Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell holds news conference after Fed announced quarter point interest rate hike in Washington
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to start the year, after hitting the highest level in more than a decade in late 2022. They have shot higher in recent days, however, following a strong U.S. employment report that led investors to recalibrate expectations for how high the Fed will need to raise interest rates to keep inflation moving lower.

Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

On Tuesday, rising yields did not appear to undermine the appetite for stocks. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% along with a 6 basis points rise in the 10-year U.S. benchmark Treasury yield.

Some investors worry, however, that a continued repricing of rate expectations could weigh on equities in coming weeks, after a rally that has seen the S&P 500 gain 8.5% year-to-date and the Nasdaq Composite rise 15.7%. Last year, both logged their biggest annual percentage drops since 2008.

Falling yields have “definitely been a key support for the market and if we lose that, that will be a trigger for volatility,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "We don’t think that rally is built on sand ... but maybe the speed could prove a little premature if we do see an uptick in yields and interest rates.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has increased nearly 30 basis points to 3.69% since last Wednesday. The yield on the two-year U.S. note gained almost 40 basis points to 4.47% since last Thursday.

Higher bond yields dull the relative appeal of stocks while raising companies’ borrowing costs. Higher Treasury yields can also weaken the valuations of equities in standard valuation models, particularly for tech and other companies that rely on future profits that are discounted at higher rates when yields rise.

The equity risk premium, or extra return investors expect to receive for holding stocks over risk-free government bonds, has become less favorable over the past week, according to data on Tuesday ahead of Powell's comments from Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

The current premium coincides with a 12-month excess return of 3.5% for the S&P 500 over the 10-year Treasury note, but the premium has fallen closer to a level that would suggest a more diminished return, according to Lerner.

Futures markets on Tuesday were pricing in a peak Fed funds rate of 5.12% in June or July, falling to about 4.8% by December. Prior to last Friday's employment report, they had expected the Fed funds rate to peak at 4.88% in June.

DATA IN FOCUS Following Powell's comments, investors are shifting focus to economic data, with two consumer price index reports -- including one due next Tuesday -- and another jobs report expected before the next Fed meeting. “The market is in a bit of a more comfortable place after chairman Powell’s comments to be able to digest the gains that have already been seen this year and then wait for more data to come in,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management. Meanwhile, some investors are not yet worried about the threat to stocks from yields. Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments, said yields are not likely to hurt equity markets unless the 10-year yield rises back above 4%, a level it has not breached since November.

Jacobsen is bullish on growth stocks, which were squashed by higher yields last year but have staged a strong rebound in 2023. “Most of the profit recession is behind us and investors can start positioning for a profits recovery,” Jacobsen said.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Karen Brettell and David Randall; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Instant view: Stocks climb, dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fall as Powell speaks

    U.S. stocks rallied while the dollar and Treasury yields fall as Chair Jerome Powell said the jobs data on Friday showed why the central bank has some ways to go on raising rates in a conversation hosted by the Economic Club of Washington. BONDS: The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.8 basis points to 3.614%; The two-year U.S. Treasury yield was down 5.4 basis points at 4.402%.

  • Powell: A "couple of years" before Fed nears end of balance sheet decline

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the U.S. central bank has some distance left to run in terms of shrinking its balance sheet. When it comes to setting a stopping point for shedding bonds from the central bank's holdings, "we haven’t put a specific target on it,” Powell said at an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington. "It will be a couple of years" before the balance sheet reduction process concludes, Powell said.

  • Blockchain-Based Render Network Token Rising After Community Vote for New Burn-and-Mint Model

    The utility token of Render Network has jumped 80% over the past seven days following the passage of a new tokenomics model proposal on the network.

  • Asia Stocks Follow US Shares Higher, Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia edged higher Wednesday following a late rally in US shares in a volatile session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rebuffed an opportunity to tamp down investor optimism.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On

  • India Keeps Door Open for Rate Move After Quarter-Point Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank slowed the pace of interest-rate increases for a second straight meeting, while allowing itself more room to tighten borrowing costs going ahead to rein in stubbornly high core inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Stre

  • The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Could Eventually Add These Stocks

    Eversource, Southern, Nike, and Microchip Technology are among the companies that are closing in on 25 years of increasing dividends .

  • Microsoft's new Bing and Edge hands-on: Surprisingly well-integrated AI

    Microsoft had a fuller slate of news to share at its event in Redmond, WA today. Through a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Microsoft is adding more advanced AI conversation models to power updates to Bing and Edge. It's like ChatGPT built right into your browser.

  • Illegal miners in Yanomami reservation seek Brazil government help to leave

    Illegal gold miners blamed for causing a humanitarian crisis on Brazil's largest indigenous reservation are asking authorities to help them leave, one of their leaders and a Brazilian senator said on Monday. Aware of an imminent military enforcement operation to evict them, Jailson Mesquita, head of the Garimpo e Legal movement (Wildcat Mining Is Legal) called on the government to airlift miners from Yanomami territory or lift a no-fly zone to allow them to fly out on small planes from clandestine airstrips inside the reservation where mining is banned under Brazil's Constitution.

  • Hosken Consolidated Investments (JSE:HCI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • In Republican response to Biden's State of the Union, a vow to block the president's agenda

    GOP leaders pledged to fight Biden over State of the Union topics like the debt ceiling, China, inflation, immigration, and other 2024 issues.

  • Russia’s Secretly Splurging on Bomb Shelters ‘Everywhere,’ Report Says

    REUTERS/Tatyana MakeyevaThe Kremlin has quietly ordered an upgrade to bomb shelters across Russia, according to four former and current Russian officials who spoke with The Moscow Times.“An order was given from Moscow to carry out this work everywhere—inspection and repair,” one Russian official told the outlet in a report published Monday. Moscow has not publicly announced the updates.Local authorities have reportedly spent hundreds of millions of rubles on the bomb shelter preparations, which

  • Column: Ron DeSantis may be the one Republican voters want now. Can he make that last?

    The Florida governor's popularity brings back memories of Scott Walker, whose 'anointed one' status fizzled. Will the GOP learn from that cautionary tale?

  • The new CEO of FTX charged $690,000 for 2 months of work untangling the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances

    The new FTX CEO previously told the court that his fee would be $1,300 an hour to clean up the failed crypto exchange's mess.

  • Apple's retail staff is reportedly testing its 'buy now, pay later' service

    When the tech giant's experimental features make their way to its retail staff, that's typically a sign that it's going to be released in the near future.

  • Turkey earthquake: Luton volunteer applauds UK response

    More than £750,000 has been raised in one day via JustGiving for the humanitarian response.

  • False posts about Filipino worker killed in Kuwait misuse old news clips

    Old video clips from Kuwait have racked up over one million views in posts that falsely claim they show interviews with people who witnessed the killing of a Filipino woman in the Gulf nation in January 2023. But the clips have appeared in media reports since late 2021 about a vendor who was killed in Kuwait following a dispute with his customers.A nine-minute video showing various clips of people being interviewed by a journalist has been viewed more than 500,000 times after it was shared on Ti

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as investors digest Powell comments

    U.S. stocks closed higher after a choppy trading session on Tuesday, as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long central bank may need to tame inflation. Powell said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation." "We didn't expect it to be this strong," Powell said at the Economic Club of Washington, referring to the nonfarm payrolls report for January, but it "shows why we think this will be a process that takes quite a bit of time."

  • Macklem Defends Bank of Canada Rate Pause as Growth Grinds to Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Tiff Macklem said the Bank of Canada needs to keep interest rates steady to avoid slowing the economy too much, defending his decision to pause hikes in remarks that were accidentally leaked.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes

  • SocGen's Q4 profit beats expectations, sees higher bad loan risks

    PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale, France's third biggest bank, posted a higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong performance of its corporate and investment banking division as it set aside more money for failing loans. The reported group net income for the three months ending in December came at 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion), beating the analyst consensus of 834 million euros provided by Visible Alpha. SocGen's quarterly net income was however 35% lower than the same period a year ago, as the bank's hiked provisions for failing loans, which increased by close to fivehold to 413 millions in an uncertain economic environment.

  • 'Ultra-patriots' may try to overthrow Putin because of his army's failures in Ukraine, says Russian MP

    Oleg Matveychev said supporters of Putin's invasion of Ukraine are actually his biggest threat, because they are unhappy with its progress.