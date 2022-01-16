Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

Pump Jacks are seen at sunrise near Bakersfield
Julia Payne, Arathy Somasekhar and Florence Tan
·3 min read

By Julia Payne, Arathy Somasekhar and Florence Tan

LONDON/BANGALORE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said.

Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals.

Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

"These are crazy numbers. There clearly is physical tightness," a North Sea oil trader said.

Key benchmark grade Forties traded at a fresh two-year high on Thursday at Dated Brent plus $1.80 a barrel.

Other North Sea grades have also hit one or two year highs. Prices for key west African grades like Nigeria's Bonny Light have jumped too since the start of the year.

Graphic - Atlantic Basin crude differentials jump: https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-DEMAND/klvykqjxbvg/chart_eikon.jpg

The tightness began in the Atlantic Basin and spread as Asian buyers were forced to look for cheaper cargoes elsewhere. Differentials for crude from Oman, the UAE and Russia's Far East have jumped as Brent crude's premium to Dubai swaps is at its widest in two months.

Several factors have fuelled prices. After the wildfire spread of Omicron in the fourth quarter, oil demand has not been badly hit in a surprise to refiners that had reduced purchases. Now, they suddenly have to make up for the gap.

Violent protests in Kazakhstan at the start of the year prompted fears of a prolonged oil outage, which did not materialise, that would have compounded outages elsewhere such as in Libya, Canada and Ecuador. The Libyan and Ecuadorian outages were largely resolved in the past week after taking out close to 1 million barrels per day.

At the same time, OPEC and its allies have stuck by their timeline to slowly increase output, despite repeated calls by the United States and elsewhere to go faster. Meanwhile, nuclear talks with Iran, that could also boost supply, appear stalled.

"Turns out Omicron wasn’t so bad and supply issues were worse than anticipated," a U.S. crude trader said.

"(Buyers) are snapping up everything no matter what grade."

Inventories have also shrunk in the United States and Canada. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected to their lowest since October 2018.

"With spring and summer on the horizon ... people are getting prepared to enjoy a strong market," a U.S. trader said.

Some traders still believe the market could run out of steam due to new COVID variants, seasonal refinery maintenance in the second quarter, and a potential slowdown in China.

"I think it's more trying to get ahead of tightness they think is coming ... back to a 'herd of lemmings' market dynamic," another market player said of the recent rally.

Graphic - Physical price of North Sea Forties grade vs Brent futures: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/akvezejbapr/forties%20vs%20brent%20futures%203%20month.jpeg

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Arathy Somasekhar and Florence Tan; Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York and Alex Lawler in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trader Vitol Says Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even more because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in

  • Even After Big Price Cuts, These Tech Stocks Are No Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- To see why a leveling of tech valuations has the capacity to terrify even staunch stock bulls, consider the hyper-speculative software makers at the center of the recent equity storm.Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksCannabis

  • Pandemic Profits Begin to Ebb at America’s Biggest Banks

    JPMorgan Chase earned a record $48.3 billion in 2021, but profit in the fourth quarter fell 14% as some of the forces that pushed bank results higher have started to weaken.

  • China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail

    A combination of bullish factors means that oil markets largely shrugged off the recent announcement by China that it will release oil from its SPR

  • Variable Dividends Are a Growing Trend in Resources and Energy. Here’s Who Doing It—and Why.

    Energy companies like Devon and Pioneer and those in resources like Freeport and Newmont have new formulas to return capital to shareholders.

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • Big Investor Tripled Its AMC Stake and Bought Apple, NIO, and Nikola Stock

    DNB Asset Management significantly raised investments in some of the most volatile stocks, including AMC Entertainment, Apple, NIO, and Nikola.

  • U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

    High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labor shortages are creating a new round of backlogs at processed food and fresh produce companies, leading to empty supermarket shelves at major retailers across the United States. Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast are paying nearly triple pre-pandemic trucking rates to ship things like lettuce and berries before they spoil. Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, which grows onions, watermelons and asparagus along the border of Idaho and Oregon, said he has been holding off shipping onions to retail distributors until freight costs go down.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Omicron threat seen 'as short term' by business leaders: Commerce Secretary

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo gave some insights into how her contacts in the business world are gaming out the impact of the omicron variant.

  • Don't discriminate against the unvaccinated, Amnesty International tells Italy

    Human rights group Amnesty International urged Italy to change tough anti-COVID restrictions to avoid discrimination against unvaccinated people. In a recent decree Mario Draghi's government made vaccination mandatory for everyone over the age of 50 and for use of public transport and a range of other services, one of very few countries to take similar steps, in an attempt to ease pressure on Italian health services and reduce fatalities. Amnesty International asked for the provision of alternative measures, including the use of masks and COVID-19 testing, to allow the unvaccinated population to continue to go to work and to use public transport "without discrimination", the group said in a statement issued late on Saturday.

  • Google CEO Approved Illegal Ad Deal With Facebook, States Claim

    (Bloomberg) -- Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and its parent Alphabet Inc., personally approved what state attorneys general say was an illegal agreement with Facebook to manipulate the digital advertising market, according to a new court filing by the states.Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould

  • Investors Search for Safe Havens as Omicron Takes Hold in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The threat of the omicron variant is becoming real for many of Asia’s biggest countries just as it looks set to subside in some Western nations, and that’s complicating investors’ search for winning share bets in the region.Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understand

  • Retail analyst details 'the No.1 theme that's played out over the pandemic'

    The popularity of casual clothing may outlast the pandemic.

  • Disappointing Decade for European Bank Stocks Gives Way to Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyAfter a dismal decade, European banking stocks are finally on a tear, and bulls say the stars are aligned for further gains.Lend

  • States ask U.S. court to reinstate Facebook antitrust lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of states led by New York asked a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday to reinstate an antitrust lawsuit filed against Facebook. Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc said the states were wrong to ask for the district court dismissal to be reversed.

  • Europe’s Governments Face a Reckoning as Energy Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is gripped by one of the worst energy crunches in history, forcing politicians to step in as soaring prices threaten to leave millions of households unable to pay their bills. Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksCannabis

  • Kazakhstan bitcoin miner: US will make up 60% of the world’s computing power in 2 years

    The vulnerability of Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining industry was put on full display last week, when the country's internet shut down in the midst of anti-government protests, sparked by rising energy prices.

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understa