlier this week, tepid demand in a $61 billion auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the yield curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a sell-off in the region, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared from the rout, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Clear DisquietEconomic leaders the world over are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers FretElsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens. Emerging-market investors, meanwhile, are fixated on where short-end U.S. yields go, which could test market resilience there.The latest leg of the bond selloff was rippling through equity markets. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.9% in New York morning trading. “You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Adds 5-year yield, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden scraps Trump’s ban on green card applicants entering the US

    The freeze "harms industries in the United States that utilise talent from around the world," Biden acknowledged.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

    The U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general faulted "weaknesses" in U.S. government certification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people, according to a report released Wednesday. The 63-page report said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not have a complete understanding of a Boeing Co safety system tied to both crashes and said "much work remains" to address outstanding issues. Boeing said it has "undertaken significant changes to reinforce our safety practices, and we have already made progress" on recommendations outlined in the report.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • Indian stocks set for new record highs, but correction likely: Reuters poll

    The Indian stock market will surge over the coming year to record highs on solid economic recovery expectations, according to equity strategists polled by Reuters, who said a correction was also likely within the next six months. A well-received union budget and a strong recovery in corporate earnings boosted the benchmark BSE Sensex Index to an all-time high of 52,516.76 on Feb. 16. Still, the Feb. 12-23 Reuters poll of 34 equity strategists predicted the Sensex index would rise nearly 3.2% to 52,400 by mid-2021 from Wednesday's close of 50,781.69, but below the all-time record high.

  • McDonald's enters the chicken sandwich wars, challenging Popeye's crown in crowded field

    The battlefield in the chicken sandwich wars just got that much bigger, with McDonald's officially leaping into the fray.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their COVID-19 vaccine in new trial

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus. They are also in talks with regulatory authorities about testing a vaccine modified to protect specifically against the highly transmissible new variant found in South Africa and elsewhere, known as B.1.351, as a second arm of the same study. The companies believe their current two-dose vaccine will work against the South African variant as well as one found in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

  • Tanzania announces new Covid-19 measures under mounting pressure

    Tanzania has finally acknowledged the presence of Covid-19 in the country, and introduced new measures to prevent its spread.

  • How Institutions Will Take Crypto Mainstream

    If bitcoin is anti-establishment, what happens when the establishment joins the party?

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Have Australians fallen out of love with Sydney and Melbourne?

    Figures show Australians are moving out of the large cities in search of a better quality of life.