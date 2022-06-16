Analysis-Overlapping rules to curb greenwashing may only add to company frustration

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows power-generating windmill turbines in a wind farm in Graincourt-les-havrincourt
Huw Jones and Simon Jessop
·4 min read

By Huw Jones and Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - Three competing plans to curb companies from exaggerating their green credentials could lead to more frustration and costs for businesses, especially starting next year.

Over $3 trillion has flowed into investments specifically touting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials reported under scores of voluntary disclosures, stoking regulatory concerns about greenwashing.

While investors and companies want a single set of mandatory disclosures to aid comparison between firms and keep down reporting costs, three draft sets of disclosure rules are currently out for public consultation from the European Union, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a new G20-backed International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

Companies will likely apply them in annual reports for 2023 or shortly thereafter, but the speed of rulemaking, differences between the standards, and political aims to break new ground are raising concerns among those tasked with using them.

The We Mean Business coalition of 7,000 global companies is calling on the regulators to converge their definitions, terminology and concepts before finalising the rules later this year, and not in the months and years following that.

"It's uncertainty over what will be the outcome of it, and we can see that especially if companies are dual-listed in the United States and EU, they will have an issue," said Jane Thostrup Jagd, deputy director for net zero finance at We Mean Business.

"We will end up in a situation which is potentially even worse than what we have financially," she added, referring to failed attempts at deeper convergence between accounting rules in the United States and those from a sister body of the ISSB.

As it stands, the EU rules are the most comprehensive, covering the full range of ESG risks to a company, as well as its impact on both the environment and society.

The ISSB aims to be a global "baseline", focusing on risks to companies from climate, with some consideration of wider factors, while the SEC rules also look at climate risks to firms.

Daniel Klier, chief executive of data company ESG Book, whose clients manage $120 trillion in assets, said the lack of comparability between the three standards would weaken the ability of markets to direct capital to green investments.

"If you believe in the capability of a financial market to take information as a signal to allocate capital effectively, getting inconsistent signals just weakens the system.

"The second problem is that you frustrate companies because, if you're an international firm, you need to do slightly different disclosures in different jurisdictions, which goes against the entire notion of easing the reporting burden to allow more information into the public domain."

Mark Spiers, partner at regulatory consultants Bovill, said the different speeds at which the three standards are being written creates challenges for international companies.

"There are so many jurisdictional specific regimes and trying to satisfy all of them will be a Herculean task," Spiers said.

"It means firms operating (in) many jurisdictions have to continually adjust their systems. And there is a big question as to whether they will start to converge to a common set of standards."

INTEROPERABLE

The ISSB and EU say their officials and those from the SEC are talking regularly.

"The key point here is that we will not get perfect harmonisations," Ashley Alder, chair of IOSCO, the global forum for securities regulators like the SEC and a driving force behind the ISSB, told a conference this month.

"Nevertheless we should not have an outcome where you have three competing major standards. They need to be sufficiently interoperable," Alder said, adding that coordination should mean investors having meaningful comparisons between companies.

ISSB Chair Emmanuel Faber said the board has set up a working group to aid dialogue with China, the EU, Japan, Britain and the United States on disclosures.

"Continued engagement by jurisdictions and market participants across the world will be critical," Faber said.

Saskia Slomp, chief executive of EFRAG, the body drafting EU disclosures, said everyone was working towards a common goal.

"There is a willingness to cooperate and move all together ahead, but we have to realise that there are different speeds and different topics," Slomp told a conference last month.

"The ISSB has now published general principles and a climate change one. We have to do the whole scope, the environment, social, and governance. It's a much wider thing," Slomp said.

The SEC has left the door open to recognising international disclosure standards, but the EU has only said it will review compatibility international norms after three years.

"These EU standards will build on and will be compatible with global standards," the EU's financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said last month.

Marie-Laure Delarue, EY's global vice chair of assurance, said three standards is still an improvement on the scores of private sector sustainability frameworks seen until now.

"I do believe that we have less confusion now than before, because before it was only the private sector, and it was voluntary," Delarue said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Progressives looking to change the narrative

    Progressives are ready to change the storyline that their wing of the party is losing Democrats’ civil war. Candidate defeats and a rash of negative headlines have caused soul searching on the left, prompting some to recalibrate what they need to do to maintain credibility going into a challenging midterm cycle. Two top progressives in…

  • New CNN boss tells staff to avoid using ‘big lie’ to refer to Trump’s false election fraud claims

    News network’s new president Chris Licht says phrase is partisan

  • Europe’s Rubber Addiction Is Killing Africa’s Tropical Forests

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for rubber to make tires and other products is destroying tropical forests across Africa and proposals from Brussels to limit environmental damage currently do little to address the problem.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomySto

  • Curve Flattening Trade in Southeast Asia Is Set to Get Hotter

    (Bloomberg) -- Long bonds in Southeast Asia are set to outperform shorter-dated notes as policy makers turn more hawkish, turning the curve flattening trade into a hot bet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear:

  • Five Pressure Points to Watch in Asia After Fed’s Uncommon Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia traders are waking up to a relief rally across the Pacific after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised the biggest rate hike since 1994 won’t be the rule.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recessi

  • Mexico union strikes at ArcelorMittal plant over profit-sharing

    Mexico's national union of mining and metallurgical workers launched a strike on Wednesday at an ArcelorMittal plant after labor representatives failed to reach agreement with the steelmaker over profit-sharing, the two sides said. The steel company said payments had been made on time and that the sums demanded by the workers are "higher than the legal maximum." The company made an offer to pay a one-off bonus worth six months' salary, but workers rejected it.

  • Chinese Battery Maker CATL Prices Jumbo Stock Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars, has priced its jumbo stock offering at 410 yuan per share, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pande

  • 18% of Americans Expected a Tax Refund of at Least $1,500 — Was That Realistic?

    On May 9, The Wall Street Journal reported that the IRS made $3.3 billion in interest payments last year to taxpayers who had to wait for delayed refunds. When it's late in refunding income tax...

  • Michigan UIA ordered to stop collection efforts for claimants with pending appeals

    The judge granted the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction for claimants who were told they were overpaid and protested that decision.

  • SEC Chair Gary Gensler Reacts to the Lummis Bill and Oversight Plans

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler talked up the chances of regulating the digital asset space by interlinking cryptos with stock exchanges and mutual funds.

  • EPA finds no safe level for two toxic 'forever chemicals,' found in many U.S. water systems

    EPA released new health advisories for PFAS chemicals Wednesday, which are found in thousands of drinking water systems across the country.

  • Harvest Your Health program to provide produce for diabetic patients

    Richmond Parks and Recreation, Richmond Farmers Market and Reid Health are collaborating in new Harvest Your Health program.

  • Crypto-SPAC Deals Stuck in SEC Limbo as Token Demand Plunges

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto companies that have been trying to go public since last year’s boom remain stuck in a lengthy back-and-forth with US regulators, adding to the pile of challenges facing the industry.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bul

  • FDA stalled on CBD for now: Analyst

    FDA expresses interest in more studies of CBD but no real action is expected without a push from Congress, according to Cowen analyst.

  • Amazon launching drone delivery in small California town

    Recent Amazon investments in Wichita provide an infrastructure that could help future Prime Air services locally.

  • Covid contractor netted $340M in 'windfall profits' on $750M contract, congressional report says

    A firm that got a no-bid $750 million contract to manage quick distribution of Covid relief loans netted $340 million in "windfall profits," says a new report.

  • EPA slashes forever chemical health advisory levels to ‘near zero’ in drinking water

    GenX and other forever chemicals are proving to be more dangerous than originally thought.