Analysis-Musk's new Twitter funding could draw TikTok-like U.S. scrutiny

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Echo Wang
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

By Echo Wang

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's decision to accept some foreign investors as part of his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc runs the risk of inviting the kind of regulatory scrutiny over U.S. national security that social media peer TikTok faced, legal experts say.

Musk disclosed on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange founded by Chinese native Changpeng Zhao, were part of a group of investors that will help him fund the acquisition of Twitter.

This could give the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) an opening to scrutinize the deal for potential national security risks, six regulatory lawyers not involved in the transaction and interviewed by Reuters said. CFIUS is a panel of government agencies and departments that reviews mergers and acquisitions for potential threats to U.S. security.

"To the extent that Musk's proposed acquisition of Twitter includes foreign investment, it very well could fall under CFIUS jurisdiction," said Chris Griner, chair of law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP's national security practice.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department, which chairs CFIUS, declined to comment on whether the national security panel planned to scrutinize Musk's Twitter deal.

Spokespeople for Musk, bin Talal, Qatar and Binance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Former President Donald Trump's administration turned to CFIUS in 2020 in a bid to force TikTok's Chinese parent ByteDance to divest the short video app. His successor Joe Biden abandoned that effort after ByteDance agreed to changes on how the data of U.S. users are stored and protected.

The regulatory lawyers interviewed by Reuters said the risk of CFIUS blocking Musk's deal is small because he will control Twitter under the proposed takeover and the foreign investors are acquiring relatively small stakes.

They added that their assessment would change were Musk to give the foreign investors influence over the company, through a seat on its board or other means.

The risk is not negligible, however, given that the business of handling personal data by social media companies such as Twitter is typically viewed as critical infrastructure by CFIUS, the lawyers said.

"One of the items that's considered sensitive personal data, is non-public electronic communications. So that would be email, messaging or chat communications between users. Twitter allows you to do that," law firm Vinson & Elkins LLP partner Richard Sofield said.

One area of potential scrutiny for CFIUS, the lawyers said, could be Musk's business dealings with foreign governments hostile to free speech or keen to overtake the United States technologically. Tesla Inc, the electric car maker he leads, relies heavily on China, for example, to manufacture and sell its vehicles.

China blocked Twitter in 2009 but many Chinese officials have been active on the social media platform. Some of them have complained that the company's efforts to restrict misinformation have targeted them unfairly.

"One of the considerations would be whether or not there will be an opportunity for China to leverage its business activity in order to achieve a desired outcome," Sofield added.

BROADCOM PRECEDENT

There is precedent for CFIUS shooting down a deal based on the risk that an acquirer's business ties could compromise them, the lawyers said. Trump blocked chip maker Broadcom Inc's $117 billion acquisition of U.S peer Qualcomm Inc 2018 after CFIUS raised concerns about the deal.

Broadcom was a publicly listed company with U.S. shareholders that was headquartered in Singapore, but the White House fretted that Broadcom's relationship with "third-party foreign entities" would set the U.S. back in its technology race with China.

Nevena Simidjiyska, a regulatory lawyer at law firm Fox Rothschild LLP, said it was possible CFIUS would look into whether Musk or other U.S. investors in the Twitter deal can be influenced by foreign entities in a similar way.

"CFIUS may determine that even U.S. investors in Twitter fall under CFIUS review if they are controlled by foreign parties," Simidjiyska said.

Musk's Twitter deal does not face the most common type of regulatory risk seen in mergers and acquisitions — pushback from antitrust regulators. The world's richest man has no media holdings, and regulatory experts have said they do not expect the deal to face significant antitrust scrutiny.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Lincoln Feast)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Patriot Mack Wilson says Mac Jones showed he was special early on at Alabama

    When Mac Jones arrived at Alabama, he was a third-string quarterback behind the more heralded Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, and few people thought he was destined for greatness. But Mack Wilson saw something special. Wilson, a linebacker who arrived at Alabama the year before Jones, is now Jones’ teammate in New England. And Wilson [more]

  • 10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

    A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...

  • U.S. Supreme Court Justice Alito's abortion history lesson in dispute

    Justice Samuel Alito's draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide hinges on a contested historical review of restrictions on the procedure enacted during the 19th century. Lawyers and scholars backing abortion rights have criticized Alito's reading of history as glossing over disputed facts and ignoring relevant details as the conservative justice sought to demonstrate that a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy was wrongly recognized in the Roe ruling. Conservatives who oppose abortion rights have praised Alito's opinion and argued that the Roe decision itself was based on a faulty reading of history.

  • Cowboys want to “get ahead of” re-signing players to avoid this year’s free agency risk

    When the Cowboys offseason was getting underway, they had wide receiver Michael Gallup, defensive end Randy Gregory and tight end Dalton Schultz on the road to free agency. They were able to re-sign Gallup and they used the franchise tag on Schultz, but Gregory left for the Broncos and wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded [more]

  • China to send vice president to S.Korea president's inauguration

    SEOUL (Reuters) -China's Vice President Wang Qishan plans to attend the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol next week, Yoon's team announced on Friday, as Beijing tries to expand its influence in the region. Wang's planned attendance comes as Yoon has vowed to strengthen South Korea's alliance with the United States in the face of growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, and as Washington pushes to keep Beijing's growing influence in check.

  • Facebook took down Australian government pages to gain leverage as its parliament was considering harsh new tech laws, whistleblowers say

    Facebook removed pages belonging to hospitals, emergency services, and more, the WSJ said. Facebook said it was a mistake.

  • ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Canceled at Peacock

    The reimagined Saved by the Bell is done at Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service has canceled the comedy, a reboot of the 1990s teen series, after two seasons. Saved by the Bell’s second season debuted in November with all 10 episodes dropping the week of Thanksgiving. “We are so proud to have been the home […]

  • Dave Chappelle: Stage attacker charged with misdemeanours

    The US comedian was attacked on stage on Tuesday evening while performing at the Hollywood Bowl.

  • Jack Dorsey Thinks Musk Offers Twitter Needed “Cover”; Report Says Tesla Chief May Be Interim CEO

    As their bromance heats up, Jack Dorsey has weighed in again to support Elon Musk’s pending acquisition of Twitter following news the Tesla CEO wants Dorsey to retain a stake and stick around. Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO still sits on the Twitter’s board but has attacked it as dysfunctional and had planned to leave […]

  • Russian troops shell central Dnipro

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 20:19 On the evening of Wednesday, 4 May, Russian troops shelled the centre of the city of Dnipro. Source: Borys Filatov, Mayor of Dnipro, on Telegram; Oleksandr Kamyshin, Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways], on Telegram Quote from Filatov: "Shelling right in the centre of Dnipro.

  • States Hitting EV, Hybrid Owners With More Taxes

    Gotta pay for all those roads somehow…

  • Didi, Lenovo founders go private on China social media, join retreat from spotlight

    The president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and her father, the founder of Lenovo, have ended their public presence on China's main social media site, the latest Chinese tech leaders to retreat from the spotlight. Didi's Jean Liu and her father, Liu Chuanzhi, both switched on a function on China's Weibo platform to hide all old posts, at some time during the just-ended Labour Day holiday.

  • Spirit Airlines: JetBlue’s Higher Takeover Bid Is Just Too Risky for Shareholders

    In some of their most forceful public comments yet, Spirit Airlines executives explained why the company’s board rejected an unsolicited merger offer from JetBlue Airways in favor of the Frontier Airlines deal already in the works. To evaluate JetBlue’s offer, Spirit’s board looked at two criteria: Whether regulators would approve the deal, and if so, […]

  • Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44 billion takeover - source

    Elon Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing his $44 billion takeover of the social-media firm, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the billionaire inches closer to securing funds for the deal. Musk, the world's richest man, is also the CEO at Tesla Inc and heads two other ventures, The Boring Company and SpaceX. Tesla shares dropped over 8% on Thursday, as investors fretted that Musk's involvement with Twitter could distract him from running the world's most valuable electric-car maker.

  • Qantas to buy rest of Alliance Aviation for $443 million to tap mining sector demand

    (Reuters) -Australia's Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 80% stake in Alliance Aviation Services for A$610.8 million ($443.14 million) in an all-stock deal to expand its footprint in the charter business. The deal will allow Qantas to incorporate Alliance's charter fleet and "efficiently" serve customers in the Australian mining industry, as the full reopening of international borders is expected to see an influx of workers and increased activity in the sector. In comparison, Qantas paid almost half of its current offer to buy the initial 19.9% stake in Alliance in early 2019 https://investor.qantas.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20190201/02071925.pdf.

  • 6 ‘Merger-Arbitrage’ Plays Like the One Warren Buffett Just Bought

    Activision Blizzard's stock is far below the price Microsoft has agreed to pay. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO sees a chance for gains if the gap closes.

  • Fox News Poll: Majority says Musk buying Twitter is #notabigdeal

    Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter is not a big deal to a majority of American voters

  • Elon Musk to Serve as Twitter CEO after Takeover

    Elon Musk will serve as interim CEO of Twitter after he completes his takeover of the company.

  • Shopify stock plummets as much as 18% as earnings miss expectations

    The e-commerce company's stock is down more than 70 per cent this year.

  • Elon Musk Turns to Billionaire Backers, Skeptics for Twitter Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s $7.1 billion of new financing commitments to help him buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion come from the the highest rungs of global finance -- and some familiar faces from his other ventures. Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, In