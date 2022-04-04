Analysis - Most banks narrow UK gender pay gaps, UBS, Deutsche Bank go into reverse

FILE PHOTO: The Canary Wharf business district is seen at dusk in London
Iain Withers and Carolyn Cohn
·3 min read

By Iain Withers and Carolyn Cohn

LONDON (Reuters) - Major British financial companies collectively narrowed their gender pay gaps last year, but some went into reverse gear, including UBS and Deutsche Bank, a Reuters analysis found.

Companies in Britain with more than 250 employees have been required to publish the difference between the pay and bonuses of their male and female employees since 2017. They had an April 4 deadline this year for disclosures up to April 2021.

Several financial companies this year also published voluntary ethnicity pay data - some, including UBS, Aviva and M&G, for the first time. Where the companies further broke down the data by ethnic group, Black staff suffered the biggest pay discrepancies.

The gender pay exercise has cast a poor light on the country's financial services, which are critical to the British economy but also one of its most unequal sectors.

Reuters collated pay gap data from 21 major financial institutions. It showed an average mean gender pay gap of 32.1% - slightly more than 1% narrower than the previous year's average.

Despite the improvement, the gap is much wider than the average for all UK employers, which stood at 14.9% in the year to April 2020.

"Given how important the sector is to the UK, it would be far better if financial services were leading rather than lagging," said Ann Francke, CEO of the Chartered Management Institute.

Pay gaps at some of the British arms of large global investment banks remain stubbornly large, which the institutions blame on men being over-represented at senior levels.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs International once again accounted for the industry's widest gender pay gap among the firms surveyed, with men working for the bank in Britain on average getting 51.3% more in pay per hour than women.

This was down marginally on 51.8% the previous year.

"I assure you that while progress may at times seem slow, our diversity and inclusion agenda remains front and centre," Richard Gnodde, CEO of the unit, told staff in a memo on Monday.

Deutsche Bank and UBS both lost ground, with their gaps widening by around 1% respectively to 33.4% and 29%.

Deutsche Bank said it was targeting having at least 35% of senior roles held by women by 2025, while UBS said progress would not be linear, but it expected to meet its goals over the medium to long term.

Insurer Admiral was the only financial firm surveyed by Reuters to have a pay gap below the UK average, at 14.4%, although this widened from 12.8% prior.

The analysis also included Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Standard Chartered, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, PGMS (a Phoenix unit), abrdn, Schroder Investment Management, St James's Place, Legal & General and Prudential.

ETHNICITY PAY GAPS

Several of those surveyed also voluntarily disclosed ethnicity pay gap figures for the year to April 2021, reflecting an increased focus on racial inequality in the industry in recent years.

Four companies - UBS, NatWest, Lloyds and M&G - showed ethnic minority staff were paid less on average than white colleagues.

Aviva showed the reverse, while HSBC and Barclays' data showed close to parity.

However, both HSBC and Barclays provided a further breakdown that showed Black employees on average earned significantly less than other ethnic groups.

Barclays said the bank's Black employees had a 19.2% gap, while HSBC said the gap was 22.9%.

Both Barclays and HSBC said the figures reflected under-representation of Black staff at senior levels and that they had adopted policies to try to address this.

The government has come under pressure from equality campaigners to make ethnicity pay gap reporting mandatory for companies.

"Mandating gender reporting took us from thirty to thousands of employers paying attention to inequality - people of colour deserve the same focus," said Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of women's rights group the Fawcett Society.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Disney unveils opening date for new Epcot coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

    Tourists to Walt Disney World will be able to make a secondary trip to the planet Xandar from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on May 27. A new YouTube video sharing a teaser video shows the planet Xandar's Nova Corps outpost on Earth — in the Epcot theme park's new pavilion, of course — is in danger and the message is received by the Guardians.

  • Dimon Calls for More Sanctions on Russia, Expresses Pity for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called for ratcheting up sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and said the Federal Reserve may ultimately raise interest rates more than the market expects.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible E

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Judge appointed by WA Gov. Inslee rules capital gains income tax unconstitutional

    The Internal Revenue Service and every other state in the country says a capital gains tax is an income tax | Guest Opinion

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • 100,000 Additional Public Servants Will Have Their Student Loan Debt Canceled Because of This Policy Change

    You can add another 100,000-plus names to the list of student loan borrowers who will have their debt forgiven, following policy fixes made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. See:...

  • Warren Buffett's Secret to Getting Rich Is Simpler Than You Think

    Warren Buffett is an investing legend. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is a self-made man who was born in the teeth of the Great Depression, and his fortune is the product of brilliance, patience, and time. Buffett's most famous quote is probably the one telling investors to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Form an LLC for Real Estate Investing

    An LLC allows investors to buy and own real estate while protecting themselves from personal liability. This guide breaks down how and when to form an LLC.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Should You Put Money Into a CD? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

    The money you have earmarked for your emergency fund should absolutely sit in a savings account. The upside of opening a CD is getting to enjoy a higher interest rate on your money than what a savings account is likely to pay you. In fact, CDs have one big shortcoming that makes them a poor place for your money in the long run, according to financial guru Dave Ramsey.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $5,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    If I were beginning with $5,000, I'd choose a single investment with a history of delivering steady returns.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.