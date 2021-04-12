Analysis: Police and bystander accounts bolster Chauvin prosecution

FILE PHOTO: Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Hals
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tom Hals

(Reuters) - Prosecutors will rest their case this week against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, bolstered by police testimony and emotional eyewitness descriptions of Floyd dying under Chauvin's knee.

So far, prosecutors have called eight members of the Minneapolis Police Department, including the chief. Much of the testimony described Chauvin as using excessive force when he pinned a handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes, which Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson described as "devastating" for the defense.

“It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values,” Chief Medaria Arradondo told the jury last week, referring to how Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck.

According to experts who track police prosecutions, it is highly unusual for a city’s senior police official to testify that one of his former subordinates used excessive force.

"The fact they broke the 'thin blue line' - that officers are trying to distance themselves from Chauvin - that's really remarkable," Levinson said.

Chauvin, 45, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges in the May 2020 death of the 46-year-old Floyd, who was Black, arguing that he was following the training he had received during his 19 years on the force.

A bystander video of the incident was shared widely on social media, sparking protests in the United States and around the world over police brutality and racism.

Grand juries often do not indict police officers for killing someone in the line of duty, particularly when the victim is Black, according to legal experts. When charged, convictions occur at a lower rate than most murder cases.

Since 2005, about 140 non-federal police officers in the United States have been charged with murder or manslaughter resulting from an on-duty shooting, according to data compiled by Philip Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University. The conviction rate in those cases is about 46%, although some of those convictions were for lesser offenses.

Accused police officers frequently blame a victim's resistance, concerns about gathering crowds or drugs in someone's system to justify the use of force.

Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that Floyd's death was caused by a heart malfunction that was the result of a drug overdose and other underlying conditions. He also said Chauvin encountered a suspect who was resisting officers as people in a crowd yelled insults at them, posing a “potential threat."

But testimony from fellow officers that Chauvin violated protocol and videos of the incident undercut the defense's narrative, experts said.

"The prosecution can say: 'You don't have to take my word for it. You can trust yourself. You can trust your eyes,'" said Levinson.

DRUG ISSUE 'OFF THE TABLE'

Tearful witnesses reliving the trauma of watching Floyd die while being detained reduced the risk that jurors would become numb to repeated viewing of the video that is central to the case.

"What they have done beautifully is infected the trial with emotion," said Joseph Friedberg, a criminal defense attorney in Minnesota.

Experts said the prosecution also had presented strong expert testimony to counter the defense's claim that Floyd's opioid use caused his death.

A prosecution witness who took the stand on Thursday, Dr. Martin Tobin, said "any healthy person" would have died in a similar restraint, which he compared to a vise.

Tobin spoke directly to jurors who scribbled notes. Under his guidance, many of them touched their necks as he described the impact on Floyd from Chauvin's knee.

"The way the prosecution is doing it is taking the drug issue off the table," said Jeffrey Frederick, a trial consultant.

Chauvin only needs to persuade one juror to acquit, which would create a hung jury, although prosecutors in that situation could try him again.

In the coming days, Chauvin's legal team is expected to call witnesses who will focus on medical evidence about Floyd's underlying heart condition and drug use, which experts said could help create doubt among jurors about the cause of death.

That could be enough to encourage a juror skeptical of the state's case to hold out against a conviction.

"They can say: 'Oh it’s not because I didn’t watch the video or understand it or I have biases, it's because of the drug use," said Roy Futterman, a director at the trial consulting firm DOAR.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Aditional reporting by Jonathan Allen in Minneapolis and Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin Trial: 4 Big Takeaways From Prosecution's 'Very Strong' Week

    Some of the week's most stinging testimony came from a renowned pulmonologist and the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department.

  • Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

    The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd 's death enters its third week Monday, with the state nearing the end of a case built on searing witness accounts, official rejections of the neck restraint and expert testimony attributing Floyd's death to a lack of oxygen. Derek Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. Police were called to a neighborhood market where Floyd, who was Black, was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

  • Prosecution goes into last week of testimony against Derek Chauvin

    After the prosecution is expected to rest, Chauvin’s defense team will attempt to show his actions were not the only contributing factor to George Floyd’s death.

  • Maryland becomes first state to repeal police bill of rights, overriding Hogan veto

    The state’s now-repealed police bill of rights covered due process for officers accused of misconduct.

  • The US is 'not focused on a boycott' of the 2022 Olympics in China amid human rights concerns, Blinken says

    China has warned countries against boycotting the games, and said that a US boycott of the Olympics would be met with a "robust Chinese response."

  • Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s home nine times in past few months

    Police have been called to the Montecito, California residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nine times over a span of many months. The Daily News reports that officers were called four times during their first month living in the home, including three times for “alarm activations” and the other by phone request, according to citing data obtained under Freedom of Information laws. Last month, theGrio reported that a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested in December after invading the couple’s property twice.

  • Iran says it's testing new advanced nuclear centrifuge

    Iran said Saturday it's testing a new and advanced nuclear centrifuge to more effectively enrich uranium, AP reports.Why it matters: The announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani comes as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in an attempt to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to the agreement, and slapped fresh sanctions on the country.Iran, in response, stepped up its enrichment efforts by building centrifuges and enriching nuclear materials to levels that violated the deal while insisting that it has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran announced in January that it would resume 20% uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, and it has since produced 121 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 20%, according to the Reuters.Details: The centrifuge unveiled Saturday may be able to output enriched nuclear material 50 times quicker than the country's first centrifuge and is likely a new breach of the 2015 deal, according to AP.The big picture: The indirect talks in Vienna this week "met expectations" but did not assuage U.S. doubts about Iran's willingness to negotiate in good faith over the deal, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The talks are expected to continue in a similar format starting the middle of next week.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium at levels that violate the deal until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country, while the Biden administration has demanded that Iran must show compliance to the deal before it lifts the sanctions and rejoins.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 5 rebels, ex-policeman killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir

    Government forces killed five suspected rebels in two gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, including a teenager, police said Sunday. A former police officer was also killed by unknown gunmen in a separate attack in the disputed Himalayan region. Fighting began late Saturday when troops, acting on intelligence, cordoned off two villages in the southern Shopian and Bijbehara areas, Inspector General Vijay Kumar told reporters.

  • Brazil's virus outlook darkens amid vaccine supply snags

    April is shaping up to be Brazil’s darkest month yet in the pandemic, with hospitals struggling with a crush of patients, deaths on track for record highs and few signs of a reprieve from a troubled vaccination program in Latin America's largest nation. The Health Ministry has cut its outlook for vaccine supplies in April three times already, to half their initial level, and the country’s two biggest laboratories are facing supply constraints. Brazil's seven-day rolling average has increased to 2,820 deaths per day, compared with the global average of 10,608 per day, according to data through April 8 from Johns Hopkins University.

  • Two Cops Held A Black Army Lieutenant At Gunpoint And Pepper-Sprayed Him

    Lieutenant Caron Nazario is now suing the two Virginia cops Caron Nazario, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, is suing two Virginia cops for holding him at gunpoint, dousing him with pepper spray, and violating his constitutional rights. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was even dressed in full uniform during the encounter, []

  • Derek Chauvin's trial attorney aims to raise doubt

    Defense attorney Eric Nelson has a broader strategy as he questions witnesses in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. His queries are aimed at undermining the dominant narrative of George Floyd's death, established through widely seen bystander video. (April 12)

  • Stroman unhappy Mets allowed him to start in rain

    Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, which interrupted his outing after nine pitches. Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure. While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener.

  • China encourages citizens to report critics via new 'snitch hotline' ahead of 100th birthday

    China’s cyber regulator is encouraging people to snitch on each other for online speech critical of the ruling Communist Party or its official historical narrative ahead of the 100th anniversary of its founding. Members of the public can ring a new hotline to report people who defame the Party, Chinese leaders, government policies, national heroes or “deny the excellence of advanced socialist culture,” according to a notice posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China. People online “with ulterior motives” were “maliciously distorting, denigrating and negating the history of the Party,” said the regulator, which has vowed to crack down ahead of the Party’s centennial birthday in July.

  • US colleges divided over requiring student vaccinations

    U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it. Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. The question looms large as more colleges plan to shift back from remote to in-person instruction.

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson calls poll showing support for his potential presidency 'humbling'

    The actor has long teased his interest in politics. Now the public is weighing in.

  • Pentagon chief declares 'ironclad' US commitment to Israel

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration's efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel's archenemy, Iran. Austin's first talks in Israel since he became Pentagon chief in January come as the United States seeks to leverage Middle East diplomatic progress made by the Trump administration, which brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states.

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • Biden wants do big things. For America and history, he should get them done any way he can.

    Biden seemed like a safe choice. But so far he might as well be wearing a T-shirt saying, 'Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose.'

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Truck seized over 'munitions of war,' 5 forgotten bullets

    Gerardo Serrano ticked off the border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now he wants the Supreme Court to step in and require a prompt court hearing as a matter of constitutional fairness whenever federal officials take someone's property under civil forfeiture law.