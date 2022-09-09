Analysis-Retail giant Aeon holding out as Japan dismantles controversial listings

FILE PHOTO: Aeon Co Ltd's logo is seen on its shopping mall in Chiba
Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu
·4 min read

By Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO (Reuters) - As many Japanese firms bow to pressure from shareholders and regulators to end the practice of listing subsidiaries - which critics say compromises corporate governance - one of the country's biggest retailers isn't buying it.

Aeon Co Ltd, whose 15 listed subsidiaries include supermarkets and drugstores, said so-called parent-child listings improve, rather than hinder, governance.

"It's the most cost-effective way to strengthen management of our subsidiaries," Executive Officer Tsukasa Ojima told Reuters in a recent interview.

Listed firms must have higher disclosure standards and management is always under shareholder scrutiny, resulting in better quality management, said Ojima, a former Nomura Securities banker who joined Aeon last year.

The comments set Aeon apart from many other firms at a time when the government and Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) discourage such listings and are setting stricter governance requirements.

Listing a subsidiary was once a popular way in Japan for a listed parent to raise funds and maintain influence. But governance experts have long branded the practice as fundamentally unfair to minority shareholders, whose interests are inevitably subordinated to those of the parent.

Some investors say the potential for conflicts of interest dulls listed subsidiaries' valuations, whereas others like hedge funds target such firms in anticipation of buyouts or sales.

With growing criticism, particularly from abroad where such listings are rare, authorities have gradually cracked down on the practice. The screws tightened in April when the TSE reorganised its markets into three new tiers and began requiring listed subsidiaries to secure higher board independence or set up an independent special committee to remain in the top tier.

RE-THINK

With the increased regulatory scrutiny, the number of listed subsidiaries has roughly halved to 219 this year from a peak of 417 in 2007, showed data from Nomura Institute of Capital Markets Research.

In one example, Hitachi Ltd divested or absorbed nearly all of its 22 listed subsidiaries over the last decade. Big names who continue to have listed subsidiaries include SoftBank Group Corp and Fujitsu Ltd.

More firms are likely to unwind parent-child listings as governance reform has forced a re-think of business portfolios and capital efficiency, said Hiroshi Yagi, who advises on capital strategy at Mizuho Trust & Banking.

"Many firms have kept their subsidiaries listed for purposes unrelated to their business portfolios, such as letting their units have the prestige of listed status or to lure top talent," said Yagi.

The revelation last month that Hino Motors Ltd had falsified emissions data for almost two decades highlighted what analysts called Toyota Motor Corp's indecisive strategy over its listed truck and bus subsidiary, where they said Hino's half-hearted independence allowed ineffective governance.

The car maker acquired 50.1% of Hino in 2001 since when nearly all presidents have been from Toyota.

Toyota's chief communications officer, Jun Nagata, told reporters the automaker had created little synergy with Hino and a few years ago discussed ways to enhance ties, including the possibility of taking full ownership.

BUYOUT RISK

Aeon's Ojima said the retailer has safeguards to prevent potential issues associated with parent-child listings.

Each of its listed subsidiaries - including Aeon Mall Co Ltd, Maxvalu Tokai Co Ltd and Welcia Holdings Co Ltd - is run independently by experts in its field to achieve its own profit growth, while being able to tap resources at the parent such as customer data and brand power, Ojima said.

"If parents can be sure that the rights of listed subsidiaries' minority shareholders won't be sacrificed and can explain clear benefits, such listings probably don't have to be banned," said Waseda Business School professor Kazunori Suzuki.

No studies have so far shown that listed subsidiaries lag other firms in financial performance, Suzuki said.

"But we've seen so many shady cases in the past, where parents listed their subsidiaries out of need for cash and later re-absorbed them at prices lower than their initial offerings."

A group of institutional investors in a report last year said minority shareholders of listed subsidiaries are the most vulnerable in emergency situations such as buyouts.

"The parent can buy out the listed unit at a discount by taking advantage of its controlling shareholder status," the group said. "Concerns about such risks cannot be dispelled no matter how loudly the parent says it respects the subsidiary's independence."

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; Additional reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Cyrus Mistry: India insists on seat belts after tycoon's death in car crash

    Cyrus Mistry, who headed Tata Sons for four years, died in a car crash on Sunday.

  • Letters to the Editor: My L.A. apartment gets dangerously hot. How is this legal?

    The state sets heating standards for rental housing. It should do the same for air conditioning and insulation.

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine's grain exports

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine was able to export its grain, but that problems on the global food market were likely to intensify and that a humanitarian catastrophe was looming. Putin said Russia had signed the deal in July, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, on the understanding it would help alleviate surging food prices in the developing world, but instead it was rich Western countries that were taking advantage of the deal.

  • Torrential rains, floods and power cuts disrupt lives, business operations in India's Silicon Valley

    Weather officials are predicting more monsoon rains in Bengaluru, complicating prospects for a quicker recovery for India’s Silicon Valley where floods have wrecked many slum houses, cut transportation links, knocked down power and disrupted business operations in parts of the city. It’s horrific to experience the bottom (hopefully) of Bangalore’s infrastructure.

  • Apple kills off the SIM tray on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US

    Apple gives and it takes away

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery

  • ‘They don’t have a clue about money.’ My daughter has a spending problem, and her husband, who has a trust fund until he’s 30, says yes to everything she wants. But what happens when the money runs out? Do they need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? To deal with their spending, budgeting and other financial issues, you may want to hire a financial adviser for them. A financial adviser will be able to uncover what is meaningful to your children and develop a plan to determine how to accomplish their goals.

  • British cultural giants join tributes to 'inspirational' Queen Elizabeth II

    The biggest names in music, film and TV remember how the monarch was "an inspiration to the world".

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • 3 REITs With The Highest Total Returns Over The Past 5 Years

    When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS). For real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, total returns include appreciation and dividend payments. While some inves

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?