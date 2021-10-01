Analysis-'Perfect storm' lifts dollar over unsettled markets

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·5 min read

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A grinding rally in the dollar is picking up speed, fueled by a hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve, rising Treasury yields and concerns over the possibility of a drawn-out battle to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. (https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/wall-street-nervous-about-washington-debt-ceiling-warnings-sound-2021-09-29)

The greenback is up 4.7% year-to-date and stands near its highest level in a year against a basket of currencies. Net bets on the dollar in futures markets are at a more than 18-month high, according to data from the CFTC.

(Graphic: Betting on the buck - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgpombddkpd/Pasted%20image%201633012028300.png)

Because the dollar is the world's dominant currency, its trajectory can have far-reaching implications for everyone from corporations to global central banks.

While a robust dollar can be a sign of economic strength, a too-rapid rally in the currency can also hit the balance sheets of U.S. exporters by making their products less competitive abroad and make it more expensive for multinationals to convert their funds back into their home currency.

"The U.S. dollar move we're seeing at present is due to a confluence of factors that are all aligning to create the perfect storm," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.

One key driver of the dollar's strength has been a more hawkish Fed (https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/fed-likely-open-bond-buying-taper-door-hedge-outlook-2021-09-22), which last week said it would start unwinding its $120 billion in monthly government bond purchases as soon as November and potentially begin raising rates in 2022, earlier than some investors had expected.

Yields on 10-year United States Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, which strip out inflation, have risen by about 37 basis points since early August, compared with a gain of only 5 basis points for its German counterpart. That has increased the attractiveness of dollar-denominated Treasuries compared with their foreign counterparts.

"It seems the consensus view that (the) Fed taper was in the price of the dollar was incorrect," said Richard Benson, co-chief investment officer, at Millennium Global in London. "We've had a 20-30 basis-point backup in yields which has supported the dollar."

(Graphic: Real difference - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdvxodeeypx/Pasted%20image%201633010951685.png)

A nasty fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling (https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/us-political-divisions-crash-into-debt-ceiling-2021-09-28), which could result in a U.S. default if lawmakers do not agree by Oct. 18, is also pushing up the dollar, a popular destination for nervous investors.

So are worries over the meltdown of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group (https://www.reuters.com/business/investors-grappling-with-evergrande-fallout-weigh-risk-wider-pain-2021-09-20), once the country's top-selling real estate developer, as well as concerns over rising inflation and potentially slower growth, said Harvey, of Monex Europe.

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, its worst month since March last year, while the dollar index rose 1.7%.

"The bulk of these factors are all pointing to a more stagflationary macro environment and are thus leading to markets taking shelter in the dollar," Harvey said.

Many are also trying to gauge a stronger dollar's potential effects on corporate balance sheets.

Companies in the technology sector are among the most exposed to currency fluctuations, with more than 54% of total revenue in the category coming from overseas, an analysis of Russell 1000 companies by Bespoke Investment Group showed. That is followed by the materials sector, where almost 46% of total revenue comes from abroad.

Matt Weller, global head of research at Forex.com, noted that despite the dollar's recent rally it remains flat from year-ago levels and below where it stood in past years.

"Most firms would start to worry about those risks if the dollar index starts to approach the 100.00 level as we head into 2022," he said. The index stood at around 94.25 late on Thursday.

Some investors believe the dollar's strength is unlikely to last. Analysts at Neuberger Berman said in a recent note that the dollar has entered a multi-year bear cycle after peaking in March 2020 and will eventually drift lower.

Their forecast is based on a confluence of factors, including projections of a decline in the United States' proportional contribution to world gross domestic product starting in 2022, which the firm said has coincided with dollar weakness in the past.

Others, however, are betting a hawkish Fed will likely keep the U.S. currency elevated in coming months.

The dollar could rise by as much as 10% from current levels on expectations of Fed tightening, analysts at Societe Generale said in a recent report.

Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities, expects rising real rates to continue supporting the dollar, though he does not believe the currency has reached levels where it could present a problem to companies.

"The U.S. dollar has demonstrated the capacity to flex through key technical markers and it will be difficult to unwind that in the near term," he said.

(Graphic: King dollar - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-MARKETS/xmvjokwddpr/chart.png)

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Writing and additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Even the Dirtiest Coal Is Surging Due to China’s Power Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China is paying the most on record for the dirtiest type of coal, showing how the power crisis is turbo-charging Asian energy markets. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe price of a variety of

  • AP FACT CHECK: GOP claim of broken Biden pledge not so clear

    Blasting a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that Democrats hope to salvage, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy asserted the legislation would break President Joe Biden’s campaign promise not to tax Americans who earn less than $400,000 a year. McCarthy also falsely suggested Thursday that a Biden administration proposal to help pay for the legislation by boosting IRS tax enforcement would amount to spying targeted at everyday Americans. BIDEN: "I give you my word as a Biden: If you make under $400,000 a year, I’ll never raise your taxes one cent. But, I’m going to make those at the top start to pay their share in taxes."

  • Dairy Giant Yili Weighing Deal for Formula Maker Ausnutria

    (Bloomberg) -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., China’s biggest dairy producer, is exploring a potential takeover of infant formula maker Ausnutria Dairy Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Bi

  • Asian factories stagnate as China's slowdown, supply constraints hit

    Countries where large outbreaks of the Delta variant receded saw an improvement in activity, such as Indonesia and India. But factory activity in September shrank in Malaysia and Vietnam, and grew in Japan at the slowest rate in seven months, as chip shortages and supply disruptions added to the woes of a region still struggling to shake off the hit from COVID-19. "While coronavirus curbs on economic activity may be gradually lifted, the slow pace at which this will happen means Southeast Asian economies will stagnate for the rest of this year," said Makoto Saito, an economist at NLI Research Institute.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai to unveil Biden's China trade strategy on Monday

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will unveil the Biden administration's long-awaited strategy for the troubled U.S.-China trade relationship in a speech on Monday at a Washington think tank, her office said. Tai will deliver remarks on her review of China trade policy at the Center for Strategic Studies in Washington and participate in a question-and-answer session, USTR said in a statement on Thursday. Since taking office in March, Tai has been conducting a top-to-bottom review of Washington's China trade policy.

  • Japan Aug household spending seen falling on pandemic hit: Reuters poll

    Japan's household spending likely slipped back into contraction in August, when the government expanded emergency curbs to contain the coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. "Real consumer spending is expected to be negative from the previous month," said economists at Mizuho Research Institute.

  • John Mellencamp Recruits Bruce Springsteen For Acoustic Anthem ‘Wasted Days’

    ‘How many summers still remain/ How many days are lost in vain,’ asks Mellencamp.

  • Oil slips as OPEC+ considers boosting output in tight market

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the OPEC+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil. Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.24 a barrel at 0415 GMT, but were still heading for a small rise on the week, marking a fourth straight week of gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 6 cents to $74.97 a barrel, though the contract remained on track to post a sixth consecutive week of rises.

  • FOREX-Dollar ascends to fresh 10-1/2-month peak; U.S. debt ceiling impact muted

    * Dollar rises vs yen to highest since late March 2020 * Euro falls to lowest since early November * U.S. govt shutdown looms as debt ceiling impasse unresolved (Adds new comment, updates prices, dateline, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar surged on Wednesday to a fresh 10-1/2-month peak against rival currencies, boosted by increased expectations for a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset purchases by the end of the year and an interest rate hike, possibly in late 2022. The greenback also fared well despite an impasse in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling that threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown. The world's largest reserve currency, seen as a safe haven bet at times of market stress, has strengthened in recent days as investors instead focus on fears of a global slowdown, a rise in energy prices and higher U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Asian markets tumble as Wall Street finishes a miserable month

    Asian markets tumbled Friday on the tail of Wall Street’s worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Zoom, Five9 Scrap $14.7 Billion Deal as Investors Vote No

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Five9 Inc. scrapped their $14.7 billion merger agreement after a steep decline in Zoom’s shares slashed the deal’s value by almost a third, leading Five9 shareholders to reject the offer.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost a

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

    European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday. EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.

  • Kohl’s Stock Plunged After a Double-Downgrade. Blame Supply-Chain Issues.

    Kohl’s stock plunged Thursday after the retailer was double-downgraded by an analyst at Bank of America due to supply-chain issues. The stock fell close to 14% after analyst Lorraine Hutchinson rated the department store chain “underperform” from a previous rating of “buy,” lowering the target price from $75 to $48. Shares in Kohl’s (ticker: KSS) remain up more than 15% so far this year with the stock recently trading around $47.

  • Biden's Energy Policy Can't Be Blamed For Soaring Gasoline Prices

    Gasoline prices have shot up in recent months, and with crude prices remaining at elevated levels, many are pointing the finger at the Biden Administration, but is the White House really to blame for expensive gasoline?

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes, Infrastructure Vote Delayed; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Stocks reversed lower again. Congress averted a shutdown, but the House delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to progressives' opposition.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.