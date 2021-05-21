Analysis: In Mideast turmoil, Palestinians find rare unity

  • Palestinians run from sound grenades thrown by Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock in the al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, Friday, May 21, 202, as a cease-fire took effect between Hamas and Israel after a 11-day war. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • People walk by a residential building covers with Israeli flags after last week it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ramat Gan, central Israel, Friday, May 21, 2021. A cease-fire took effect early Friday after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that was ignited by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A Palestinian demonstrator throws back a teargas canister during clashes with Israeli forces at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Smoke rises following Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
  • Palestinian demonstrators throws stones during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Israeli police clears Palestinians from the plaza in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, Friday, May 21, 202, as aa cease-fire took effect between Hamas and Israel after 11-day war. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • An Israeli soldier sits on top of a tank at a staging ground near the border with Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Friday, May 21, 2021. A cease-fire took effect early Friday after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that was ignited by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • A man walks his dog in the town of Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, May 21, 2021, after a cease-fire took effect between Hamas and Israel. The 11-day war between Israel and Hamas left more than 200 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Maya Alerruzzo)
  • Arina Klochkov, 7, right, and her sister Zoya visit their damaged home after last week it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Friday, May 21, 2021. A cease-fire took effect early Friday after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that was ignited by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Palestinian demonstrators throws stones during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • People inspect the rubble of destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • Arina Klochkov, 7, right, and her sister Zoya visit their damaged home after last week it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Friday, May 21, 2021. A cease-fire took effect early Friday after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that was ignited by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Palestinians run from sound bombs thrown by Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, Friday, May 21, 202, as aa cease-fire took effect between Hamas and Israel after 11-day war. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Relatives of Hoda Al-Khozondar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, react as mourners carry her body out of the family home, during her funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud)
  • People gather near the rubble of destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • A child looks at the damaged room of his family apartment after by Israeli airstrikes near a residential building, in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • A Palestinian man sits on a damaged car following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Heavy airstrikes pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • A Jewish student places his tefillin on his head during morning prayer in the synagogue of the Maoz Military Preparation Program after it was damaged by fire during overnight clashes in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, Israel, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
  • Israeli riot police tries to block a Jewish right-wing man as clashes erupted between Arabs, police and Jews, in the mixed town of Lod, central Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. As rockets from Gaza streaked overhead, Arabs and Jews fought each other on the streets below. Rioters torched vehicles, a restaurant and a synagogue in one of the worst spasms of communal violence that Israel has seen in years. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
  • A Jewish student prays in the synagogue of the Maoz Military Preparation Program after it was damaged by fire during overnight clashes in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, Israel, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
1 / 20

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Palestinians run from sound grenades thrown by Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock in the al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, Friday, May 21, 202, as a cease-fire took effect between Hamas and Israel after a 11-day war. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
JOSEPH KRAUSS
·6 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over the past weeks, as stun grenades echoed off Jerusalem's walls, rockets streaked out of Gaza, West Bank protesters burned tires and Israeli cities erupted in violence, the frail boundaries separating Israel and the Palestinians seemed to vanish in smoke and flames.

Israelis saw the chaos ripple out of Jerusalem, not only igniting another Gaza war, but days of ethnic violence in mixed cities they had long held up as models of coexistence, bringing the conflict home in ways unseen since the 2000 Palestinian uprising.

But Palestinians, whether in blockaded Gaza, the occupied West Bank, annexed east Jerusalem or Israel itself made a striking show of unity after decades of forced separation. And the porous frontiers between Israel and the lands it occupied in 1967 — so central to decades of failed peace efforts — seemed to disappear.

On Tuesday, Palestinians from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River observed a general strike, not only against the Gaza war but other aspects of Israeli rule. Protesters from Lebanon and Jordan, both home to large numbers of Palestinian refugees, stormed border fences.

“It highlighted the common destiny," said Nijmeh Ali, a Palestinian academic and activist who is a citizen of Israel. "Palestinians are leading their struggle against one regime. It’s using different policies of control, but it’s the same apartheid system.”

There's always been a certain degree of solidarity among Palestinians, she said, but a new generation is coordinating activities online and sharing videos from across Israel and the occupied territories, further binding them together in a shared struggle.

Israel’s leaders blame the unrest on Hamas, which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and is branded a terrorist group by Western countries. They say the Islamic militants seized on protests in Jerusalem to incite war and unrest across the region.

“It’s a great success for Hamas, but I’m not sure that it has to do with the popularity of Hamas,” said Ofer Shelah, a former parliament member from a centrist party. “Something like this, when it happens, it ignites fumes that have already been there.”

Still, he said grievances within Israel's Arab community and the conflict with the Palestinians are “two different stories." He noted that before the fighting broke out a small Arab party was poised to play a key role in forming the next Israeli government.

Over the years, Palestinian citizens of Israel, while facing discrimination in many aspects of their lives, have also made inroads in others, building successful careers in law, academia, entertainment and medicine.

The peace process launched in the early 1990s was based on the idea that a century-old territorial dispute between Jews and Arabs could be resolved by dividing the land along the armistice lines from the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. The state of Palestine would include most of east Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, lands Israel captured in a later war, in 1967.

But even with the cajoling of five U.S. presidents and much of the international community, the two sides were never able to reach an agreement or resolve the power imbalance favoring Israel. The last substantive talks broke down more than a decade ago.

And lines which were always arbitrary faded away.

Jewish settlers — who never wanted to divide the land to begin with — pushed into east Jerusalem and the West Bank, and their supporters came to dominate Israeli politics. Today, there are more than 700,000 settlers in both territories, the vast majority living in built-up residential areas connected to Israeli cities by rapidly expanding highways.

The Palestinian Authority, once seen as a state-in-waiting, has only limited autonomy in scattered enclaves making up less than 40% of the occupied West Bank. Its close security ties with Israel, and its decision last month to cancel the first elections in 15 years, have led many Palestinians to view it as an extension of the occupation.

If the West Bank is looking more like Israel, the opposite is also true.

Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up 20% of the population, face widespread discrimination, especially when it comes to land and housing. Israel has spent decades establishing new communities on lands seized in 1948 that are intended for Jewish "settlement" — a descriptor used by Israelis and Palestinians alike.

In recent years, Jews with close ties to the settler movement have moved into predominantly Arab neighborhoods, not only in east Jerusalem, where they are trying to evict dozens of Palestinian families, but in mixed cities across Israel. Palestinians have cited that as one of the underlying causes of the recent ethnic violence. The Jews say they have the right to live anywhere in their country.

When the riots broke out, Israel redeployed hundreds of paramilitary Border Police — normally used to quell violent demonstrations in the West Bank — into its own cities.

Some of Israel's traditional allies are taking notice, with left-leaning Americans increasingly drawing parallels to racial injustice in the United States.

"For years, most of the world, including liberals and progressives, believed that there was a good democratic Israel that was separate from a bad, Israeli-run apartheid regime in the occupied territories," says Nathan Thrall, a writer living in Jerusalem who authored a book about the conflict. “That argument is collapsing before our eyes.”

That leaves Gaza, from which Israel withdrew all its troops and settlers in 2005, and where Hamas seized power from the Palestinian Authority two years later. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars in a little over a decade, and Israelis routinely speak of the territory as though it is a hostile neighboring country.

But more than half of the 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza are the descendants of refugees who fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel in 1948. Israel controls Gaza's airspace, coastal waters, population registry and commercial crossings.

All of this together, according the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem and the New York-based Human Rights Watch, amounts to a single apartheid regime in which the roughly 7 million Jews living between the river and the sea dominate the roughly 7 million Palestinians — just in different ways depending on where they live.

Israel adamantly rejects the apartheid label and bristles at talk of a single state, which it views as an assault on its very legitimacy, even though its political system is dominated by leaders opposed to Palestinian independence.

Tareq Baconi, an analyst with the Crisis Group, an international think tank, says the question of whether there should be one or two states has been rendered largely irrelevant.

“Partition was something Palestinians and Israelis tried to do, backed by the international community, and it failed," Baconi said.

“There might be some form of partition in the future. Who knows? Right now... the issue is that the single state that controls these territories is constitutionally committed only to Jews, not to Palestinians," he said.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Joseph Krauss has reported from across the Middle East, including Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt and Iraq, since 2004. He joined The Associated Press in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/josephkrauss.

Recommended Stories

  • George Floyd death: How US police are trying to win back trust

    A year after George Floyd's death, it's not just civilians who'll be reflecting on what happened.

  • Israel says it has destroyed more than 60 miles of a vast Hamas tunnel network called the 'Metro'

    The Israeli military said in a video that it neutralized a significant portion of the vast network of tunnels built beneath Gaza.

  • 'A lousy hand of cards': How Biden navigated his first foreign policy crisis

    The president's approach to the conflict was driven by a singular goal: End the violence as soon as possible so he could train his focus back onto his domestic agenda.

  • Pakistanis rally in support of Palestinians

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, people waved Palestinian flags and placards that read "All unite to free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel" at the rallies, many organised by Islamic groups, in a number of cities across the country including Islamabad and Karachi. The bomb blast, which also wounded 13 people, occurred in the city of Chaman in the province of Balochistan near the Afghan border, the region's police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters by telephone.

  • 5 of the most inexplicable UFO sightings

    Are we alone in the universe? These sighting suggest we may not be

  • Marvel's Kevin Feige Admits Backlash to Tilda Swinton's Doctor Strange Casting Was a ‘Wake Up Call'

    Kevin Feige addresses Tilda Swinton’s controversial casting as The Ancient One in 2016’s Doctor Strange

  • Exclusive: White House meets with The Asian American Foundation

    President Biden, Vice President Harris and other White House officials met this afternoon with members of the The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a newly formed philanthropic group aimed at fighting racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Violent attacks against Asians — lighting victims on fire, stabbings, stompings, assaults with hammers — have continued to rise this year even with more national attention.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: President Biden today signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which directs law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism and track specific crimes for more data collection. However, dozens of organizations opposed the legislation, arguing the directive "relies on anti-Black law enforcement" and ignores violence by police.In attendance at today's meeting were Deputy Assistant to the President and AAPI Senior Liaison Erika Moritsugu, White House Public Engagement Director Cedric Richmond and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.Sonal Shah, president of TAAF, and members of the group's board discussed with the White House how they plan to distribute the funds across three goals — education, data and research, and fighting back against AAPI hate.TAAF Advisory Council members Lisa Ling and Daniel Dae Kim, representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, MacArthur Foundation and other TAAF partners attended virtually.Meanwhile, TAAF also says it has now raised over $1 billion in total philanthropic contributions, representing an additional $750 million in the two weeks since its launch. The big picture: The U.S. has a long history of anti-Asian racism dating back centuries and of leaving out Asian American history from school programs and textbooks. An 1854 California Supreme Court ruling barred Asian people from testifying in court against a white person. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was the first major law targeting specific immigrants.During a press conference Tuesday, Congresswoman Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, acknowledged the work that President Biden's administration has done, but also said she would like to "see every level of government issue an apology for the Chinese Exclusion Act."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Japan's new Aegis ships to cost at least 900 billion yen-Asahi

    Japan's new Aegis missile-defence ships are expected to cost at least 900 billion yen ($8.27 billion), more than double the cost of two planned ground-based sites that the country cancelled last year, the Asahi newspaper reported. Government ministers, who have yet to provide a cost estimate for the Aegis ships, may face questions in parliament about the expense, the newspaper said, without saying where it obtained the information. A source with knowledge of the ship proposal told Reuters in October that Japan may have to spend twice as much and wait up to three years longer to deploy new Aegis ships than if it had stuck with the ground-based plan.

  • Putin threatens to 'knock out the teeth' of foreign aggressors

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would "knock out the teeth" of any power that tried to take a chunk of Russia's territory. The Russian leader, in televised remarks during a virtual meeting with senior officials, cited what he said were foreign remarks questioning Russia's control of energy-rich Siberia. A similar comment has been attributed in Russia to a former U.S. secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, although she has denied making it.

  • Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Daughter Carys' Graduation: We're 'So Proud'

    "We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!" Michael Douglas captioned a Friday Instagram post celebrating Carys' academic achievement

  • Here's how much each Tesla will set you back after the latest price hike

    Tesla has raised its prices several times in just the last few months. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • Demi Lovato Is ‘California Sober’ After Drug Overdose In 2018

    Here’s what that means—and why it works for the singer.

  • Israel-Gaza: For some, a ceasefire won't matter

    Hamas is saying that they expect a ceasefire to halt the conflict sweeping Israel and the Palestinian territories within days.And an Egypt security source says both sides have agreed to one in principle, working now on the details - Egypt being one of the central countries trying to find a diplomatic end to it all.But for one Israeli family, it doesn't matter. Albina Ben Dakon, from southern Israel, says a rocket from Gaza tore through their home, wounding her father."I don't want a ceasefire, because I know what this will lead to. This isn't the first ceasefire. We've had so many ceasefires like that, and it always happens again. I don't think this ceasefire will help anything, because -- in conclusion -- we're here in the south. And the Israeli communities surrounding Gaza, we're the main victims. We get these 'raindrops' of rockets. Though it's true that recently, and in the past few days, the whole country got hit with rockets... just like we always do."On the other side of the border in Gaza, Majed Jaber feels the same. He was wounded in an Israeli air strike."It hit our neighbor's house, Abu Khalil Isleem, who works here in Shifa hospital, who has nothing to do with anything, nor do we. Why is this, we do not understand. What we demand is no ceasefire, or anything. We either all die or all live and that's it."Any ceasefire is unlikely to address the long-running issues that sparked this conflict. Israel says it will stop only when it's reached its objectives.Meanwhile, in Washington a number of congressional Democrats have introduced two bills which, if passed, would block a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The proposed legislation is unlikely to gain any traction however, as past arms deals have had wide bipartisan support. The bills would be a symbolic statement.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Players at the PGA Championship are literally aiming at the fans on the 18th hole because a quirk in the rules backfired

    The 18th tee box at Kiawah is daunting, but some of the best players in the world have found a way to attack the hole - aim at the fans.

  • Prison officers charged following Epstein suicide to avoid jail time in deal with federal prosecutors

    Prosecutors had claimed that prison officers were sleeping, browsing the Internet when Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Pro-Trump Republican trying to oust Cheney says he got his girlfriend pregnant when she was 14: ‘It was like Romeo and Juliet’

    Admission met with outrage and accusations of statutory rape