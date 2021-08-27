Analysis-Powell's wait-and-see speech reassures some investors

Karen Pierog and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·4 min read

By Karen Pierog and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

CHICAGO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's wait-and-see approach in a much-anticipated address on Friday gave investors and market participants some reassurance that the central bank's extraordinary efforts to prop up the economy were likely to support riskier assets a while longer.

In remarks to the annual, but this year virtual Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell said the economy continues to make progress toward benchmarks for reducing the Fed's pandemic-era emergency programs, while signaling caution over any eventual decision to raise interest rates.

Powell offered no indication on when the central bank plans to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year."

"We're still going to have very easy policy for a year probably and that's good for risk assets," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Stocks gained ground after the release of the text of Powell's speech, with the benchmark S&P 500 index hitting a record high, while the lack of any new hints on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases led Treasury bond yields and the U.S. dollar lower.

Still, some cautioned of the potential for more volatility in Treasuries around market close, with more than 2 million options in the September 10-year futures contact expiring on Friday, said Charlie McElligott, managing director, cross-asset strategy, global equity derivatives, at Nomura Securities International Inc.

Investors had been focused on a potentially imminent decision by the central bank to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Powell said he agreed with the majority of his colleagues that a bond "taper" could be appropriate "this year."

Schwab's Jones said the Fed could announce tapering as early as its September meeting if the August employment report due out on Sept. 3 is strong, although weaker-than-expected jobs data could push the announcement to December.

Jones added that she does not see any reason for investors to adjust their market positions in light of Powell's remarks and given the slow pace of policy change.

"So barring some big surprises, I think you'll still continue to see stocks perform, high-yield bonds, investment grade credits - they may all be highly priced and priced for perfection, but I don't think we're getting a signal from the Fed that they're about to pull back enough to change the trend," she said.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of Global Fixed Income, said in a research note that while "each nuance of the chair’s speech will be parsed for further clues regarding the central bank’s plans on asset purchase tapering ... overall, we think concerns are overstated here."

STATUS QUO AND WATCH THE DATA

For U.S. Treasuries, Powell's message was "status quo and watch the data," according to Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities.

"Really, the data over the next month or two will determine the actions the Fed takes," he said.

Roberto Perli, head of global policy at Cornerstone Macro, said the hurdle for raising interest rates next year is high, given Powell's remarks, which included "a litany of reasons why inflation should be temporary."

"If the market eventually comes to accept Powell's outlook on rate hikes, the yield curve should resteepen a little bit," Perli said.

U.S. Treasury prices, particularly in the 5-7 year part of the curve, rallied, which Bank of America analysts said was the market reading Powell's comments "as suggesting there will be ongoing challenges for the Fed to meet their rate hike thresholds."

The Fed has a three-part test for meeting the threshold to raise rates: the labor market needs to be consistent with assessments of maximum employment; that inflation has risen to 2%; and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time. While the second condition has been satisfied - the Fed's gauge for inflation has been above 2% for several months - Powell indicated that meeting the other two conditions was anything but near at hand.

"We have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment, and time will tell whether we have reached 2% inflation on a sustainable basis," Powell said.

For Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Management, Powell's words did little to upset the cart for risk assets. Even if investors believe the Fed is making a mistake in treating inflation as transitory and could hurt riskier assets eventually when it corrects itself, it is not yet time to abandon riskier assets for safe havens.

"You stay at the party until the punch bowl actually gets taken away, but you have your Uber waiting outside," Hatfield said.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Additional reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Hints at Tough Online-Broker Rules on Game-Like Features

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent its strongest signal yet that it plans to toughen rules for online brokers, issuing a wide-ranging request for comment on how the firms use game-like features and other tools to attract customers. In a Friday statement, the Wall Street regulator said it’s seeking information from market participants, consumer advocates and others on “digital engagement practices” that are closely associated with the mobile phone apps offered by brok

  • 5 top stocks Warren Buffett recently sold — why he could be dead wrong

    Why the Oracle of Omaha might be wrong on these discarded stocks.

  • Crypto analyst who called ethereum's climb to $3,400 reiterates a $10,000 call

    Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar is sticking with her $10,000 price target.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up. Let's look at two great pot stocks that have delivered exceptional financial and share-price growth through the ups and downs of the pandemic and can continue to enrich investors' portfolios for the long term.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • Rivian Files for IPO, Seeking About $80 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company would like to do an IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday,

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • 3 Best Mutual Funds From the Vanguard Portfolio

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Vanguard mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks Using Artificial Intelligence

    Artificial intelligence is helping companies build scale like never before, and these three are using it right now.