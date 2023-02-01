Analysis: Pakistan moves toward deal-or-default endgame

FILE PHOTO: A currency broker with customers, along a road in Karachi
2
Marc Jones and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
·5 min read

By Marc Jones and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD/LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan's full-blown economic turmoil, from its biggest ever currency devaluation to a rash of emergency spending cuts, offers the clearest sign yet that the nuclear-armed nation faces the risk of a default unless it receives massive support.

Pushed to the brink by last year's devastating floods, the South Asian nation has reserves of just $3.7 billion remaining, or barely enough for three weeks of essential imports, while hotly contested elections are due by November.

It desperately needs the International Monetary Fund to release an overdue tranche of $1.1 billion, leaving $1.4 billion remaining in a stalled bailout programme set to end in June.

Although an emergency IMF mission has arrived in Pakistan, there are no guarantees amid a growing number of headaches after November's suspension of disbursements from the current package, which was topped up to $7 billion after the floods.

A devaluation of 15% in the Pakistani rupee and a rise last week in fuel prices could help eliminate some key snags, particularly as tax measures are apparently imminent.

Yet pressure is building as the bailout programme cannot be extended beyond June and the elections loom.

"If they don't get those (IMF) funds, default risk increases materially," said Kathryn Exum, the co-head of sovereign research at distressed debt specialist fund Gramercy, which expects more of a debt "reprofiling" rather than mass write-off.

Pakistan's former finance minister, Miftah Ismail, who successfully negotiated an extension to last year's programme before being sacked in the political tumult, also thinks the IMF is the only logical option.

"If the IMF doesn't come in, we're looking at a default," Ismail said, adding that another support package, the country's 24th, would then be needed. "I can't imagine Pakistan not going on a back-to-back IMF programme."

GRAPHIC: Pakistan's debt problems - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbvggoqmgvq/Pasted%20image%201674870266748.png

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s main election challenger is former cricket star Imran Khan, who was removed from the job last April but retains popularity. Each blames the other for the crisis, although finances have long been strained.

With Pakistan's debt-to-GDP ratio in a danger zone of 70%, and between 40% and 50% of government revenues earmarked for interest payments this year, only default-stricken Sri Lanka, Ghana, and Nigeria are worse off.

"There is just a long-term indebtedness problem," said Jeff Grills, the head of emerging markets debt at Aegon Asset Management, who held Pakistan bonds until the floods hit.

"It is more a question of when they need to restructure, rather than if."

Most of Pakistan's bonds are still trading at less than half their face value.

GRAPHIC: Pakistan's payment pressures - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/PAKISTAN-CRISIS/znvnbzrrlvl/chart.png

DIFFICULT TIMES

Such a restructuring of Pakistan's bonds would represent its first international default since 1999, according to the Bank of Canada-Bank of England Sovereign Default Database.

With just $8.6 billion worth of such bonds, compared to the $30 billion Pakistan owes to China, Ismail said Islamabad might be better off "just going to those countries that we owe a lot, or to the institutions we owe a lot, and trying and get some more long-term loans."

Sharif is optimistic that the IMF will resume disbursements. "An agreement with the IMF, God willing, will be done," he said at an event last week in Islamabad, the capital. "We will soon be out of difficult times."

Multilateral and bilateral financing pledges for Pakistan's rebuilding efforts after the floods also depend on a green light from the IMF.

But even domestic analysts believe the government will find matters tough, as the IMF is likely to demand significant belt-tightening that is bound to be unpopular with voters already grappling with decades-high inflation and fewer job prospects.

IMF officials have been eager to support poorer countries and Pakistan promises to be a crucial partner for the West, but paying out gets trickier when a programme is close to its end and a new government could come in and try and tear up a deal.

If the disbursements do not arrive by June, there could be a six-month gap before the new government takes office during which Pakistan would be starved of funds, effectively pushing its population of 220 million to the brink.

The lack of reserves will make it to tough to stay afloat.

Just $500 million of interest or 'coupon' payments are due on Pakistan's international bonds this year, but the chief of the central bank chief has said $3 billion is needed to meet overall external debt payments.

The political timing is also critical. After the government's tenure ends in August, a special caretaker government will take charge for up to 90 days to ensure free and fair elections.

However, the caretaker government is not empowered to sign an IMF pact, raising the question of whether the government and opposition can cooperate on a joint pledge to push through any IMF demands in order to avert a default.

"If something happens with the disbursement and then the elections get in the way, they might have a problem," Gramercy's Exum added.

GRAPHIC: Pakistani rupee falls to record low - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/PAKISTAN-ECONOMY/RUPEE/klvygzaajvg/chart.png

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Rupee logs worst day in nearly 2-mths as mood sours before key events

    The Indian rupee recorded its steepest drop in about two months on Tuesday, with traders blaming custodial outflows amid the volatility in equities ahead of the domestic budget and the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting. The currency declined 0.51% on the day, its biggest one-day loss since Dec. 6. For the month, the currency rose around 1%, but underperformed most of its Asian emerging market peers.

  • Pakistan Takes Hard Steps in Efforts to Secure IMF Bailout Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s moves to loosen its grip on the currency and increase fuel prices indicate that the beleaguered nation is finally taking the unpopular decisions needed to secure the $6.5 billion bailout program from the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalHistoric Crash for Memory C

  • EU industry chief Breton urges more compliance efforts from Twitter's Musk

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The new few months will be crucial for Twitter to make good on commitments to fully heed European Union online content rules, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told its owner Elon Musk, ramping up pressure on the company amid concerns it may fall short on compliance efforts. The two held a video call two months ago during which Breton warned Musk of "huge work ahead" for Twitter to apply transparent use policies, significantly reinforce content moderation and protect freedom of speech. Such obligations are set out in the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which took effect in November last year targeting online platforms which could face fines up to 6% of their global turnover if they do not fully comply by Sept. 1, 2023.

  • Cash-strapped Pakistan talks to IMF in bid to unlock $7 billion bailout

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday held a first round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $7 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter, the finance ministry said, and briefed him on the "fiscal and economic reforms and measures being taken by the government in different sectors". The IMF funding is critical for Pakistan, which has barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover three weeks of imports.

  • 10 years after EU's 'never again' tragedy, little's changed

    A decade ago this year, the head of the European Union’s executive branch stood, visibly shaken, before rows of coffins holding the corpses of migrants drowned off the Italian island of Lampedusa. The boat, which carried almost 500 people looking for better lives in Europe, capsized only hundreds of meters (yards) from shore. “The kind of tragedy we have witnessed here so close to the coast should never happen again,” Barroso said.

  • No plans for Hunter Biden to appear before House Oversight Committee 'right now,' says Chairman James Comer

    Investigating the questionable business dealings of the Biden family is one of the top priorities of the House Oversight Committee, according Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

  • Blinken arrives in Jerusalem amid Israeli-Palestinian clashes

    The backdrop for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu couldn't be more tense after days of deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Imtiaz Tyab reports.

  • Renault And Nissan Reach Equal Cross Shareholding Under New Deal; Nissan To Become Strategic Holder In Renault's Ampere

    After several months of constructive discussions with French automaker Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) (OTC: RNSDF) and Japanese automobile maker Nissan Motor Co, Ltd (OTC: NSANF) (OTC: NSANY) reached a milestone to strengthen the ties of the alliance. Nissan and Renault Group would retain a 15% cross-shareholding. They could freely exercise the voting rights attached to their 15% direct shareholding, with a 15% cap. Nissan executives have had issues over the unequal ownership structure, with Renault ow

  • Renault cedes power at Nissan for uncertain benefits

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault and Nissan hailed a new deal announced on Monday as a major step in reviving their two decade alliance. The deal, months in the making and still subject to board approvals, will see Renault reduce its stake in Nissan to 15% from around 43%. For Nissan, the advantages are clear: the Japanese carmaker gets much freer rein to do what it wants, and it is no longer in an alliance of unequal partners as capital ownership is rebalanced.

  • Viji Krishna

    T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | INDIA SPECIALIST

  • What's next for the House committee that promised probes

    As the House Oversight Committee officially starts work under GOP control, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) lays out his plan for the investigations Republicans are pledging.

  • Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound

    The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday. Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona around Thanksgiving tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted in the last six years. It was a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies.

  • Tesla has growing competition in China — these are the most popular electric SUVs challenging Elon Musk in the crucial market

    Chinese auto companies like Warren Buffett-backed BYD are making trouble for Tesla in its most important market.

  • Russia claims control of Blahodatne north of Ukraine's Bakhmut

    Blahodatne, about 5 km (3 miles) north of Bakhmut, was captured with the help of aerial support, Moscow's defence ministry said. Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's battlefield account. The Wagner Group, designated by the United States as a transnational criminal organisation, had already said on Saturday its units had taken control of Blahodatne, but Kyiv said that it had repelled an attack on the village.

  • Asaram: Indian guru jailed for life in second rape case

    Self-styled guru Asaram was found guilty of raping a woman several times between 2001 and 2006.

  • Trump-Backed Dream of a Venezuela Coup Dies With Maduro Gaining Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Juan Guaidó was feted like a rock star when he emerged as the fresh-faced leader of Venezuela's opposition. He met world leaders at Davos, received a standing ovation at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and led protests in Caracas that drew thousands of supporters screaming his name.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for

  • Parents grieve for three-month old baby, a victim of Afghanistan's deadly winter

    Shamila doesn't have a photo of the baby son who died in her arms in freezing temperatures at their home in Kabul this month, but she remembers his face perfectly. Three-month old Amrullah was one of at least 171 people who have died due to the cold weather in Afghanistan in recent weeks, in a bitter freezing snap that has hit just as the country is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis. Amrullah's father, Nek Mohammad, 40, lost his income a few months ago when health problems stopped his work as a labourer.

  • Pentagon must ditch ‘woke,’ focus on readiness to deter China from taking Taiwan: top Republican says

    House Subcommittee on Readiness Chairman Mike Waltz says China will soon try to invade Taiwan and also says the DOD needs to move away from "woke" policies.

  • It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023

    Adani — whose net worth is down $36.1 billion this year — and his fellow Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Why do so many police traffic stops turn deadly?

    Since 2017, hundreds of people have been killed after being pulled over by police in the US.