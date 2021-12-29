Analysis: No tests, no problem? Experts question new U.S. CDC policy on COVID isolation period

Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Steenhuysen
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - New U.S. rules that halve the isolation period for asymptomatic COVID-19 infections lack safeguards that could result in even more infections as the nation faces a record surge driven by the Omicron variant, disease experts said.

This week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the recommended isolation period for people with asymptomatic COVID to five days, down from 10, after which they are asked to wear masks for an additional five days. The agency cited the extremely rapid spread of Omicron, which could force many more workers across industries to remain home in the coming weeks, even if they are not ill or infectious.

A major concern voiced by scientists is that the isolation policy fails to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, who recover from the virus at different rates. It also does not require testing to confirm that a person is no longer infectious before they go back to work or socialize.

"Unvaccinated people take much longer to clear the virus and not be infectious," said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. "Some people clear the virus in a day; others take a week or more."

Topol said the policy represented "a new low" for the CDC, saying it flies in the face of the Biden administration's pledge to hew closely to scientific evidence to curb the pandemic.

Topol and others said that there was not enough evidence of how Omicron behaves to support the five-day isolation recommendation, the decision to treat vaccinated and unvaccinated cases the same way, and the lack of a testing requirement at the end of that period.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the decision was based on research showing that up to 90% of COVID transmission occurred within five days of infection. She said the agency balanced that with evidence that only a small minority of people with COVID have been willing to isolate for a full 10 days so far during the pandemic.

"We really want to make sure that we had guidance in this moment, where we were going to have a lot of disease, that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to," Walensky said in an interview with CNN.

Several other countries have shortened isolation and quarantine periods, a judgment call that appears based on research into past variants and early findings regarding Omicron that don't account for potential surprises, said Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert.

"It would be advisable at this point if we don't see huge shifts, huge moves in reducing control measures for COVID-19 purely on the basis of initial or preliminary studies," Ryan told a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday.

TREMENDOUS DISRUPTION

The average number of daily U.S. COVID cases hit a new all-time record on Wednesday of nearly 260,000 infections. While many of those cases are mild or asymptomatic, the large numbers of Americans who would need to isolate due to confirmed infection or quarantine due to an exposure threaten to exacerbate a nationwide labor shortage.

The airline industry has been the hardest hit so far, canceling thousands of flights during the winter holidays as crew members stay home.

"If all of these people suddenly are out of work for two weeks at a time, it's going to cause tremendous disruption," said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. "There is no easy answer here."

Others warned the new guidance could inadvertently fuel additional cases.

Dr. Megan Ranney, academic dean of public health at Brown University, compared the new isolation policy to a widely-criticized CDC decision in May 2021 to drop a mask recommendation for fully vaccinated people in indoor public spaces. As a result, many unvaccinated people also stopped wearing masks indoors, likely fueling new infections.

The change in mask policy was intended to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated, but it relied on the compliance of unvaccinated people, many of whom were already opposed to wearing masks indoors.

The new isolation policy likewise relies on Americans to faithfully don masks for five days after their isolation period ends, rather than testing.

"We know that folks don't wear masks right now," Ranney said.

Shortening the isolation period for people with asymptomatic or very mild infections, as long as they get a negative rapid COVID test, could make more sense.

"Making a policy recommendation like that would have taken this from a bad policy that everybody's upset about to a very reasonable policy that is based on evidence," said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

Given the persistent test supply shortages, though, requiring rapid tests would have been "almost laughable," Ranney said. "There's the ideal science and the actual on-the-ground reality."

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen, additional reportig by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said the asymptomatic people after isolation should follow five days of wearing a mask when around others. The quarantine period should be followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. According to the CDC, isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick, while quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.

  • The Best Face Masks for Kids of All Ages, According to Experts

    Face masks have become an everyday essential for kids — the AAP and CDC both recommend them for indoor use with children ages 2 and up — so it's crucial that they're both safe and comfortable to wear in settings like school, stores, doctor's offices and public transportation. The fiber scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab have been reviewing face masks since March 2020, starting with tutorials for DIY face coverings for both adults and kids before masks hit the mainstream market. In fact, I and my fellow GH Institute fiber scientists have been called upon as face mask experts by medical facilities, textile industry committees and media outlets for interviews throughout the pandemic.

  • Do you make snap judgments about people because of their age? Maybe it’s time to look in the mirror.

    We like to think of ourselves as treating everyone the same. Ageism is one category where in some ways it's still acceptable to be somewhat biased.

  • NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive

    The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10. The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols on Tuesday after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days. The changes could allow Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to return for Sunday’s key game against Las Vegas after Indianapolis placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • Doctors encourage people to wear surgical masks to stop spread of COVID-19

    If you're still wearing a cloth mask, it's time to get a surgical mask instead.

  • In will, Alex Murdaugh’s wife left all her property to him: report

    Attorneys for Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer facing 47 felony counts connected to insurance scams and a “person of interest” in his wife’s death, say “he is not a man of significant means.” A copy of her will suggests that may not be true.

  • Belgium reverses COVID cultural rules: The show must go on!

    Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The Belgian government and regional authorities had come under increasing pressure to undo last week's decision on closures, which weren't even backed by scientific experts. “We heeded the call of the cultural sector,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said.

  • COVID-19 omicron variant surges, long testing lines in Upstate after the Christmas weekend

    COVID-19 cases in SC have shot up again, testing lines have grown longer and release of test results are trickling in two to three days later.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    If you want to create generational wealth, there is no better vehicle than investing in stocks. They're better than gold, bonds, collectibles, and just about every other asset out there. While over short periods of time, one asset class or another may outperform stocks, the long-term results prove investing in stocks is the way to go if you want to retire wealthy. Last year, Deutsche Bank published a study showing that over the past century, equities beat out gold by 5.6% per year; Treasuries by 6.8%; and oil by 8.4% per year.

  • US airstrikes fall 54 percent under Biden compared to Trump in 2020

    President Biden's administration has been much less aggressive with U.S. military air power in 2021 than former President Donald Trump was last year, with strikes falling 54% as of mid-December.

  • Denver gunman who killed five wrote book described as an ‘800-page Alt-Right rant’

    Rampage appeared to mirror fictional scenes from ‘dark’ 2018 novel

  • New CDC guidance for asymptomatic COVID patients draws criticism as cases surge

    The CDC shortened the isolation period for COVID-positive Americans, allowing them to leave isolation after five days if they don't have symptoms. But the guidance doesn't require them to get a negative test, which is drawing criticism from some experts as COVID cases continue their rapid rise. Mark Strassmann reports.

  • From real estate to inflation, here's what to expect from the economy in 2022

    After a second consecutive year in which the word “unprecedented” did more than its fair share of narrative heavy lifting, economists are looking ahead to 2022

  • Utah and Ohio State pass on some bowl perks to avoid COVID ahead of the Rose Bowl

    Utah and Ohio State say they don't mind passing on Rose Bowl traditions, including steak dinner at Lawry's, to avoid COVID canceling the Rose Bowl.

  • Opinion: The Jan. 6 Committee Can't Save Democracy

    The select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol has released explosive information. But it won't save us from what's to come.

  • CDC sharply cuts initial estimates of Omicron prevalence in the U.S.

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 represented a much smaller proportion of cases during the week that ended Dec. 18 than previously estimated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.The big picture: Even though the Delta variant appeared to be the primary strain for most of December, Omicron still represents a majority of cases right now — 58.6% according to the CDC's latest estimates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: T

  • Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions

    WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. Biden and Putin will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming security talks between the countries, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

  • Aaron Rodgers blasts NFL's 'two-class system' of vaccinated and unvaccinated

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who took flack for catching COVID-19 after falsely implying he'd been vaccinated, criticized the NFL on Tuesday over its coronavirus policies.The 38-year-old, in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube, questioned why there were different rules for unvaccinated players."What I don't understand, it makes no sense to me to continue to spread this narrative that nonvaccinated players are more...

  • U.S. breaks daily record for COVID-19 cases

    U.S. breaks daily record for COVID-19 cases

  • Remind Me Again: What Are the Health Benefits of Almonds, Exactly?

    From almond flour to almond milk, this little nut is a star of the supermarket — and for good reason. Here, all the almond benefits and nutrition facts to know.