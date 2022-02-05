Analysis: As Mideast wars encroach on UAE, US gets drawn in

JON GAMBRELL
·5 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The wars of the wider Middle East that long surrounded the United Arab Emirates now have encroached into daily life in this U.S.-allied nation, threatening to draw America further into a region inflamed by tensions with Iran.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched missile and drone attacks since January targeting the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms home to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and the skyscrapers and beaches of Dubai. American forces at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, home to some 2,000 U.S. troops, twice have opened fire with their own Patriot missiles to help intercept the air assaults by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The two incidents represent the first time since 2003 that the U.S. has fired the Patriot in combat — a nearly 20-year span. It also comes after the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and its declared end to the American combat mission in Iraq.

Though overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis, the U.S. now says it is committing more advanced fighter jets to the Emirates, as well as sending the USS Cole on a mission there. This spillover of Yemen's yearslong war into the UAE puts American troops in the crosshairs of the Houthi attacks — and raises the risk of a regional escalation at a crucial moment of talks in Vienna to potentially restore Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

The Emirates since its founding in 1971 has been an otherwise safe corner of the Mideast. During the bloody 1980s war between Iran and Iraq, Dubai's massive Jebel Ali port repaired ships damaged in the so-called Tanker War. The 1991 Gulf War saw Kuwaitis flee into the Emirates and gave birth to the close military ties America has with the country today.

The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that followed again saw Dubai take in the money and families of wealthy émigrés. But the Emirates always seemed to remain out of bounds amid its neighbors' wars. Part of that came from the centrist foreign policy of its founders whose oil wealth built cities from the sand, the other from its economic importance. Dubai, for instance, has been a major trade outlet for Iran even as it faced cycles of international sanctions.

Under Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's crown prince and the country's de facto ruler since 2014, the Emirates has taken a much more muscular approach. Nowhere is that more evident than in Yemen, where it joined a Saudi-led coalition in 2015 in support of the country's exiled government against the Houthis.

It largely withdrew its ground forces from the conflict in 2019 as the war stalemated and the coalition faced widespread international criticism for airstrikes killing civilians. But in recent weeks, Emirati-backed Yemeni militias made major advances in the war, sparking the Houthi counterattacks deep into the Emirates.

Now, wedged between sunny commodities reports and morning banter, state-owned Dubai talk radio opens newscasts with the latest attacks. A new message in some commercial segments urges the public not to share “rumors” — a reminder of how this autocratic nation that already tightly restricts speech has criminalized sharing any videos showing an attack or missile interception.

The U.S. State Department has urged Americans to “reconsider travel due to the threat of missile or drone attacks.” The British Foreign Office starkly warned Wednesday that “further attacks are very likely.” France meanwhile will send Rafale fighter jets based in the UAE on “surveillance, detection and interception missions if necessary,” French ambassador Xavier Chatel said.

Yet bars and hotels in Dubai remain busy as the city-state welcomes travelers and business after conducting a major vaccination campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But keeping business going requires the UAE to remain safe for all. State-linked media has praised the country's armed forces and air defense corps. And the Emirates has invested heavily in that defense. It uses both the Patriot missile and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which it acquired at a cost of over $1 billion.

The Emirates used the THAAD in two interceptions, the first time the system has ever been fired in combat, said Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command. The U.S. announced a possible $65 million sale of parts for HAWK, Patriot and THAAD missile systems to the UAE on Thursday.

However, the Patriot missiles visible on the outskirts of Dubai simply have pointed north for years toward Iran, seen by Sheikh Mohammed as its greatest threat. The attacks from the Houthis have come from the southwest. And on Wednesday, the UAE’s military acknowledged intercepting drones claimed to have been launched by a shadowy group that earlier conducted an attack targeting a palace in Saudi Arabia from Iraq.

That widens the area that needs to be protected by air defenses, putting an additional burden on them and risking the chance that a complex attack could break through.

Such an attack could be catastrophic, like a 2019 assault that saw cruise missiles and drones successfully penetrate Saudi Arabia and strike the heart of its oil industry in Abqaiq. That attack temporarily halved the kingdom's production and spiked global energy prices by the biggest percentage since the 1991 Gulf War.

While the Houthis claimed the Abqaiq attack, the U.S., Saudi Arabia and analysts blamed Iran. U.N. experts similarly said it was “unlikely” the Houthis carried out the assault, though Tehran denied being involved.

Already, the Houthis have described Al-Dhafra Air Base, home to a major American presence, as a legitimate target. Any attack harming U.S. troops likely would bring a response from Washington, even with President Joe Biden hoping to refocus on China and Russia. And a promised deployment of the Cole and the advanced fighter jets means more American equipment soon will be in the Emirates.

“They’re going to demonstrate ... our commitment to our Emirati partners but also to be prepared to deal with very real threats that the Emiratis are under,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday. “And quite frankly, it’s not just the Emiratis, it’s our people there at Al-Dhafra too.”

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Jon Gambrell, the news director for the Gulf and Iran for The Associated Press, has reported from each of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iran and other locations across the world since joining the AP in 2006. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Red Flags for Meta Platforms' Future

    Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) stock price plunged 23% to its lowest levels since July 2020 after it released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. Meta's revenue rose 20% year over year to $33.67 billion, which beat expectations by $230 million. For the first quarter of 2022, Meta expects its revenue to grow just 3%-11% year over year.

  • French president, German chancellor to visit Russia, Ukraine as tensions rise

    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are both traveling to Russia as Western powers look to hold off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.Macron will visit Moscow on Monday and Kyiv on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. France has been pushing for diplomatic talks to solve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, but has sent troops to Romania. Scholz will travel to Moscow on Feb. 15 and will go to Kyiv on Feb...

  • CSU basketball overcomes second-half collapse, beats San Diego State in final seconds on Roddy's game winner

    The CSU men's basketball team took down San Diego State in front of a sold out crowd Friday to end a mini two-game losing streak.

  • U.S. Officials Reveal Russian Plan to Stage Fake Attack to Justify Ukraine Invasion but Show No Evidence

    State Department and Defense Department officials described the elaborate ruse but declined — while addressing skeptical reporters who cited past intelligence failures — to explain their sources

  • Rayan: Huge effort to rescue boy stuck in well grips Morocco

    The five-year-old boy, Rayan, fell into a well while playing in the Moroccan town of Tamorot.

  • Video shows clash between reporter and State Department spokesman irate at request to prove US claims about Russia fake-video plot

    The US accused Russia of planning a fake propaganda video involving actors and corpses to drum up support for invading Ukraine.

  • Head of ISIS terror group dead after overnight raid in Syria

    President Biden announced that the global leader of the ISIS terrorist group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, is dead after reportedly detonating a bomb during a U.S. counterterrorism operation in northwest Syria. CBS News' Debra Alfarone has more and then CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett from the Pentagon to discuss how the operation was conducted.

  • Chinese dissident Ai voices criticism as Winter Games open

    The dissident Chinese architect behind the Beijing stadium hosting Friday’s opening ceremony of the Winter Games has scoffed at the head of the U.N. health agency, saying China should award him “a gold medal” for not asking hard questions about its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ai Weiwei, possibly China’s best-known dissident, aired criticism of Beijing’s human rights record and response to the pandemic, in an interview with The Associated Press Friday, in which he also took aim at World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

  • After eight years of war, Ukraine's army a tougher prospect

    Ukraine says its military has benefited from the influx of foreign weaponry that has bolstered the military's Soviet-era stockpile

  • Scientists race to gather winter data on warming Great Lakes

    What's happening in the Great Lakes during those long, frigid months when they're often covered partially or completely with ice? “We've been ignoring winter on the Great Lakes for so long,” said Ted Ozersky, a lake biologist with the University of Minnesota Duluth, who announced the “Winter Grab” expedition Thursday. Crews from more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian universities and government agencies will make their way onto frozen sections of lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior during the week of Feb. 14.

  • Alabama schools official reports complaints of Black History Month as teaching critical race theory

    An Alabama schools official on Wednesday told lawmakers preparing to take up bills associated with critical race theory (CRT) that state residents are confused as to what the theory actually means.Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey told members of the state House Education Policy Committee that people have voiced complaints about CRT teachings in schools, but investigations from state officials that follow found no evidence of such lessons,...

  • US special forces kill ISIS leader in Syria raid, Biden says

    Special forces carried out an overnight raid in Syria that killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, or ISIS, President Biden said.

  • Erdogan says Turkey, Israel can jointly bring gas to Europe -media

    Turkey and Israel can work together to carry Israeli natural gas to Europe and the two countries will discuss energy cooperation during talks next month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday. Ties have remained tense since with Ankara condemning Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its policy toward Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the militant Palestinian group Hamas which rules Gaza. However, Turkey has been working to repair its strained ties with regional powers as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020.

  • EXPLAINER: Ukraine not joining NATO so why does Putin worry?

    At the core of the Ukraine crisis is a puzzle: Why would Russian President Vladimir Putin push Europe to the brink of war to demand the West not do something that it has no plan to do anyway? Russia says NATO, the American-led alliance that has on its hands the biggest European crisis in decades, must never offer membership to Ukraine, which gained independence as the Soviet Union broke apart about 30 years ago. Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO, but the alliance is not about to offer an invitation, due in part to Ukraine's official corruption, shortcomings in its defense establishment, and its lack of control over its international borders.

  • Ime Udoka addresses Jaylen Brown's All-Star snub

    Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka addressed Jaylen Brown being passed over for a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star squad.

  • Turkey and Ukraine to coproduce TB2 drones

    Ukrainian Defence Minister Olesii Reznikov told reporters in Kyiv that the coproduction compound would also include a training center where Ukrainian pilots would be trained.

  • Russell Wilson crushes competition in Pro Bowl precision passing event

    Watch No. 3 do his thing.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Inside US raid that killed ISIS leader: 'Incredibly complex,' on same scale as bin Laden operation

    The U.S. Special Operations counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Thursday that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was "long planned," and on the level and scale of the U.S. operation to take out Usama bin Laden in 2011, senior administration officials told Fox News.

  • Pence gives bombshell speech that Trump was ‘wrong.’ But now comes the hard part | Editorial

    Former Vice President Mike Pence finally, finally, finally said what needed to be said.